Self-designated poll watchers are on the rise for the 2022 Midterms

THE NEWS

Groups who deny the outcome of the 2020 election and spread unfounded conspiracies about voter fraud have said they will send supporters to voting locations nationwide to “observe” the process. And while voting remains generally very safe in the U.S., it does raise the question of what it means to protect the vote and whether far-right activists could cause chaos or intimidation at polling locations on Tuesday.

Poll-watching in America is part of a well-regulated part of the electoral system designed to ensure voting runs smoothly and fairly. Laws vary widely by state, but usually poll watchers are appointed by candidates to ensure votes are being counted and report any irregularities that they see. Self-appointed poll watchers who want to monitor voting but do not go through the official process are generally not allowed into voting sites, and they aren’t allowed to intimidate voters outside polling places.

This year, some far-right activists like Steve Bannon, former adviser to former president Donald Trump, have encouraged people to “poll watch” by monitoring polling centers or ballot boxes. These self-designated “poll watchers” and “ballot watchers” are often not official poll watchers, who are often chosen by candidates and have to be approved weeks in advance to monitor polling sites. There has also been a push by some conservative groups to get more voters motivated by 2020 election denial rhetoric trained as official poll watchers.

THE CONTEXT

Conservatives are motivated to monitor voting because rhetoric about election fraud has been pushed by prominent right-wing figures like Bannon as well as Dinesh D’Souza and Patrick Byrne. Voting rights advocates are concerned about a potential influx of people heading to polls who believe they are coming to block criminal activity, creating an intimidating presence for a voter attempting to legally cast their ballot.

Last week in Arizona, “ballot watchers” outside ballot boxes — some of them armed — were taking photos of voters, a form of intimidation. An Arizona federal judge last week ordered members of a conservative group linked to the ballot-watching to stop interacting with voters near ballot boxes or carrying weapons within 250 feet of them.