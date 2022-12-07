ChatGPT shows how far AI has come and its acute limitations — like being right

THE NEWS

ChatGPT is the conversational chatbot from Open AI that has taken the internet by storm, with 5 million people signing up to use it in the five days after its November launch. Chatbots aren’t new (the first one came out in 1966), but ChatGPT is the shiniest and most advanced yet to hit the public domain.

What makes it special? People have used previous iterations of chatbots to write essays or have conversations. ChatGPT pushes the boundaries of models such as Microsoft’s Tay and Meta’s BlenderBot 3 into the next level — it’s able to take a guess at how to correct computer code and write humorous sonnets.

It can engage in a wide array of tasks, from writing sample tweets to jokes, essays and even code.

THE CONTEXT

While it is much more advanced than chatbot iterations released as recently as earlier this year, it has some of the same problems that the old versions do when it comes to the accuracy of its responses and how it reflects some of the less-desirable aspects of humanity.

One way that ChatGPT is different, however, is that it’s not starting from a blank slate (or “stateless”) every time you use it; rather, it remembers what you’ve asked or told it before. It builds upon those earlier efforts and corrects itself based on that information.

“The dialogue format makes it possible for ChatGPT to answer followup questions, admit its mistakes, challenge incorrect premises, and reject inappropriate requests,” reads the Open AI page introducing ChatGPT.

This ability to iterate has made the new bot appealing to those unhappy over the controversy with Tay — which made news in 2017 because it started sending out racist tweets and citing Adolf Hitler based off input from conversations with users.

— Benjamin Powers