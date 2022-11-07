Self-designated poll watchers are on the rise for the 2022 Midterms
360 Brief

What’s the line between protecting the vote and harassment? The rise of self-designated poll watchers.

While voting in the U.S. is generally very safe, there is a question of what citizen poll watchers are allowed to do.

Maggie SevernsDomestic Policy Reporterand Steve ReillyInvestigative Reporter
November 7, 2022
What’s the line between protecting the vote and harassment? The rise of self-designated poll watchers.

A sign directs early voters at Bank of America Stadium on Saturday in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Sean Rayford/Getty Images

THE NEWS

Groups who deny the outcome of the 2020 election and spread unfounded conspiracies about voter fraud have said they will send supporters to voting locations nationwide to “observe” the process. And while voting remains generally very safe in the U.S., it does raise the question of what it means to protect the vote and whether far-right activists could cause chaos or intimidation at polling locations on Tuesday.

Poll-watching in America is part of a well-regulated part of the electoral system designed to ensure voting runs smoothly and fairly. Laws vary widely by state, but usually poll watchers are appointed by candidates to ensure votes are being counted and report any irregularities that they see. Self-appointed poll watchers who want to monitor voting but do not go through the official process are generally not allowed into voting sites, and they aren’t allowed to intimidate voters outside polling places.

This year, some far-right activists like Steve Bannon, former adviser to former president Donald Trump, have encouraged people to “poll watch” by monitoring polling centers or ballot boxes. These self-designated “poll watchers” and “ballot watchers” are often not official poll watchers, who are often chosen by candidates and have to be approved weeks in advance to monitor polling sites. There has also been a push by some conservative groups to get more voters motivated by 2020 election denial rhetoric trained as official poll watchers.

THE CONTEXT

Conservatives are motivated to monitor voting because rhetoric about election fraud has been pushed by prominent right-wing figures like Bannon as well as Dinesh D’Souza and Patrick Byrne. Voting rights advocates are concerned about a potential influx of people heading to polls who believe they are coming to block criminal activity, creating an intimidating presence for a voter attempting to legally cast their ballot.

Last week in Arizona, “ballot watchers” outside ballot boxes — some of them armed — were taking photos of voters, a form of intimidation. An Arizona federal judge last week ordered members of a conservative group linked to the ballot-watching to stop interacting with voters near ballot boxes or carrying weapons within 250 feet of them.

MISINFORMATION LENS

A conspiracy theory movie ignites 2022 vigilante poll watchers

A conspiracy theory-focused film released in May and created by D’Souza, “2000 Mules,” took off among election-deniers and has fueled the recruitment of poll watchers this year.

Numerous independent fact checks reject the central allegation in the film, which is that fraudulent absentee ballots were carried en masse by “mules” to voting drop boxes. Regardless, it has inspired vigilante poll watchers to stand guard at drop boxes, according to officials in Arizona.

The far-right poll-watching effort has reportedly been organized in part by True the Vote, a nonprofit that has made false claims of election fraud.

In Arizona and other states, members of election-denier groups are expected to appear under the same false pretext that the election system is rigged.

Former attorney general William Barr cited the movie when he said, in videotaped testimony before the Jan. 6 committee, that the 2020 election was not stolen by fraud. “And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the ‘2000 Mules’ movie,” Barr said in his testimony.

— Steve Reilly

LEGAL LENS

Citizen poll watchers often arrive with an agenda

Federal law prohibits anyone from intimidating or harassing a voter. That includes threatening or aggressively questioning voters, brandishing a weapon or following people in and out of polling places.

Official poll-watching is designed to be a help to the voting process, not a hindrance. Poll watchers are supposed to make sure elections are fair, and each state has its own rules for who can be a poll watcher. In Pennsylvania, for example, candidates can each appoint two poll watchers per district, and political parties can appoint three; those poll watchers can watch as voting equipment is prepared and as ballots are opened and counted.

But people who are not poll watchers and who show up to polls or ballot boxes to observe voting have to comply with the Voting Rights Act and other laws designed to ensure people’s right to vote. Those laws have already been tested in 2022 in the aforementioned incident in Arizona, in which people linked to one conservative group took photos of voters putting their ballots into the ballot drop box and brandished guns. A judge later issued a restraining order barring people associated with the group Clean Elections USA from interacting with voters within 75 feet of ballot boxes and carrying weapons within 250 feet of the boxes.

