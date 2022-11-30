Why the University of California's business model is crumbling

ADVERTISEMENT

360 Brief

The University of California business model is crumbling under the weight of the cost of living

Increasingly, the core work of the university — teaching, grading, research — is done by workers who do not receive the privileges and pay of full-time faculty.

Matthew Zeitlin
Matthew Zeitlin

Domestic Economics Reporter

Matthew ZeitlinDomestic Economics Reporter
November 30, 2022
The University of California business model is crumbling under the weight of the cost of living

Academic workers strike at the University of California in Berkeley, California, on Nov. 16.

Anadolu Agency

THE NEWS

The University of California system is undergoing a massive strike by some 48,000 non-faculty academic workers. Teaching assistants, graduate student instructors, postdocs and researchers are refusing to work as part of their effort to secure a range of benefits, including higher pay and protections against rising housing costs.

These non-faculty academic workers well outnumber the roughly 12,000 tenured and tenure-track faculty at the University of California. The striking groups include 11,000 postdocs and academic researchers; 19,000 teaching assistants, graduate instructors, readers and tutors; and 17,000 graduate student researchers.

The postdocs reached a tentative deal, which includes raises of over 20 percent as well as increased job security and family leave. There hasn’t yet been a deal reached with 36,000 other academic workers.

Some full-time faculty members refused to hold classes both out of solidarity with the graduate students and because they said the withheld labor made it impossible to do so.

THE CONTEXT

The higher education workforce today is more and more made up of contingent faculty and workers who are considered by their universities to be students.

In the past 30 years, the number of tenured and tenure-track jobs has barely budged even as student enrollment has increased, while the number of doctoral students has continued to grow. Thanks to a combination of current professors sticking around longer (mandatory retirement is illegal) and declining enrollment as the millennial demographic bump passed, academic graduate school has never been less of a path to steady employment, especially in the humanities. “Tenured professors like having graduate students around. They teach the boring undergraduate sections for little or no pay and provide inexpensive research assistance. For many veteran scholars, training the next generation is one of the most rewarding parts of the job,” Kevin Carey wrote in the New York Times.

The old model where graduate students were essentially apprentices following a vocation — or calling — to research and teach seems bankrupt to this generation of non-faculty academic workers. They are being called upon to do more with only a glimmer of hope that they are headed in the direction of an academic job in the future.

ECONOMIC LENS

Employees that aren’t full-time faculty have to compete for limited funds

More and more of the core work of the university — teaching, grading, research — is done by workers who do not receive the privileges and pay of full-time faculty, and have dwindling hopes of achieving them, especially in the humanities.

The basic salary demands are that graduate student workers receive $54,000 annually, while postdocs get $70,000 and researchers get a 14 percent increase, along with cost of living adjustments and increases based on seniority and experience.

While every university system is different, the overall picture is one where there is increased competition for resources. State support for higher education has fallen off, especially following the Great Recession, increasing the economic pressure on students — who then pay higher tuition — and staff who are competing for dollars. At the same time, enrollment has begun falling off for many universities, increasing pressure on all stakeholders who either contribute to or draw from the funds available — workers, students and taxpayers.

One of the biggest issues at play: housing.

As part of the negotiations, the university has offered a series of raises to the unionized workers but hasn’t wanted to tie future raises and pay agreements to housing costs and has called for “neutral private mediation.”

According to the unions, “92% of Graduate Workers and 61% of Postdoctoral Scholars are rent-burdened. Even worse, 40% of Graduate Workers report spending more than half of their income on rent.”

This forces graduate students into “two bad options: pay an egregious amount of money in rent each month and live near campus, or spend hours commuting from a cheaper apartment that still eats up an unsustainable amount of money.”

The academic union, UAW, has called for wage increases so that the workers have to spend only approximately a third of salary on housing.

One sticking point in the discussions has been the wage demands, which the unions are linking to the high cost of housing in the areas in which the University of California operates. (The Bay Area and Southern California, which contain several U.C. campuses, are some of the highest cost housing markets in the country.) But the university says “rental rates for non-UC housing vary across the state and UC has no ability to control or predict rates charged by private landlords and companies. The financial impacts of such an unprecedented proposal would be both large and unpredictable.”

LEGAL LENS

The big question: Are they employees or students?

California is one of the states most legally friendly toward graduate student organizing, and University of California graduate students organizing — and striking — dating back to the 1980s. While the University of California is not disputing the right of these academic workers to organize, that they’ve acted like a “normal” unionized work force before could help them win over the faculty and the public to their cause.

The idea that graduate students could be considered workers that have a right to unionize is not an entirely uncontested one. Last year, the National Labor Relations Board, which is in charge of interpreting the details of labor law and overseeing the collective bargaining process, under Democratic control, withdrew a rule proposed under the previous administration that would have denied the ability for teaching and research assistants specifically at private universities to organize.

In 2016, the board had ruled that graduate research and teaching assistants at private universities were employees with effective bargaining rights and the ability to form a union, reversing a 2004 stance that they weren’t, itself reversing its 2000 decision that they were.

The argument typically falls along the lines of whether the work graduate students do teaching or doing research is part of their education as graduate students or more like what faculty members do.

For public universities, it’s a state-by-state decision whether graduate students can collectively bargain and form unions.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.

  • Matthew Zeitlin
    Matthew Zeitlin

    Domestic Economics Reporter

    Matthew Zeitlin is an economics reporter at Grid focused on the domestic impact of major stories such as coronavirus, the supply chain and economic volatility.

ADVERTISEMENT

TOPICS

360 BriefEmploymentInflationPolicy

Related Stories

Did inflation finally hit its peak? What prices rising ‘only’ 7.7 percent in the last year tells us.
Economy

Did inflation finally hit its peak? What prices rising ‘only’ 7.7 percent in the last year tells us.Did inflation finally hit its peak? What prices rising ‘only’ 7.7 percent in the last year tells us.

Prices rose less than expected in October.

Matthew Zeitlin
Matthew Zeitlin

Domestic Economics Reporter

November 10, 2022
How inflation — and resistance to tax hikes — drove the Powerball jackpot to a record $2 billion
360 Brief

How inflation — and resistance to tax hikes — drove the Powerball jackpot to a record $2 billionHow inflation — and resistance to tax hikes — drove the Powerball jackpot to a record $2 billion

Why it’s a good bet nationwide lotteries are here to stay and will only get larger.

Matthew ZeitlinAnna Deen and Suzette Lohmeyer
November 8, 2022
Inside the multi-million dollar effort to recruit young conservatives using pizza parties and swag
Politics

Inside the multi-million dollar effort to recruit young conservatives using pizza parties and swagInside the multi-million dollar effort to recruit young conservatives using pizza parties and swag

A journalist explains how the Grand Old Party is targeting younger voters.

Leah Askarinam
Leah Askarinam

Senior Editor

October 24, 2022
First the pandemic kept kids out of school. Now natural disasters like Hurricane Ian are making things worse.
Climate

First the pandemic kept kids out of school. Now natural disasters like Hurricane Ian are making things worse. First the pandemic kept kids out of school. Now natural disasters like Hurricane Ian are making things worse.

Hurricane Ian is the latest example of natural disasters forcing students out of class.

Nirvi Shah

Freelance Reporter

October 18, 2022