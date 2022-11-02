Thinking about quitting Twitter? What Elon Musk and $8 a month for blue check marks means for the future of the platform

THE NEWS
A small but growing number of celebrities — including Shonda Rhimes and Stephen King — are leaving Twitter over the platform’s new owner and unabashedly polarizing figure, Elon Musk. Reasons cited? Musk’s laissez-faire attitude about misinformation on the platform and Musk’s new plan to charge $8 a month for those who want to keep their coveted blue check mark.
But the social media platform is used by 238 million active daily users globally, a Twitter spokesperson told Reuters in October, and the vast majority don’t make it onto Entertainment Tonight for our adorable dog tweet or care about the blue check. So will regular old tweeters drop off Twitter too?
Eh … with no other platform that’s quite like it, and Musk seemingly willing to compromise on the blue check fee, it comes down to whether people can kick that dopamine hit they get every time they log on — and if they even care enough about what/who Musk lets tweet (and his next money-making scheme) to try.
THE CONTEXT
Twitter’s business model has been viewed as a bit stuck for a while. The platform has an unrivaled place in public conversation, but it has struggled to leverage that into profitability. Though Musk’s ownership has prompted a fresh round of declarations of quitting, the Washington Post reported last year that many of Twitter’s users with the largest followings rarely tweet, and instead invest time in Instagram and TikTok to cultivate their followings.
Added to that, Musk took on a lot of debt to finance his deal to buy it and needs to make Twitter profitable before those debts come due.