— Maggie Severns

POLITICS LENS

The right stokes a new army of poll watchers

Historically, many poll watchers have been former election site workers and retirees with time on their hands. This year, conservative organizations and the Republican Party have been encouraging angry voters to get involved with poll-watching, raising questions about who will be sanctioned poll watchers at election sites and whether other self-appointed poll watchers, standing outside polling centers with the intention of protecting the vote, could intimidate voters on Election Day, either on purpose or inadvertently.

Some of the conservative push for more official poll watchers and other unofficial volunteers who want to monitor the election is coming from right-wing organizations, like Cleta Mitchell’s Election Integrity Network, that are tapping into conspiracy theories like those in “2000 Mules” to stoke anger about election fraud and encourage people to volunteer.

Encouraging poll watchers to turn up at polling sites is part of a strategy to prepare potential challenges to electoral results, Bannon said in an interview with the New York Times. “We are 100 times more prepared now,” he said. “We’re going to adjudicate every battle. That’s the difference.”

The Republican National Committee is part of the push to recruit official poll watchers and has said it will give those poll watchers access to lawyers and other resources on Election Day. This effort among Republicans to monitor the polls more closely is taking place after years of being under a court order that hamstrung such efforts.

In 1981, Republicans in New Jersey sent armed off-duty police officers to patrol polling sites in Black and Latino neighborhoods and participated in “voter caging,” which involves sending letters to addresses of registered voters, then using returned or undelivered mail to compile addresses and ask for those voters to be removed from the voter rolls.

After Election Day, the Democratic National Committee sued, alleging the RNC had violated the Voting Rights Act. The RNC settled the case and signed a consent decree that promised to allow a federal court to review any “ballot security” plans in the future. For more than 35 years, a judge supervised the RNC’s actions on poll-watching and other voting monitoring until late 2017, when the consent decree was finally allowed to expire. Newly freed from the consent decree, Republicans have been trying to rebuild their stock of poll watchers in recent elections.

— Maggie Severns

Thanks to Alicia Benjamin for copy editing this article.

  • Maggie Severns
    Maggie Severns

    Domestic Policy Reporter

    Maggie Severns is a policy reporter for Grid covering complex policy stories and major headlines.

  • Steve Reilly
    Steve Reilly

    Investigative Reporter

    Steve Reilly is an investigative reporter for Grid focusing on threats to democracy.

TOPICS

Voting Rights2022 MidtermsRepublican Party360 Brief

Related Stories

Inside the multi-million dollar effort to recruit young conservatives using pizza parties and swag
Politics

Inside the multi-million dollar effort to recruit young conservatives using pizza parties and swagInside the multi-million dollar effort to recruit young conservatives using pizza parties and swag

A journalist explains how the Grand Old Party is targeting younger voters.

Leah Askarinam
Leah Askarinam

Senior Editor

October 24, 2022
It’s not just politicians: American workers are facing a sharp spike in threats and violence
Politics

It’s not just politicians: American workers are facing a sharp spike in threats and violenceIt’s not just politicians: American workers are facing a sharp spike in threats and violence

Harassment is worse for everyone from airport screeners to librarians to nurses: “That’s my Tuesday death threat.”

Justin Rood and Alex Leeds Matthews
November 2, 2022
Poll workers at January 6 hearing describe racist intimidation and harassment: ‘I don’t want anyone knowing my name’
Misinformation

Poll workers at January 6 hearing describe racist intimidation and harassment: ‘I don’t want anyone knowing my name’Poll workers at January 6 hearing describe racist intimidation and harassment: ‘I don’t want anyone knowing my name’

Tuesday’s hearing focused on growing dangers to election workers from Trump’s false “Stop the Steal” claims.

Anya van Wagtendonk
Anya van Wagtendonk

Misinformation Reporter

Updated June 21, 2022
Why some voters think about abortion as an issue of democracy
Politics

Why some voters think about abortion as an issue of democracyWhy some voters think about abortion as an issue of democracy

More than ever after the Dobbs decision, abortion is about self-determination and the role of government.

Julia Azari
Julia Azari

Freelance Reporter

November 7, 2022
Still the villain: Pelosi remains the star of Republican attack ads and campaign rhetoric after assault on husband
Politics

Still the villain: Pelosi remains the star of Republican attack ads and campaign rhetoric after assault on husbandStill the villain: Pelosi remains the star of Republican attack ads and campaign rhetoric after assault on husband

Nancy Pelosi continues to be a central figure in GOP ads, and the attack has become a punchline in campaign rallies.

Leah Askarinam
Leah Askarinam

Senior Editor

November 5, 2022