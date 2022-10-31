Why is Nancy Pelosi a target for conspiracy theorists?
Conservatives built on an existing fallacy about Pelosi to reject a connection with years of vilifying the House speaker.

Benjamin PowersTechnology ReporterSteve ReillyInvestigative ReporterLaura McGannExecutive EditorLeah AskarinamSenior Editorand Suzette LohmeyerSenior Editor
October 31, 2022
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pauses while speaking during her weekly news conference on Capitol Hill on Sept. 22 in Washington, D.C.

Drew Angerer/Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The News

Almost as soon as the news broke that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) husband had been attacked by a man with a hammer in their San Francisco home, a false conspiracy theory about Paul Pelosi and a sex worker emerged on right-wing Twitter. By Friday, it had expanded into broader circles. On Sunday, it landed in the middle of the news when Elon Musk linked to a conspiracy theory site in response to a Hillary Clinton tweet.

The evidence that a sex worker was involved in the break in: absolutely none.

The Context

The conspiracy theory is being used by the right to offer an alternative version of what most likely inspired the alleged attacker. The man, who shared right-wing conspiracy theories on social media, reportedly carried a bag of zip ties and duct tape to the Pelosi residence, where he yelled “Where’s Nancy?” in a chilling echo of men who wandered the halls of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, yelling the same call before ransacking the House speaker’s office.

Pelosi has been the target of relentless conservative attacks for the last two decades. In recent years, the anti-Pelosi rhetoric has shifted in a more intense, violent direction. Many conservatives have rejected this backdrop as a relevant factor in the attack on Paul Pelosi.

Misinformation Lens

Genesis of a sex worker conspiracy theory

Like many conspiracy theories, the sex worker fallacy wasn’t entirely random; it emerged from an existing right-wing myth.

In August, Pelosi was convicted of driving under the influence when he crashed his car in a May accident. He was sentenced to five days in jail, three years of probation and fined $4,927 by a judge in Napa, California.

Fox News covered the story aggressively, warning viewers in many segments to look out for bias — which was never established — because Pelosi is married to the House speaker.

Online, conservatives latched on to that story line. They also, baselessly, claimed sex workers, or a sex worker, were involved in the incident. Twitter was awash in tweets about Pelosi and a “hooker” for months.

Soon after the break-in at the Pelosi residence became public on Oct. 29, conservative Twitter users began to post (some in jest) that the “hooker” from the DUI night was the culprit. Donald Trump Jr. posted a Halloween-themed joke.

Even as details of the alleged attacker emerged, the joke morphed into tweets asserting that the alleged attacker was a prostitute. By Sunday afternoon, the tale leapt from marginal Twitter circles into the mainstream. Musk posted it in a reply to a tweet by Clinton, kicking off a bigger controversy.

On Monday morning, the conspiracy theory was a top trending topic on Twitter.

— Laura McGann

Politics Lens

A decade of vilifying the House speaker

The conspiracy theory is one way some conservatives are deflecting claims that the event was motivated by anti-Nancy Pelosi rhetoric. Many conservatives, including on Fox News, have framed the event as a random act, not as potential political violence. Others blamed both sides for raising the temperature in America.

For Republicans to consider the possibility that the perpetrator was committing an act of political violence would require some reckoning with their yearslong anti-Pelosi campaign.

In 2014 and 2016, Republicans featured Pelosi in 13 percent and 9 percent of their attack ads, according to an analysis by Kantar Media.

Only two days before the attack, National Republican Congressional Committee Chairman Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., posted a video of himself firing a rifle with the caption: “13 days to make history. Let’s #FirePelosi.” In response to questions from CBS “Face the Nation” moderator Margaret Brennan on Sunday, Emmer denied the post could be an incitement to violence.

Women in politics face more threats than men running for office, according to multiple indicators. Other data indicates that women are being targeted globally for physical violence as well. And, as the first female speaker, Pelosi has long faced gendered attacks.

The alleged attacker posted misogynistic memes on social media for years.

Many Republican lawmakers condemned the physical attack on the Pelosi residence, but some also took to the airwaves over the weekend seeking to spread the blame for the event on both sides of the aisle.

“[Pelosi] is demonized, as is Mitch McConnell and Chuck Schumer, and I’m sure Kevin McCarthy when he becomes speaker will be demonized,” Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said Saturday on CNN. “It’s a terrible environment, and I believe people in both parties are guilty of intense rhetoric that really leads to — feed into these people who are deranged and create violence.”

Democrats including Sen. Chris Coons (Del.), noted the silence of former president Donald Trump, whose rhetoric fanned the flames of conservative contempt for Pelosi for years.

“President Biden and Democrats have stood behind law enforcement and strengthening protections for those in public life,” Coons said on Fox News. “That’s what I think we should be focusing on in this moment, when leaders of both parties — but so far not President Trump — have decried the attack on Paul Pelosi.”

The Washington Post Editorial Board weighed in on the attack on Friday, arguing “it is incumbent on politicians — regardless of party — to condemn anything resembling political violence.”

— Steve Reilly, Leah Askarinam

Business and Tech Lens

Using positions of power to promote a fallacy

Musk, the now-owner of Twitter, added a gasoline truck to the conspiracy theory fire when he tweeted out the sex worker theory to his more than 112 million followers.

After previously tweeting that Twitter would not be a “free-for-all hellscape” so that advertisers would want to stay on the platform, Musk seems to be testing that premise and confirming concerns about how he would (or wouldn’t) moderate content that arose when he first said he would purchase Twitter months ago.

Conservative figures have cheered his purchase over the potential he might reinstate for Trump’s account, and boosters of the QAnon conspiracy were excited over the prospects of him owning the platform.

While platforms like Twitter are considered by some a public square, Ángel Díaz, a lecturer at the University of California, Los Angeles, School of Law — who has written reports on content moderation and marginalized communities — contends they’re really controlled by a few people. And Musk, who seems to have no problem with the havoc and hurt misinformation on a social media platform can cause, now controls one of the most influential ones out there.

“We are stuck with how they view online speech and online community building,” he said when Musk first expressed a desire to own the platform. “And that is to the detriment of ordinary people, but certainly the detriment of marginalized communities.”

Musk has said he is not making any immediate changes to Twitter’s moderation policy. While some are protesting Musk, and therefore Twitter’s, new potential direction by dropping off the platform, the reality is that it’s unlikely to lose its outsized clout and potential to amplify content — whether it’s good or bad.

“Twitter is especially important in the political space because it is also where journalists are,” said Shannon McGregor, a senior researcher at the Center for Information, Technology and Public Life at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, in April. “No one is writing stories about what Ted Cruz posts on Parler.”

— Benjamin Powers

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.

