Student debt: What it is, how we got it, and why it’s so hard to cancel

Policy Lens

Graduate student debt is behind the biggest numbers

One reason the top-line numbers have gotten so big is because of a policy change around graduate student borrowers.

Congress created a new type of loan, known as Grad PLUS, in 2006 that has no cap on the amount students can borrow — but rather than relieve aspiring graduate students, the program seems to have saddled them with debt.

The number of people earning master’s degrees has climbed over the last 20 years. But without a limit on borrowing, graduate debt skyrocketed. Today, graduate students account for 15 percent of students enrolling in higher education but 40 percent of all debt issued each year. Graduate school students who borrow carry more debt than undergraduate borrowers, and professional school students even more so.

The Congressional Research Service found that, in the 2015-2016 academic year, master’s degree holders with federally funded or subsidized debt had on average $63,700 in debt, while doctoral students had $107,600 in debt and borrowers with professional degrees like medical and legal degrees and federal loans had $181,400 in debt on average. Overall, according to Looney’s figures, “households with graduate degrees owed 56 percent of the outstanding education debt.”

Looney has calculated using Federal Reserve data, any unilateral loan forgiveness would include the 20 percent of debt represented by professional and graduate degree holders or the 56 percent of student debt owed by the top 40 percent of households.

When you look at debt payments, Looney said, these high-dollar borrowers are even more concentrated among well-off borrowers, as they are not eligible for debt-payment-reducing programs like income-driven repayment or public service loan forgiveness. It’s precisely these borrowers that have led to so much consternation largely among progressives and liberals interested in debt forgiveness.

Laura Beamer, a researcher at the Jain Family Institute, said that we should instead look at why students end up in debt. These borrowers — especially graduate student borrowers forced by the decreasing value of an undergraduate credential and, if they’re from a marginalized background, disadvantages in the labor market — pursue graduate education in the hope of higher wages.

“They think, ‘OK well maybe I should go to graduate school in the hopes of getting a better credential, and that will secure a better financial footing.’ It’s a vicious cycle of financial ruin. The people that are hurting the most in terms of debt burden are those that are trying the hardest to make ends meet,” Beamer said.

Beamer argued that any sort of debt cancellation will have the highest impact on these lower-income borrowers who are most burdened by their debts: “Low-income and especially Black borrowers are seeing their debt-to-income ratios go up considerably more than high-income borrowers.”

Another line taken up by progressives who favor more expansive debt cancellation is that borrowers with debt are typically worse off than those who went to college debt-free. They also argue that among higher-income and higher-wealth households in general, they are less likely to carry student debt.

There are also smaller-scale steps the federal government can take. That includes across-the-board loan forgiveness of $10,000 per person, like Biden had proposed, or a targeted program forgiving debt for people who didn’t graduate from college and are unable to pay back their loans.

Last year, the Biden administration streamlined its Public Student Loan Forgiveness program — designed for forgiving the balance of those who had served in the public sector (as a teacher or in the military, for example) and consistently made payments for 10 years — and so far, 100,000 borrowers have seen about $6 billion of debt relief. More could qualify if they submit a waiver to ask for partial or late payments to be counted.

It’s unlikely Biden would opt to go full-bore and forgive all $1.6 trillion in debt or embrace progressives’ proposal to cancel $50,000 in debt per borrower, said Robert Shireman, former Obama administration deputy undersecretary of Education.

“The government does forgive debts. It’s not necessarily unheard of,” said Shireman. “But taking an entire program and saying all of that debt is gone is unprecedented, and that has potential implications for the rest of the federal government.”