What another scandal means for Herschel Walker and the abortion debate
360 Brief

A second Herschel Walker abortion accuser rocks a key Senate race in the home stretch

The Georgia race could determine national abortion policy.

Suzette LohmeyerSenior EditorLeah AskarinamSenior Editorand Jonathan LambertPublic Health Reporter
October 27, 2022
A second Herschel Walker abortion accuser rocks a key Senate race in the home stretch

Georgia Republican Senate nominee Herschel Walker addresses the crowd of supporters during a campaign stop on Oct. 20 in Macon, Georgia.

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

The news

A second woman accused Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker of pressuring her into going through with an abortion during a romantic relationship in 1993. The unnamed woman described her allegations at a press conference Thursday with her attorney, celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred. A month ago, the Daily Beast reported that a different woman, who is mother to one of Walker’s children, said he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 and asked her to have a second one two years later (which she refused).

Walker has denied both women’s claims. On Wednesday, following the second woman’s press conference, he said, “I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along. And I also want to let you know that I didn’t kill JFK either.”

The context

The former NFL running back is the Republican nominee in a close race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock that could determine control of the Senate. Walker is running on an anti-abortion platform.

Politics

Candidate quality vs. Senate control

The key question is whether voters will prioritize Walker’s personal conduct or his ideology.

Besides the abortion accusations, Walker has faced questions about serious incidents of violence in his former marriage and a range of chaotic behaviors over the years.

As Grid noted last month, “candidate quality” historically doesn’t move many voters. The swing in support is usually under 5 points. But the latest polls have the race between Walker and Warnock within about 4 points, putting Walker in a precarious position.

Still, candidates who survive scandals often have maintained the support of their party, which has been the case for Walker. Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) stood behind Walker at a press conference Thursday and chuckled as Walker denied the latest accusations.

The Senate race in Georgia is the Republican’s to lose. Though Biden won Georgia in 2020, the Democratic-held seat should have been a prime pickup opportunity for the GOP in a midterm year. The scandals certainly haven’t helped Walker, but they haven’t sealed a win for Democrats, either.

Nationwide, a number of unorthodox Republican candidates made Democrats feel more confident in their chances of holding the Senate. But as election day nears, the actual impact of candidate quality is becoming less clear.

— Leah Askarinam

Policy

Abortion policy depends on who controls Congress

The stakes of the Walker race are high. Whichever party controls Congress will get to shape how Congress approaches national abortion policy.

The Supreme Court’s Dobbs decision eliminated a national right to abortion, allowing states to regulate the procedure. It also opened the door for Congress to take up abortion legislation.

If Republicans take one or both chambers, there’s a good chance they will introduce bills that ban abortion nationally. In September, Graham put forward a bill that would ban abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the pregnant person. The proposal drew both criticism and support from within the GOP, making its long-term prospects unclear. President Joe Biden would likely veto any such bill.

If Democrats retain control of both chambers, they’ll likely introduce bills to codify a federal right to abortion, and Biden has said he’d sign them. Lawmakers introduced the Women’s Health Protection Act earlier this year to protect access to abortion nationwide before fetal viability and prohibit states from imposing restrictions, like mandatory waiting periods or ultrasounds. But the bill failed to get 60 votes in the Senate, a prerequisite for similar bills as long as the filibuster remains intact. Without much larger majorities, or convincing enough Republicans to sign on, Democrats face stiff odds at enshrining abortion rights into law.

— Jonathan Lambert

  • Suzette Lohmeyer
    Suzette Lohmeyer

    Senior Editor

    Suzette Lohmeyer is the senior editor at Grid, where she focuses on daily news.

  • Leah Askarinam
    Leah Askarinam

    Senior Editor

    Leah Askarinam is Senior Editor at Grid, overseeing coverage of politics, misinformation and the economy.

  • Jonathan Lambert
    Jonathan Lambert

    Public Health Reporter

    Jonathan Lambert is a public health reporter for Grid focused on how science, policy and the environment shape our collective well-being.

TOPICS

360 Brief2022 MidtermsAbortion

Related Stories