Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked at home as threats to politicians rise
360 Brief

The rise of easily searchable data online has made it relatively easy for an amateur sleuth to dig up where a public figure lives.

Leah AskarinamSenior EditorBenjamin PowersTechnology Reporterand Suzette LohmeyerSenior Editor
October 28, 2022
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and her husband, Paul Pelosi, attend a Holy Mass for the Solemnity of Saints Peter and Paul lead by Pope Francis in St. Peter's Basilica.

The news

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was “violently assaulted” at their San Francisco home at 2:27 a.m. on Friday. The attacker, named as David Depape in a San Francisco Police Department press conference, was targeting Nancy Pelosi, according to reports, shouting “Where is Nancy?” The specific motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Police were dispatched to the Pelosi residence on a wellness check. When police arrived, they found Pelosi, 82, and Depape struggling over a hammer, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said during the press conference. It was after the police made their way into the home that Depape initiated the assault on Pelosi and was subsequently tackled by police.

Depape, 42, is currently in police custody and charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several other additional felonies.

Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement that Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital and he is expected to “make a full recovery.” Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, according to the statement.

Paul Pelosi was in the news earlier this year when he was convicted of driving while under the influence and sentenced to five days in jail. Conservative media pushed the story aggressively, particularly on Fox News. Online, Pelosi became a target of right-wing social media attacks.

The context

The motive for the attack is still under investigation, but there’s increasing concern over violence against politicians and their families.

POLITICS LENS

The rise of violence against people involved in politics has been going on for years

Violent political rhetoric has been on the rise in America for years and so has political violence on the far right, according to data compiled by the Washington Post. Though the reason for the attack hasn’t been identified, the event draws attention to the heightened fears of political violence.

The Jan. 6 House Select Committee heard testimony from private citizens, like Georgia poll workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea “Shaye” Moss, who described threats of violence and harassment from Donald Trump supporters after he pointed his followers toward them.

After his DUI arrest in May, Pelosi was a frequent subject of discussion on Fox News and in other right-wing media. Fox News host Jesse Watters alleged that Pelosi’s case was being rigged because of the choice of a judge who is reportedly a registered Democrat. He added, without any evidence, that “this is totally deck-stacking if I’ve ever seen it.”

The Fox News show “Outnumbered” followed Watters’ segment and framed the discussion over whether Pelosi would get a “liberal privilege pass” for the arrest. Pelosi was sentenced to five days in jail for the incident.

Newsmax’s Benny Johnson pushed Watters’ narrative to his over 860,000 followers on Twitter. Others made memes making light of the situation.

The Pelosis have long faced criticism from Fox News, even beyond the DUI. In July, Tucker Carlson highlighted their financial and stock dealings and the House speaker’s refusal to answer questions on the matter.

— Colin Jones, Leah Askarinam

TECHNOLOGY LENS

It’s pretty easy to get info on public figures

It’s unclear how Pelosi’s assailant found his home or how he entered it. But the rise of easily searchable data online has made it relatively easy for an amateur sleuth to dig up where a public figure lives. A vandal found the Pelosis’ home in 2021.

Protests in front of the homes of lawmakers, judges and others, including bureaucrats responsible for the execution of elections, have become more common. This summer, a man turned himself in to police after considering going to Supreme Court Justice’s Brett Kavanaugh’s home.

Doxxing, or the practice of weaponizing sensitive and public data to threaten people’s well-being, has been getting more common, as well. By some estimates, 21 percent of Americans — over 43 million — have been victims of doxxing, and more than half of doxxing attacks come from online strangers.

— Benjamin Powers

Colin Jones contributed reporting. Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.

