Americans hate masks, but there’s no safely ending the pandemic without them

Messaging Lens

Federal officials muddy the waters

Much of the confusion about when, where and how to wear masks stems from confusing guidance from U.S. public health authorities, beginning in the earliest days of the pandemic.

The CDC at first advised against masks for the public, while emphasizing the importance of hand-washing and social-distancing — in part because scientists weren’t on the same page about the best mask policies early on. The CDC and the World Health Organization believed that SARS-CoV-2 was transmitted by droplets, which fall to the floor or other surfaces shortly after being expelled from a person’s nose or mouth. A small group of experts quickly started pushing the agencies to consider the possibility that the virus could be transmitted by aerosols, much smaller particles capable of floating in the air for hours — increasing the importance of widespread mask-wearing to prevent infection. These researchers highlighted outbreaks among people in poorly ventilated indoor spaces that suggested the virus spread much farther than just six feet.

“A lot of people expect that it is easy to do the kinds of research that would be helpful to answer the question. And what we saw was, there’s a number of different ways you can look at how this is transmitted, but it still might not give you really good information about what happens in the real world,” said Glen Nowak, who directs the Center for Health Risk and Communication at the University of Georgia and who served as director of media relations at the CDC during the 2009 influenza pandemic.

Supply chain issues also played a role in forming the U.S. government’s initial advice to a worried public in early 2020. “Seriously people- STOP BUYING MASKS!” then-Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted in March 2020 (a post he later deleted). “They are are NOT effective in preventing general public from catching #Coronavirus, but if healthcare providers can’t get them to care for sick patients, it puts them and our communities at risk!”

“You don’t want to tell people to do something that they then can’t do, because it creates anger, frustration,” said Nowak.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) later told InStyle magazine that the early recommendation against masking was based largely on the fact that masks needed to be saved for healthcare professionals at the time. He also cited uncertainty regarding asymptomatic spread and the efficacy of the cloth masks that individuals who couldn’t get N95s would have to wear as contributing to the decision to recommend against mask use.

By early April 2020, the CDC began recommending that Americans wear masks in public spaces, but it said that cloth masks were sufficient for most people. That fall, the agency began calling for students and teachers to mask up at school. And when President Joe Biden took office in January 2021, one of his first acts was to sign executive orders requiring that masks be worn during travel and in federal buildings and on federal lands.

In May 2021, the CDC updated its guidance to acknowledge that the virus is airborne — and advised that masks should be worn indoors even if people were standing more than six feet apart. A week later, the agency said that fully vaccinated people did not need to mask up in most situations. By then, masks had become a hot-button political issue in large swathes of the country, and many people were simply confused about when and where to mask up.

Conflicting messaging about mask-wearing was one notable failure of public health messaging during the pandemic, according to a December 2021 paper summarizing discussions at a series of meetings held by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, complex information about the rapidly expanding, escalating, and evolving public health crisis was disseminated with insufficient attention to explaining why something was happening or needed to be done,” the paper’s authors wrote.

The study also highlighted a disconnect between federal policies and messaging at the local level, due in part to a lack of funding to help disseminate key public health messages around masks and other precautions.

“Underfunding, for example, can lead to problems like delayed translation of materials. We heard in some places, it would take a few days to translate what was said in a press conference, so some community members were consistently getting information that was outdated,” said Katherine Schaff, health equity coordinator at Berkeley Media Studies Group.

As more and more people have some level of immunity from vaccination, prior infection or a combination thereof, the metrics guiding the CDC’s masking advice have changed. The agency now advises people to wear masks indoors only if their local hospitals are strained, rather than calling for mask-wearing in areas of high covid transmission. That represents a shift away from basing masking decisions on a person’s individual risk of contracting the disease.

“It makes sense that you evolve toward looking at healthcare systems and their capacity, their ability to treat people, whether they have covid or not, because at the end of the day, they have to be ready to treat people or diagnose people and treat people for whatever illness they have,” said Nowak.

But some experts are dissatisfied with the approach because it risks leaving people who are immunocompromised or at high risk of severe disease with little clarity.

Nowak said that in the future, he hopes public health communicators apply strategies from the related risk communications field: “You acknowledge uncertainty. You recognize that there are different approaches and options, each with its own strengths and weaknesses, and you share that with people. You foreshadow the fact that your recommendations are tentative and will change.”