How inflation makes the Powerball jackpot so big

THE NEWS

After an overnight delay due to security protocols, Powerball finally picked the numbers for its largest-ever jackpot, totaling over $2 billion. That’s more than the GDP for the country of Belize. The winning ticket was sold in California.

If you think this Tuesday’s Powerball pot was huge, there’s bound to be a bigger one in the future. The reason is the same one that made your Halloween candy cost more: inflation. But while the Powerball pots may be getting bigger, inflation could also dull what your winnings are worth.

THE CONTEXT

Powerball has become the juggernaut of the lottery system. Tickets are sold in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. It regularly breaks its own records in number of states participating, number of people playing — and yes, the number of dollars in the jackpot. This is the second time in its history that the pot has broken the $1 billion mark; the last time was in 2016, when the pot was split among three winners.

States are often convinced to participate in the Powerball program because they get a cut — shifting the tax burden away from their wealthier taxpayers.

Your chances of actually coming away with the jackpot? Slim. For any given one ticket, which costs $2, the chances of winning were about 1 in 292 million, making the expected value of that $2 ticket $1.16 after taxes, according to Brent Donnelly, president of Spectra Markets, a financial markets media company.