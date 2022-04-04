Casualty of war in Ukraine: The global food supply

Economy Lens

The supply shock — worst since World War I?

Students of geography and economics may recall this common one-line moniker about Ukraine: “breadbasket for Europe.” More recently, Ukrainian wheat has fed millions of people in north Africa and the Middle East as well.

An employee checks a bread production line on April 1 in Istanbul. The war in Ukraine, one of Turkey's largest suppliers of wheat, has compounded Turkey's already rising inflation and cost-of-living woes. (Burak Kara/Getty Images)

In 2021, Russia and Ukraine accounted for 30 percent of global exports of wheat, 17 percent of corn, 32 percent of barley and 75 percent of sunflower oil. The latter is used not only for cooking but in canned goods, sauces, baby foods and more.

Russia’s invasion has disrupted these exports in different ways. Grain stores are blocked at Ukrainian ports, the fate of spring plantings is in question, and if the war is still raging in the summer, there may not be the labor and fuel needed to carry out the wheat harvest. Meanwhile, international sanctions have included the world’s three biggest container lines suspending cargo shipments to and from Russia, and Black Sea port closures have disrupted commerce from both countries.

The current shortfall is the “biggest global grain supply shock since 1914,” Dan Basse, the chief executive officer of AgResource, said in an industry forum. “On a caloric basis, the Black Sea accounts for 11 percent of the world’s annual use.” AgResource estimates that two-thirds of Russia’s projected 2021 grain exports will not make it out of the country due to “finance, insurance and freight difficulties.”

A complex supply chain

There are three interlocking problems stemming from the conflict between Ukraine and Russia. The first is a jump in world food prices, especially in those core staples. The second is an immediate shortfall of supply. While prices can strain consumer budgets all over the world, for countries that rely on Russian and Ukrainian grain and seed oils, the problem is not that they can’t afford wheat, it’s that it’s literally unavailable. According to estimates from the Atlantic Council, from February to March about 7 million tons of wheat exports from Russia and Ukraine disappeared. The Ukrainian government has said that almost 4 million tons of wheat and 13 million tons of corn are locked in the country, unable to be exported because of the war.

The third problem involves knock-on effects from other war-driven shortfalls, including for natural gas, a key component of fertilizer, which affects decisions growers will make in the near future.

From price per bushel to grocery bills

Since the war began, wheat prices have risen as much as 46 percent, from $8.85 per bushel to as high as $12.94, before settling to roughly $10. The pre-invasion price per bushel of corn was $6.81; it’s now trading at $7.38. Meanwhile, sunflower oil prices are up about 20 percent.

These increases follow what had already been an inflationary year for food staples. The United Nations’ measure of global food prices, based on a basket of agricultural commodities, hit its highest-ever level in February. In the U.S., the food component of the consumer price index has risen almost 8 percent in the last year, the fastest pace of growth since the late 1970s.

The Russia-Ukraine shortfall will send those consumer prices higher still. “I think a big source of secondary effects will come in the form of higher pasta and bread prices, in addition to higher prices of other wheat-based foods,” said Jonathan McFadden, an economist at the University of Oklahoma. “This is coming at a particularly bad time given the substantial inflation this past year.”

That said, the linkage between commodity prices and food prices is not a simple one. Especially for consumers in wealthy nations, a lot more goes into food — or at least the price of food — than the grains themselves.

According to an analysis of Department of Agriculture statistics by Scott Irwin, an economist at the University of Illinois, “for every dollar of retail food expenditure” in the U.S., just “14.3 cents was due to the cost of raw agricultural commodities.” Irwin calculates that this relatively low “raw commodity cost” may soften the below of higher grain prices. But that other portion — the 85.7 cents in “processing, transportation, packaging, and marketing costs” — is on the rise as well.

Bottom line: Inflation in energy costs, wages and materials will now be joined by inflation in agricultural commodities. Consumers in developed countries will likely see mild increases in food costs, probably only a few cents on the dollar. Consumers in developing countries will feel more pain.

“In less developed economies, the farm share of retail food costs is much higher because foods tend to be less processed and incur fewer marketing costs,” Irwin wrote. “This means consumers are more exposed to increases in raw commodity costs.”

Watch the price of fertilizer

There’s one more commodity — less well known but almost as important — that is being impacted by the war.

The price of fertilizer is rising for two war-related reasons: higher prices for natural gas, a key component in the production of nitrogen fertilizers; as well as disruptions in exports of potash, a major fertilizer component that is exported from Belarus and Russia.

Some fertilizer manufacturing facilities in Europe have completely shut down.

Fertilizer makes up 17.5 percent of farmers’ “on-farm” expenditures, according to the Farm Bureau. The Kansas Wheat Growers Association warned in March that “because of higher input costs and supply chain issues, the U.S. wheat crop may not get the fertility it needs to maximize yields, leading to decreased production, hindering its ability to meet worldwide demand.”

“It will cost more to produce wheat,” explained Daniel Laborde, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute. “Wheat is a fertilizer-intensive crop. … That will lead to lasting impact on food markets in six or 12 months.”

The WFP’s Beasley put it starkly: “If you don’t put fertilizer on the crops, your yield will be at least 50 percent diminished. So we’re looking at a catastrophe on top of a catastrophe in the months ahead.”



