Thinking about quitting Twitter? What Elon Musk and $8 a month for blue check marks means for the future of the platform

BUSINESS LENS

A new tier of Twitter

Musk’s plan to charge $8 for the notorious blue check that verifies users appears to be more than just a way to get a little more money out of a few hundred thousand tweeters. It’s part of a larger business plan to create a new tier of Twitter in order to transform how the company makes a profit.

Before the company went private, the vast majority of Twitter’s revenue came from advertising — about $4.5 billion of its $5 billion annually. During the takeover saga, Musk at times talked down running Twitter as a business and has been dismissive of advertising, saying “I don’t care about the economics at all.”

When the deal closed, however, and he faced over $1 billion of annual interest payments to fund his takeover deal, he began an advertiser’s charm offensive, posting on Twitter that “advertising, when done right, can delight, entertain and inform” and that he won’t allow it to be a “free-for-all hellscape.” (Tesla, it should be noted, does not buy Twitter advertising.) But he had been very clear that advertising will be only part of how Twitter makes money.

The $8-a-month verification program, which is still being hashed out — both privately and very much in public (the $8 number appears to have been floated in a reply to horror author King, who protested the original $20 price) — doesn’t look like a transformative one. That’s because there are only a few hundred thousand currently verified accounts on the platform, largely public figures, brands, celebrities and journalists.

But if even 200,000 of the roughly 400,000 currently verified accounts pay the $8 a month, that translates to about $19 million in additional annual revenue.

The plan, at least as described so far, is closer to a paywall offering like YouTube Premium with elements of YouTube’s partnership program, rather than a pure verification scheme. Musk said that the new version of Twitter Blue, its existing (but not widely used) premium service, would offer “priority in replies, mentions & search … ability to post long video & audio, half as many ads,” as well as access to some paywalled articles (a la Apple News) and even the ability earn money from your tweets. If it works, it will mean far, far more than the current several hundred blue checks will be in circulation. But whether that bird will fly — or even get off the ground — remains to be seen.

— Matthew Zeitlin