Russia’s billionaires: Who they are, what they own — and can they influence Vladimir Putin?

Power Lens

Spreading the wealth — and influence.

They may be kleptocrats. They may have become rich on ill-gotten gains and/or questionable dealings involving the Kremlin. But many Russian oligarchs have not only been welcomed in Western Europe — they have become well-respected figures in business, politics and the media as well.

A place called “Londongrad”

“Chelsea’s new boss seeks the quiet life” — that was the headline of Roman Abramovich’s first interview after he bought the English soccer club in 2003, an acquisition that immediately catapulted the little-known businessman to the center of British public life. Although active in Russian politics as the governor of a far eastern province, Abramovich was hardly known in London. He used that first engagement with the press — a conversation with the Financial Times — to distance himself from the Kremlin, saying he had “no special relationship” with Putin.

Nearly two decades later, governments around the world are challenging that assertion — slapping sanctions on Abramovich and the others, in part because of their alleged ties to the Kremlin.

Whatever their history in Russia, many of these billionaires have had no trouble parlaying their fortunes into all-access passes to the most exclusive circles in the West, from the media to sports to politics.

Britain has been particularly welcoming. The country provided Abramovich’s springboard to prominence in the West, thanks to London’s status as a global financial center and a hub, as a recent report from the think tank Chatham House put it, for “lawyers, estate agents and wealth managers” offering services for “post-Soviet elites to hide their money and gain respectability.” The links to Russian money have run deep enough to earn parts of the city the Russian-sounding moniker: Londongrad.

Money = Influence

How much money flowed in, exactly? It’s hard to say, given lax regulations and — until now, at least — limited oversight. But the available indicators suggest colossal amounts of wealth, with almost $2 billion worth of U.K. property owned by Russians “accused of financial crime or with links to the Kremlin,” according to the anti-corruption watchdog Transparency International. All told, one conservative estimate from a 2017 study pegs the total amount of Russian private wealth held abroad at $1 trillion.

“It’s very hard to get a grasp on the exact amount,” Thomas Mayne, who co-authored the Chatham House report, told Grid. But what is clear is that the money has been used to build influence.

“That’s part of their plan. They donate to charities, donate to political figures, donate to universities, in order to increase their profile,” Mayne explained. “Some of that is, you know, they just want to be the big man. But some of that is actively generating a reputation.”

Abramovich and others have succeeded despite long-running concerns about the sources of their wealth — and its connections to the corridors of power in Moscow.

“We’ve known for a long time that the guy in the Kremlin is a pretty bad guy,” Mayne said. “And we’ve known for decades that there are these men around him who have supported him and have made billions from close links to the Kremlin, and in some cases are used actively to further the Kremlin’s malign purposes. But we’ve been quite happy to take that money for 20 years.”

Abramovich established himself early in his London days as a major charitable donor. He also invested in high-end properties in central London, which, along with his investment in the Chelsea Football Club, have now been frozen by British authorities.

Others sanctioned by the British government include Oleg Deripaska, a Russian metals magnate, who is part-owner of a mining company that until recently was chaired by a former British energy minister. Deripaska has been under U.S. sanctions since 2018.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, meanwhile, is facing questions over his links to another Russian oligarch, Evgeny Lebedev, the owner of two British newspapers, whom Johnson made a member of the House of Lords in 2020. Lebedev’s official title, following his elevation: “Baron Lebedev, of Hampton in the London Borough of Richmond upon Thames and of Siberia in the Russian Federation.”

Lebedev’s wealth derives from his father, Alexander, a former KGB officer, who made his money in the banking industry, in those early days of post-Soviet capitalism in Russia. As the owner of London’s Evening Standard newspaper, Lebedev has become a fixture on the city’s social scene. But in the wake of the Ukraine invasion, Johnson has been accused of ignoring security concerns in appointing him to the British parliament — something the government denies. Lebedev himself has insisted that “I may have a Russian name but that makes me no less a committed or proud British citizen.” Writing in the Evening Standard, he rejected insinuations that he was some “agent of Russia,” saying: “Being Russian does not automatically make one an enemy of the state, and it is crucial we do not descent into Russophobia.”

Not just Britain

Russia’s oligarchs have made major inroads in other parts of Europe.

Another prominent politician under pressure for links to the oligarchs is Gerhard Schroeder, who was Germany’s chancellor from 1998 to 2005. Schroeder sits on the board of the Russian oil giant Rosneft, led by Sechin, who has been sanctioned by the U.K., U.S. and others. Schroeder also holds a senior post at the company charged with building the recently scuttled Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Central to that project: Russian gas giant Gazprom, run by Alexei Miller, sanctioned by the U.S. several years ago. He was added to the U.K. sanctions after the Ukraine invasion.

“The gaze of many people is directed at you,” prominent members of Schroeder’s center-left Social Democrats political party said in letter addressed to him in early March, just days after Putin’s invasion began. “And you decide for yourself these days, dear Gerhard, whether you want to remain a respected Social Democrat in the future.”

In recent weeks, governments and private institutions across Europe have rushed to cut ties with Russian business, after years of cultivating close relationships. In France, former Prime Minister Francois Fillion has resigned from the boards of two Russian firms, including the petrochemicals giant Sibur, headed by Dmitry Konov, now under EU sanctions. Finland’s former leader Esko Aho has stepped down from the board of Sberbank, the Russian lender sanctioned in the wake of the Ukraine invasion.

Further fallout is likely as governments wade deeper into the Russia-connected cash coursing through Western capitals.

One question, as these and other efforts unfold, is whether the crackdowns will last. “It remains to be seen whether this will create a long-lasting institutional change about how we react to this kind of money, and especially kleptocratic funds in general, not just Russian funds,” Mayne told Grid. “Funds from China, Kazakhstan, Dubai and so on. We really need to use this as a force for good if we can, and change the way we view this money.”

The other question: Will the crackdown influence the Kremlin?