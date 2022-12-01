Is free public transport as good as it sounds for a community?

ADVERTISEMENT

360 Brief

Washington, D.C., is about to vote on free public transit. Is it as good as it sounds for a community?

The drawbacks of giving up fares could have some unintended consequences.

Matthew ZeitlinDomestic Economics ReporterDave LevitanClimate ReporterSuzette LohmeyerSenior Editorand Kay SteigerManaging Editor
December 1, 2022
Washington, D.C., is about to vote on free public transit. Is it as good as it sounds for a community?

Bree Linville; Jim Watson/ farakos/ Getty images

THE NEWS

Washington, D.C., might be the first major U.S. city to offer free bus service. The city council is considering a bill that would make it free to ride on the Metrobus in the District and provide 24-hour bus service for some of the city’s more traveled routes.

Not many cities offer free public bus service — and certainly none as big as Washington, D.C. Kansas City, Missouri, is the only one that has come close, and it’s done so with mixed results — some riders complain that the service moved from poorly run with fares to poorly run and free, and dependability has been a consistent issue.

THE CONTEXT

Free public transport sounds like a great idea when trying to tackle social inequity and improve air quality. But the problem behind many of these initiatives is that providing public transportation that is safe and effective is expensive, and taking away a revenue source from fares can put cities even more in a hole than it already is.

Plus, many cities — Washington, D.C., included — are struggling to come out of a post-pandemic ridership slump. As more people moved to the suburbs to seek bigger houses with more space, and remote work became the norm for many office workers, ridership and revenue cratered.

The goals put forth by such programs are admirable: encouraging more public transit use and eliminating barriers for lower-income riders. But the drawbacks of giving up fares could have some unintended consequences that could make it more difficult to achieve these goals.

- Kay Steiger

ECONOMIC LENS

Does it make economic sense to eliminate fares? Sometimes.

The economics of free-fare programs present pretty straightforward trade-offs. One revenue source — the farebox — has been eliminated, meaning the money for operating a transit program has to be entirely found elsewhere, which typically means taxes.

In 2019, for example, the “fare recovery ratio” (the portion of operating costs covered by fares) for the D.C. transit system, WMATA, was 36 percent; but it went down to only 5 percent in 2021, as ridership plunged thanks to covid.

For larger transit systems, more revenue is generated via fares than smaller ones, according to a University of Florida study — in a number of small systems the farebox recovered less than 10 percent.

“Removing the farebox might make fiscal sense in smaller systems, because the costs associated with farebox collection and farebox maintenance may equal the fare revenue. However, in larger transit systems, the actual cost of removing the fareboxes will leave the system with a very large revenue shortfall,” the two authors, Jennifer Perone and Joel Volinski, found.

Implementing free fares also can eliminate some costs for transit systems, namely the cost of setting up a fare system — whether in setting up ticketing machinery, turnstiles or staff to inspect tickets and enforce rules.

Several free-fare projects have been launched in Europe, whether for specific groups of people, certain modes of transportation or for the entire system, like in Luxembourg. When the system was set up, general revenue from taxation was used to cover up the shortfall from ticketing, but the system already received substantial public subsidies, with only 8 percent of operating costs coming from fares, according to a report by Eltis, a European transit research group.

Other free-fare programs, according to Eltis, have induced greater financial difficulties. A free-fare program in Hasselt, Belgium, for its bus system ended in 2013 after more than 15 years. The costs went up by more than four times in the first 10 years of the program, according to Eltis, and thanks to the hit to the city’s finances in the 2008 recession, fares were brought back.

Matthew Zeitlin

ENVIRONMENTAL LENS

Why it rarely means fewer cars on the road

One theoretical goal of making public transit free is to get people out of their cars. Solo car rides produce close to twice the carbon dioxide emissions per passenger-mile than a bus trip; light rail and other trains cut emissions even further. In a world of volatile gas prices and urban traffic congestion, offering a free bus ride seems like a no-brainer way to shift people out of cars and into the cleaner alternatives — but it probably isn’t.

Data from some cities’ and countries’ free transit experiments suggest that while the shift can increase ridership of buses or trains, those new riders aren’t necessarily making the leap from a car. For example, Tallinn, Estonia, a city of about 420,000 people, introduced free public transit on its buses, trams and trolleys in 2013. The year before, 31 percent of trips taken were in a car, and 55 percent were on public transit. After the fare box was dropped, car trips dropped by just 3 percent. Transit rides did jump to 63 percent of all trips, but much of that was due to a “staggering decrease” — 40 percent — in the number of walking trips, according to a study that examined Tallinn’s experience.

A widespread shift from walking or biking to a bus, of course, will act to increase emissions. And other data have borne this out: A study from Norway’s Institute of Transport Economics examined a number of European cities’ free transit programs and found that they offered “poor goal achievement” across a number of realms including improving the environment. Like the study done on Tallinn, researchers found that while ridership increased significantly — by as much as 13-fold, in at least one city — the effects on car traffic was “marginal.” The “larger brunt” of that increase was also a shift from walking and cycling.

The lack of a large environmental benefit is generally well accepted at this point. A 2020 policy brief on free public transit from the International Association of Public Transport concluded that related “ridership growth increases pressure on the public transport networks, without providing the foreseen benefits of alleviating congestion or pollutant and [greenhouse gas] emissions.” Even prospective, randomized trials of free transit come to the same conclusion. A trial in Santiago, Chile, gave some people two weeks of free rides and found that while it increased the total number of trips, no one decided to drive less.

Getting people out of their cars is a noble goal for a variety of reasons, but free transit seems unlikely to provide the push.

Dave Levitan

CRIME LENS

Does free fare equal higher crime rates?

Before the Kansas City free transport program went into place, some critics said it would mean an increase in incidents of crime on public transport.

Dorothy Moses Schulz, an emerita professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York, told Stateline in an article last year that free-fare systems were a “terrible idea” and would likely result in an increased presence of homeless people and more disorderly or criminal activity. She was more in favor of reduced fares for low-income riders.

But Kansas City actually saw a drop in crime rates — mainly because most of the crimes (85 percent) on public transit were over unpaid fares. There was, however, an increase in the number of people who were homeless on the system — what the mayor called a “community problem” and not a crime issue.

One interesting finding on the effects of free fares was for juveniles. A study on how free public transit might affect Los Angeles students, published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, found that there was a particularly high volume of citations for fare evasion among kids — especially youth of color. The study did not follow the eventual outcome of the students caught for not paying their fare, but other data shows that any contact with the juvenile justice system increases the likelihood of a negative outcome.

Still, because a major U.S. city has yet to implement a free bus fare program for everyone, it remains to be seen how exactly ridership will be affected, including whether just the worry about increased crime (unfounded or not) keeps people away.

Suzette Lohmeyer

Thank you to Alicia Benjamin for copy editing this article.

  • Matthew Zeitlin
    Matthew Zeitlin

    Domestic Economics Reporter

    Matthew Zeitlin is an economics reporter at Grid focused on the domestic impact of major stories such as coronavirus, the supply chain and economic volatility.

  • Dave Levitan
    Dave Levitan

    Climate Reporter

    Dave Levitan is a climate reporter for Grid where he focuses on interconnected stories about climate and science, and politics shaping action around both.

  • Suzette Lohmeyer
    Suzette Lohmeyer

    Senior Editor

    Suzette Lohmeyer is the senior editor at Grid, where she focuses on daily news.

  • Kay Steiger
    Kay Steiger

    Managing Editor

    Kay Steiger is the managing editor at Grid.

ADVERTISEMENT

TOPICS

Policy360 BriefQuick Turn Team