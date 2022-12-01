Washington, D.C., is about to vote on free public transit. Is it as good as it sounds for a community?

THE NEWS

Washington, D.C., might be the first major U.S. city to offer free bus service. The city council is considering a bill that would make it free to ride on the Metrobus in the District and provide 24-hour bus service for some of the city’s more traveled routes.

Not many cities offer free public bus service — and certainly none as big as Washington, D.C. Kansas City, Missouri, is the only one that has come close, and it’s done so with mixed results — some riders complain that the service moved from poorly run with fares to poorly run and free, and dependability has been a consistent issue.

THE CONTEXT

Free public transport sounds like a great idea when trying to tackle social inequity and improve air quality. But the problem behind many of these initiatives is that providing public transportation that is safe and effective is expensive, and taking away a revenue source from fares can put cities even more in a hole than it already is.

Plus, many cities — Washington, D.C., included — are struggling to come out of a post-pandemic ridership slump. As more people moved to the suburbs to seek bigger houses with more space, and remote work became the norm for many office workers, ridership and revenue cratered.

The goals put forth by such programs are admirable: encouraging more public transit use and eliminating barriers for lower-income riders. But the drawbacks of giving up fares could have some unintended consequences that could make it more difficult to achieve these goals.

- Kay Steiger