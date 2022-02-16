Space is turning into a dangerous junkyard

Science Lens

Nobody’s problem is everybody’s problem

The first piece of space junk arrived in Earth orbit in October 1957, when a Soviet rocket carried the world’s first artificial satellite, Sputnik, into space. Both Sputnik and the discarded rocket parts eventually fell back to Earth and burned up in the atmosphere, but much of the later detritus of the space race did not. The oldest piece of artificial debris still orbiting Earth is Vanguard 1, the US’s second satellite, which launched in 1958.

At first, leaving rocket bits in orbit didn’t seem like a problem. After all, space is big. It just isn’t big enough to accommodate decades’ worth of trash and traffic. “It’s like other environmental problems,” says McDowell. “You start off thinking the oceans are big and you can throw as much crap in there as you like — and then discover that’s not entirely true.”

Since the days of Sputnik, more than 6,100 rocket launches have placed more than 12,000 satellites into Earth orbit, according to a tally kept by the European Space Agency. Some have re-entered Earth’s atmosphere and burned up, but the majority are still in orbit — some functional, some not.

Researchers have long worried about what might happen if space gets too polluted. In 1978, NASA scientist Donald Kessler speculated there might eventually be so much stuff orbiting Earth that pieces would accidentally collide, creating a cloud of fragments that shatter other pieces. A fictionalized version of this chain reaction, known as the Kessler syndrome, appears in the Sandra Bullock movie Gravity when a Russian antisatellite strike creates an out-of-control cloud of debris.

So far, the Kessler syndrome hasn’t quite become reality. But spacewatchers got a shock in February 2009, when an active US commercial satellite called Iridium 33 accidentally hit a dead Russian satellite called Cosmos 2251. The smashup generated nearly 2,000 debris fragments, each at least 4 inches wide, and showed that Kessler-like collisions could indeed happen.

As a result, the US military expanded its efforts to track potential satellite collisions and alert satellite operators of upcoming close calls. Today the 18th Space Control Squadron, at Vandenberg Space Force Base in southern California, tracks the locations of at least 25,000 objects in space. It publishes this information — stripped of sensitive military data — at space-track.org. (Other nations, and some private companies, maintain their own tracking catalogs.)

Nobody wants their expensive satellite to get smashed to pieces by a stray Soviet rocket body from the 1960s. The solution is to watch for impending crashes and move out of the way in time — but that’s harder than it sounds. There are now so many objects in space that satellite operators are swamped with warnings about potential collisions. The European Space Agency, for instance, gets hundreds of alerts each day about threats to its satellite fleet — and can’t afford to move a satellite for every one of those.

Instead, satellite operators have to make judgment calls about how big of a threat the potential collision appears to be. The whole thing resembles an epic game of Frogger, with satellites attempting to make their way through busy lanes of traffic without getting smooshed.

SpaceX alone probably performs thousands of these ‘collision avoidance maneuvers’ every year for its Starlink satellites, says Hugh Lewis, a space debris expert at the University of Southampton, UK. Starlinks are set to automatically move themselves out of the way of impending collisions, so it doesn’t require a person to command each one to move each time. But the sheer numbers of space maneuvers “are really quite astonishing,” Lewis says.

SpaceX has worked to reduce the Starlinks’ contribution to space debris, such as by lowering their planned altitude from around 680 miles above Earth to around 340 miles. That makes it easier for the company to send satellites that have reached the end of their operational lives into the atmosphere, where they burn up.

And SpaceX isn’t the only company launching ‘megaconstellations’ of broadband internet satellites. The UK-based OneWeb has launched more than 400 satellites of a potential 2,000; Amazon’s Project Kuiper is working to soon launch the first batch of more than 3,200 planned satellites; and the Chinese government wants to launch thousands of its own. The end result could be tens of thousands of new satellites around Earth in the coming years.

With all these things headed for orbit, “we have to be a lot smarter about collision avoidance,” says Carolin Frueh, an aerospace engineer at Purdue University. She is among the many researchers working to better estimate the risk of collisions between satellites. Her team uses a telescope in New Mexico to study high-altitude satellites as they pass overhead. By analyzing how the brightness of a satellite changes over time, Frueh can start to work out what it is made of and whether it is tumbling out of control. That type of information helps researchers understand which objects are most dangerous.

Other scientists are pushing to get better realtime data on the locations of objects in space. The space-track.org catalog has much of this information, but it’s neither complete nor easy to visualize. One new effort is a ‘satellite dashboard’ that tracks close approaches. And at the University of Texas in Austin, astrodynamicist Moriba Jah has developed additional web tools that draw on multiple sources of information to depict the locations of objects and the risks of upcoming satellite collisions.

Knowing exactly where everything is in space at any given time is the best way to manage the growing threat of space debris, Jah argues. It’s like air traffic controllers knowing the location of planes around LAX accurately enough to direct them to land and take off without crashing into each other every few minutes. Congestion is OK if it’s managed.