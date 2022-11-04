Pelosi attack gets a conservative policy reframe: immigration
Pelosi’s alleged attacker is Canadian.

Kay SteigerManaging EditorMaggie SevernsDomestic Policy Reporterand Dan VerganoScience Reporter
November 4, 2022
Bree Linville

THE NEWS

David DePape, the man accused of attacking Paul Pelosi, is from Canada and not in the U.S. legally, according to the Department of Homeland Security — news that Republicans have seized to reframe the attack around one of their central campaign issues.

DePape entered the country in 2008 at a border crossing near San Diego, the Washington Post reported. As a Canadian, he was allowed to enter the U.S. without a visa. He likely stayed beyond the six-month limit usually placed on travelers who vacation in the U.S.

The revelation rattled the loaded debate over the attack on Pelosi’s husband and whether Republican rhetoric about the speaker of the House catalyzed the attack.

Republicans have deflected these questions and pointed to Democratic policy on crime as the real issue. Now, they’re adding in immigration policy, two areas conservatives often connect and two areas where they outperform Democrats in opinion polling.

“David Depape was an illegal alien that overstayed his visa & should have been deported,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) wrote on Twitter. “If Paul Pelosi was a [Second Amendment] supporting gun owner he could have shot the man that was trying to kill him. It’s dangerous Democrat policies that led to Paul Pelosi being attacked.”

THE CONTEXT

Generally, when Republicans talk about illegal immigration, the reference is understood to be to the southern border crisis, which has been spurred by violence and economic conditions in some Latin and Central American countries. Donald Trump ran for president on a platform to build a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, not the one between the U.S. and Canada.

DePape is giving Republicans a last-minute peg to talk about immigration in the context of crime, but his country of origin has proved to be a wrinkle in their narrative.

The revelation of DePape’s Canadian background is a reminder that immigration in the United States is diverse, and includes low- and high-skilled workers, asylum-seekers and others from all over the world.

MEDIA LENS

The right skirts Canada

Mainstream outlets like the New York Times and the Washington Post presented the news about DePape’s status in headlines, specifically noting his Canadian birth. Right-leaning outlets played up his immigration status in headlines but omitted his country of origin. They didn’t misrepresent where he was born, but downplayed it.

Right-wing news site Breitbart ran with the headline “SANCTUARY STATE CALIFORNIA: PAUL PELOSI ASSAULT SUSPECT IS AN ILLEGAL ALIEN.” Epoch Times, a site with tens of millions of social followers, described him as only an “illegal immigrant” in the headline, not one from Canada.

Conservative news and Republican politicians have long emphasized a link between crime and lax border security. In 2018, Fox News devoted a great deal of coverage to a caravan approaching the U.S.-Mexico border in the month before the midterm elections, and in the lead-up to the 2020 election, Trump frequently appeared with self-described “angel moms,” the parents of children who had been victims of crimes committed by those in the U.S. illegally.

Now, DePape is serving as a reminder to Republican voters where their party stands on immigration, but downplaying the U.S.’s northern neighbor.

— Kay Steiger

POLICY LENS

Immigration is a top issue for Republican voters

As a record number of people continue to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, immigration is top of mind for Republican voters. Fifty-five percent of Republican voters ranked immigration as an “extremely important” issue, according to polling by Gallup, placing it behind only one other issue, the economy. Thirty-two percent of Independent voters and 22 percent of Democrats said they felt similarly.

Regardless of political messaging, the underlying factors driving the uptick in immigration are not completely inside of President Joe Biden’s control. Economic and political instability in Cuba and Central America are the main drivers of border crossings, experts say. The United States can slow the flow of migrants through aid and negotiations with other countries to make it more difficult for people to travel through Mexico and to the U.S., but illegal border crossings will likely remain an issue.

Biden has made only modest changes to Trump’s policies. He stopped some of Trump’s most controversial decisions, like his ban on travel for people from Muslim-majority countries. But as people flood across the border, Biden has quietly resumed construction of the border wall in high-traffic regions.

Significant immigration reform would require Congress to send a bill to the president’s desk, which isn’t an expectation any time soon.

— Maggie Severns

EMPLOYMENT LENS

The opposition to immigration comes at a time of a labor shortage

One of the paradoxes of the American political scene is that opposition to immigration from Republicans — traditionally the party of business — comes amid a labor shortage for the kinds of low-paying jobs that immigrants typically fill.

“America’s woefully inadequate immigration system is directly contributing to the worker shortage crisis and hindering American business operations,” said the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, not exactly a bastion of left-wing thinking. Net international migration to the U.S. is at its lowest level in decades, according to the chamber, and there are 4 million more job openings to fill than unemployed people to fill them across the country.

In more high-paying, critically strategic fields demanding graduate-school-level technical skill, there are similar calls for attracting more immigrants. A National Academy of Sciences report in October called for immigration reform, easing visa and green card restrictions to attract more overseas technical specialists to the U.S. in fields such as engineering and science, which are already dependent on foreign-born talent. The American Medical Association called for easing H1-B visa restrictions on immigrant physicians in the pandemic, noting a shortage of doctors was prevalent across the country even before covid. “As such, additional physicians, in the form of international medical graduates (IMGs), are greatly needed,” said AMA testimony to Congress in February. “IMG’s often serve in rural and medically underserved communities, providing care to many of our country’s most at-risk citizens.”

One more cautious voice has been the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), which has seen large tech firms turn to cheaper workers from overseas to supplant U.S. ones. IEEE has called for expanding permanent immigration through green cards, while restricting H1-B visas, which only allow foreign workers to live in the U.S. temporarily. “Temporary visas are far too often misused, harming our country by replacing American workers and taking advantage of easily exploited temporary workers,” said IEEE-USA President Jim Conrad in 2020.

— Dan Vergano

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.

