Are we stuck with daylight saving time, or can we get rid of it?

THE NEWS

Hello darkness, my old end-of-the-workday friend. Standard time resumes in the U.S. Sunday, pushing — as the “fall back, spring forward” saying reminds — sunset and sunrise one hour earlier.

The official change occurs when 2 a.m. EDT falls back to 1 a.m. EST (or your time zone’s equivalent). Every state, except most parts of Arizona and Hawaii, observe daylight saving time. Daylight saving time (DST) was initially implemented as an emergency energy-saving measure during the world wars, but it stuck around, even if we’re all very sleepy because of it.

But do we actually need it anymore? Because, for the love of humanity, a whole lot of us would like to see it gone.

Pushing back the clock in winter is meant to give schoolchildren more morning sunlight on the way to school and to ensure more daylight during working hours for construction workers and other outdoor laborers. But whether the benefits in safety and energy savings outweigh the costs of shifted sleep cycles, drowsy commuters and confusion from misaligned clocks is a long-running source of disagreement.

THE CONTEXT

While recognized by most states, the current November-to-March return to standard time was only set by federal law in 2007. But there’s been a growing movement calling for ditching fall back and sticking with spring forward. Last year, the Senate unanimously voted to make daylight saving time permanent, but the legislation has been stuck in the House ever since, and it’s unclear if it will budge.

Who’s going to win this argument? The scales seem to be leaning toward a year-round daylight saving time clock — but (and sorry about this) only time will tell.