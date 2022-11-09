What the 2022 midterm results mean for abortion, other key issues

THE NEWS

It’s Wednesday after Election Day, and the race for the House still hasn’t been called, with Democrats exceeding expectations and holding Republicans at bay in a handful of critical seats.

It’s the same story in the Senate, where Democrats managed to hold on in New Hampshire and pick up a seat in Pennsylvania but are still waiting to hear results for three vulnerable incumbents.

The battle for Congress will be finished in the coming days, and possibly weeks from now if Georgia’s Senate race heads to a runoff vote. But already, one thing is clear: Control of government in the next Congress looks increasingly likely to be closely divided, with narrow majorities in each chamber.

Republicans could still clinch both chambers — but the possibility of a “red wave” faded last night as the party got pushed back in key House races in Virginia, Ohio and Minnesota and Senate contests in states like Pennsylvania, where Democrat John Fetterman defeated Mehmet Oz.

In general, a narrowly divided Congress — coupled with the upcoming 2024 presidential elections — will make legislating difficult over the coming two years. Republicans will have to choose between pleasing the right flank of the party, which is closely aligned with Trump, and putting their support behind more bipartisan legislation that’s potentially out of step with the party’s base.

This means that some of the more conservative policy ideas that had been floated by some Republicans — like trying to reform entitlement spending like Social Security and Medicare — will be exceedingly difficult for Republicans to pursue if they succeed in clenching the House.

THE CONTEXT

A narrow Republican majority, which might be the most likely outcome as votes continue to be counted, would give Republicans power to set the agenda in Washington in the midst of a presidential election. But the narrower the majority, the more room there will be for individual members to derail leadership’s plans.

Donald Trump is widely expected to run for the White House, and Republicans will likely use their investigative power to change the narrative around the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack and delve into some of the more questionable parts of Hunter Biden’s past.

Much of the divisiveness will stem from the fact that the presidential election essentially starts the moment the final votes are counted in the midterms. Meanwhile, states will be left to grapple with things like abortion policy on their own, leading to a state-by-state mosaic of access and a tremendous amount of uncertainty.

Grid reporters from across the newsroom broke down how policy issues including the economy, health policy, climate change and the war in Ukraine will all be affected by the changing dynamics in Washington.