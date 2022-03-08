Why danger still looms at Ukraine’s nuclear power plants

Nuclear Risk Lens

Confusion over who’s in charge

There has been no release of radioactive material at Zaporizhzhia, the IAEA and Ukrainian officials have said. During the battle, a fire broke out in a training building, some distance from the reactors themselves; officials said that one structure associated with the reactors did sustain some minor damage, but nothing that was considered of particular risk.

At the latest update, two of the six Zaporizhzhia reactors were running at or near full capacity. Two others were in “cold shutdown,” another was cooling down and another was offline for planned maintenance. David Woods, an Ohio State University emeritus professor of integrated systems engineering and an expert on safety in highly complex systems like nuclear power plants, told Grid that as long as the operators can continue running the plant, then no problems should arise.

“Are competent people in charge?” he asked. “Because if they’re in charge, everything’s going to be OK.”

The answer to this, however, is not entirely clear. According to the IAEA, while Ukrainian plant managers at Zaporizhzhia are still at their posts, they are now answering to the commander of the Russian forces. This, according to IAEA director general Grossi, is a violation of one of the seven pillars of nuclear safety: “The operating staff must be able to fulfill their safety and security duties and have the capacity to make decisions free of undue pressure.” The IAEA also noted on March 6 that Ukrainian regulators reported that “there were problems with the availability and supply of food, which was having a negative impact on staff morale.”

Woods told Grid that the reactors themselves are not the likely cause of any problems with a military takeover of a nuclear facility. Instead, spent fuel pools (and the active cooling they require) and dry cask storage on the sites could more easily be damaged by shelling or other military action. This is still a low-probability event, he stressed, and it would likely result in radioactive releases that are confined to the local area or the adjacent river, rather than the continentwide effects of a Chernobyl-sized catastrophe.

Notably, the Chernobyl site itself was also seized by Russia forces and remains under their control. Though monitors did observe a brief spike in radiation levels there, this was due to heavy military equipment kicking up some contaminated dust and poses no long-term risk. Experts have said the Chernobyl site, which has not had a functioning nuclear reactor in more than two decades, poses little threat to the public.

Along with localized sensors on site at the functioning power plants, international groups are also monitoring for radioactive releases. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm has said that her department’s Nuclear Incident Response Team is among those monitoring, and no changes to radiation levels or radioactive material have been detected.

Notably, the nuclear risks have not been confined to the power plant sites. Grossi also confirmed that shelling in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv had destroyed a neutron generator used in scientific experiments at the Kharkiv Institute of Physics and Technology. “What we can say is that … this place has a very small inventory of material — very small. It is a subcritical facility,” he said.

Still, because it did contain some nuclear material, the facility was under IAEA safeguards, Grossi acknowledged. “It was actually part of a cooperation between the United States and Ukraine, the Obama administration,” he said. “It is a scientific institution. It is very regrettable what happened.”

There is no indication of danger from the incident, but it demonstrates again the somewhat cavalier approach to nuclear facilities across Ukraine.