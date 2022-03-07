What led to Europe’s worst refugee crisis since WWII

Race Lens

“For Ukrainians only”

On Feb. 25, the second day of the Russian invasion, 25-year-old Alexander Somto Orah packed his belongings and joined the exodus from the capital. He had come to Ukraine from Anambra, Nigeria, in March 2021 to study management at Kyiv State University. Now he was headed west, for the border with Poland. Tens of thousands of people were beginning the same journey.

“I left as everyone was leaving,” he told Grid.

Orah’s trek began on foot. He met other African nationals, and together they gathered at the Vokzalna metro station that Friday. After a long night waiting in the cold, they boarded a train to Poland.

He and two other Africans were soon chased off the train by Ukrainian police, Orah told Grid: “They said the train going to Poland was for Ukrainians only.”

In the days following Russia’s invasion, tweets, videos and other accounts have surfaced from African and Asian nationals who said they had been blocked from trains leaving Ukraine. Others said they encountered discrimination when they reached the frontiers of other countries. Orah walked and hitchhiked for two days before he reached the Polish border. When he and his fellow travelers got there, Ukrainian border guards stopped them and at one point threatened to shoot.

“We are students!” some pleaded, arms held upright in the air.

Orah posted an account of the incident on Twitter. “Watch,” he wrote, “how they are threatening to shoot us!”

Claims of discrimination against foreign nationals have been made at multiple departure points and along the borders of different countries. It is difficult to determine the number of incidents, but Grid reviewed several accounts and found they took two forms: officials at train stations and border crossings saying that Ukrainian nationals — women and children in particular — had to be prioritized, and instances when non-Ukrainians were given no explanations and told flatly, “No room on the train for you,” or no permission to cross. The latter stories appear to have been fewer in number, but in some cases — like Orah’s — there have been allegations of threats and beatings.

Some students said they were admitted onto trains after pleading with officials. Others were ordered off buses to make space for Ukrainian citizens and left stranded. Some students made it out of Ukraine only to be refused space in Polish hotels because they lacked Ukrainian documents.

Studying In Ukraine

Many of the foreign nationals who said they experienced racism are students: For years, Ukraine has hosted African and South Asian youth at the country’s universities. When the war began, there were roughly 16,000 students from Africa and over 20,000 Indian students living in the country.

“India has a capacity problem when it comes to higher education,” Shailja Sharma, professor of international studies at DePaul University, told Grid. “There’s not enough medical and engineering schools for children who want to study those subjects, so students go wherever they can be admitted.”

The same is true of several other countries who have sent young people to study in Ukraine.

A global response

On March 1, the UNHCR’s Grandi acknowledged that foreign nationals were experiencing “different treatment” at the border. “There should be absolutely no discrimination between Ukrainians and non-Ukrainians, Europeans and non-Europeans,” he said at a press conference. “Everyone is fleeing from the same risks.”

The African Union voiced concern, and President Muhammadu Buhari of Nigeria tweeted a statement in support of the students. “All who flee a conflict situation have the same right to safe passage under U.N. Conventions, and the colour of their passport or their skin should make no difference,” he said.

For their part, Ukrainian officials promised to resolve the issue, while blaming Russia for creating the nightmarish conditions that led to the crisis. Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Africans, Asians and other students trying to leave must have “equal opportunities.” The ministry has set up an emergency hotline for any complaints. “We are working intensively to ensure their safety and speed up their passage,” Kuleba said. “Russia must stop its aggression which affects us all.”

Polish officials insisted that all refugees were welcome. “Poland provides shelter to everybody who is fleeing Russian aggression against Ukraine,” the office of the prime minister posted on Twitter, “regardless of their nationality and ethnicity.” Poland has also offered Asian and African students arriving from Ukraine the chance to continue their studies at Polish universities.

If those comments and pledges helped calm the situation, remarks made by Prime Minister Kiril Petkov of Bulgaria did not.

Trying to explain why Europeans were more welcoming to Ukrainians than they had been in recent years to Syrians, Afghans and other refugees, Petkov said, “These people are Europeans … these people are intelligent, they are educated people. This is not the refugee wave we have been used to, people with unclear pasts, who could have even been terrorists.”

The policy changes

Some scholars of refugee policy say racism among Ukrainian officials may be a local manifestation of the double standard inherent in European refugee policy. In other words, a guard or police officer at the Kyiv train station may act in ways that mirror the broader policies.

“What the political will we’re seeing now is revealing is the inherent racism of other refugee policies,” Schwartz, the USC professor, told Grid.

Others say that discrimination against people of color predates the policies, and still others said they understood why Ukrainian nationals might receive priority in the current circumstance.

Dennis Nana Appiah Nkansah, a Ghanaian medical student, said he saw discrimination at the crossing from Ukraine to the Romanian town of Siret — Ukrainians were ushered through, while thousands of Zambians, Namibians, Moroccans, Indians and Pakistanis were forced to wait far longer. “It’s not fair,” he told the New York Times, but “we understood that they have to see to their people first.”

Alexander Orah has made it to a hotel in Warsaw, where he said he’s recovering physically and emotionally from the ordeal. In the end, he said, the experience hasn’t completely soured him on Ukraine.

“We experienced racism from law enforcement officers but got kindness from average Ukrainians on my way to the border,” he explained. “So, I will still return if the war gets over fast.”