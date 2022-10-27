What another scandal means for Herschel Walker and the abortion debate

The news

A second woman accused Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker of pressuring her into going through with an abortion during a romantic relationship in 1993. The unnamed woman described her allegations at a press conference Thursday with her attorney, celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred. A month ago, the Daily Beast reported that a different woman, who is mother to one of Walker’s children, said he paid for her to have an abortion in 2009 and asked her to have a second one two years later (which she refused).

Walker has denied both women’s claims. On Wednesday, following the second woman’s press conference, he said, “I’m done with this foolishness. I’ve already told people this is a lie, and I’m not going to entertain, continue to carry a lie along. And I also want to let you know that I didn’t kill JFK either.”

The context

The former NFL running back is the Republican nominee in a close race against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock that could determine control of the Senate. Walker is running on an anti-abortion platform.