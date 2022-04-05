What the science says about trans kids and medical care

Medicine Lens

Gender-affirming care is standard of care

Major U.S. medical societies agree that gender-affirming care for children is appropriate healthcare. Opponents to providing this care for minors argue that the effects are damaging or irreversible. Their claims focus heavily on interventions that are vanishingly rare in the pediatric patient population and used for many reasons other than gender affirmation: removal of gonads — ovaries and testes — and other pelvic surgeries. Clinical experts say that the more common hormonal therapies have been used for years in non-trans children and that trans and nonbinary children are being singled out.

Most clinicians and societies reference global standards of care published by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, known as the WPATH guidelines. These recommendations, first issued in 1979, emphasize uniquely tailoring gender-affirming support to each person’s needs because the spectrum of transgender and nonbinary identities requires a spectrum of care. Several U.S. medical societies, including the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP), also have published guidance for the under-18 age group.

The recommendations for transgender and nonbinary children range from social affirmation of their identity to medical interventions involving hormones and, in some cases, surgery to the chest area to remove breast tissue.

The affirmation begins with a series of conversations, said Scott Hadland, chief of the division of adolescent and young adult medicine at Massachusetts General Hospital for Children and Harvard Medical School. “The interventions that many people think of when they think of gender-affirming care, specifically hormones and surgeries, are much later in this trajectory and not even interventions that many kids end up desiring,” he said.

This care also takes place with the involvement of a relatively large number of clinicians. One study of U.S. military families found that adolescents seeking gender-affirming care saw an average of 12 primary care clinicians, such as pediatricians, and about 10 specialists. One reason may be the tight observation of this patient population. “There’s an assumption that we put people on a conveyor belt and press go,” said Ariel Frey-Vogel, a physician and director of child and adolescent services at the Massachusetts General transgender health program. “No. We are checking in all the time to make sure you are getting the goals you want, is this feeling right in your body.”

In a 2018 policy statement, the AAP listed the usual interventions, the appropriate age for their uses and whether their effects are reversible. Social affirmation, which includes gender-affirming hair and clothes, name, pronouns and restroom choice, is applicable at any age and reversible. Puberty-blocking medications can be used as soon as pubic hair and breast development or testicular and scrotal enlargement begin and the effects are reversible. Hormones such as estrogen or testosterone that promote features related to the gender identity can be used from early adolescence onward, with effects on skin, hair, muscle development and fat deposition that are partially reversible. These hormones can have some irreversible effects related to development of anatomical features, such as breasts or an Adam’s apple.

Research indicates that among transgender adults seeking gender-affirming surgery, their first experience of gender dysphoria, or feeling a mismatch between assumed gender and their gender identity, was on average at about age 5 years.

Some research with twins suggests a contribution of genetics to gender identity, but events in brain development, which continues long after gonads are in place, are likely important and lasting.

A gender-affirming approach in children who have not reached puberty does not include therapies with irreversible anatomical effects because our earliest identities — whether cis, trans or nonbinary — can shift. By adolescence, however, gender identity tends to be far more stable, although some people will be genderfluid throughout their lives.

“When I’m talking to a [younger] child, what I’m trying to figure out is what is their conception of their gender, and how did they develop that concept,” said Frey-Vogel. “What feels stressful, and how do we decrease stress and increase a sense of well-being with an alignment with body and identity?”

Puberty blockade and later gender-affirming hormone therapy with either estrogen or testosterone are options for older trans kids. Puberty-suppressing hormones have been used since the 1980s for children with extremely early puberty. For transgender children, AAP’s policy statement says that these reversible treatments are appropriate as a bridge up to age 16 years to prevent development of features that can be distressing. If these hormones are stopped, gonadally driven puberty resumes.

For adolescents, who overwhelmingly tend to have persistent gender identities, the conversations change. “We go through a lot of detail what about what’s reversible and what’s not, and effects on fertility, and what’s best to do to meet those goals,” said Frey-Vogel.

It can take up to six months for changes driven by estrogen or testosterone treatment to become apparent, and they generally intensify over two to three years. Because these treatments have the potential to affect fertility, clinicians can talk with the adolescent about banking sperm or eggs. Research suggests that transgender adolescents assigned male at birth express more interest in banking gametes than those who are assigned female at birth.

What if they want to stop these treatments? “They can just stop,” said Frey-Vogel, adding, “Incredibly, I have not encountered someone saying, ‘I don’t want this anymore, this was wrong for me.’” For people who have stopped, she said, the reasons have related to feeling unsafe or fearing stigma.

More permanent surgical changes are almost always delayed to the late teens, at the earliest, and then only with mental health support. “Genital surgery is almost never done before age 18, and gonadectomy [removal of ovaries or testes] is almost never done in the under 18,” said Benjamin Park, a research fellow in the plastic surgery department at Vanderbilt University School of Medicine, who works with gender-diverse patients. There are other reasons for these surgeries, he noted, including being intersex or having a congenital anomaly that needs to be addressed.

The only surgical procedure done on kids under 18, excluding emergency treatment, is “top surgery,” the removal of breast tissue. Before such a surgery, WPATH recommendations call for a letter from a mental health provider. Insurance often will not cover most other gender-affirming surgeries before adulthood.

Medical care that isn’t gender-affirming can cause harm, including “severe mental health problems, issues with functioning in society because they can’t express themselves the way biology is telling them to, serious conflicts with society and family — kicked out of the house at an early age, experiencing disparate levels of poverty,” said Rishub Das, a second-year medical student whose research at Vanderbilt School of Medicine focuses on LGBQT care. “As medical providers, we can see that medical options help them function better and clearly outweigh risks.” Das and Park are co-authors of an editorial published in JAMA Pediatrics examining the evidence for gender-affirming therapy and the parallels between the political attacks on the access to this care and to abortion care in the United States.