Nancy Pelosi’s husband attacked at home as threats to politicians rise

The news

Paul Pelosi, husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), was “violently assaulted” at their San Francisco home at 2:27 a.m. on Friday. The attacker, named as David Depape in a San Francisco Police Department press conference, was targeting Nancy Pelosi, according to reports, shouting “Where is Nancy?” The specific motive for the attack is still under investigation.

Police were dispatched to the Pelosi residence on a wellness check. When police arrived, they found Pelosi, 82, and Depape struggling over a hammer, San Francisco Police Chief William Scott said during the press conference. It was after the police made their way into the home that Depape initiated the assault on Pelosi and was subsequently tackled by police.

Depape, 42, is currently in police custody and charged with attempted homicide, assault with a deadly weapon, elder abuse, burglary and several other additional felonies.

Pelosi’s spokesman Drew Hammill said in a statement that Paul Pelosi was taken to the hospital and he is expected to “make a full recovery.” Nancy Pelosi was not in San Francisco at the time of the attack, according to the statement.

Paul Pelosi was in the news earlier this year when he was convicted of driving while under the influence and sentenced to five days in jail. Conservative media pushed the story aggressively, particularly on Fox News. Online, Pelosi became a target of right-wing social media attacks.

The context

The motive for the attack is still under investigation, but there’s increasing concern over violence against politicians and their families.