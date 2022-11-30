The University of California business model is crumbling under the weight of the cost of living

THE NEWS

The University of California system is undergoing a massive strike by some 48,000 non-faculty academic workers. Teaching assistants, graduate student instructors, postdocs and researchers are refusing to work as part of their effort to secure a range of benefits, including higher pay and protections against rising housing costs.

These non-faculty academic workers well outnumber the roughly 12,000 tenured and tenure-track faculty at the University of California. The striking groups include 11,000 postdocs and academic researchers; 19,000 teaching assistants, graduate instructors, readers and tutors; and 17,000 graduate student researchers.

The postdocs reached a tentative deal, which includes raises of over 20 percent as well as increased job security and family leave. There hasn’t yet been a deal reached with 36,000 other academic workers.

Some full-time faculty members refused to hold classes both out of solidarity with the graduate students and because they said the withheld labor made it impossible to do so.

THE CONTEXT

The higher education workforce today is more and more made up of contingent faculty and workers who are considered by their universities to be students.

In the past 30 years, the number of tenured and tenure-track jobs has barely budged even as student enrollment has increased, while the number of doctoral students has continued to grow. Thanks to a combination of current professors sticking around longer (mandatory retirement is illegal) and declining enrollment as the millennial demographic bump passed, academic graduate school has never been less of a path to steady employment, especially in the humanities. “Tenured professors like having graduate students around. They teach the boring undergraduate sections for little or no pay and provide inexpensive research assistance. For many veteran scholars, training the next generation is one of the most rewarding parts of the job,” Kevin Carey wrote in the New York Times.

The old model where graduate students were essentially apprentices following a vocation — or calling — to research and teach seems bankrupt to this generation of non-faculty academic workers. They are being called upon to do more with only a glimmer of hope that they are headed in the direction of an academic job in the future.