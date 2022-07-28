Climate change and drug pricing have seemed like intractable problems. The Manchin-Schumer Senate deal takes them on.
Grid breaks down the major elements of the new Senate proposal.
Contributors
- Maggie Severns
Domestic Policy Reporter
What are 360s? Grid’s answer to stories that deserve a fuller view.
Overview
LENSES
Congress may be about to pass a major bill tackling one of Washington’s most vexing policy issues: climate change.
Democratic Sens. Chuck Schumer of New York and Joe Manchin of West Virginia on Wednesday announced they reached a deal on legislation that would create the biggest investment in climate change that the country has ever seen, a $370 billion step toward addressing warming temperatures and extreme weather plaguing the U.S. and Europe this summer. While experts warn more action is needed, the deal represents the first time Washington lawmakers are putting significant money into the climate.
The deal, which has many Democrats optimistic but is far from complete, would also bring down prescription drug prices and close several tax loopholes — all big changes Democrats have sought in Congress since President Joe Biden took office, but previously failed to reach agreement on.
The deal represents the culmination of months of debate among Democrats. Biden began with an ambitious proposal known as Build Back Better, a $2.4 trillion package that also addressed home health aid pay, universal preschool, affordable housing and college costs. That proposal stalled out months ago, but negotiations between Schumer and Manchin continued quietly in the background.
If the package passes, it could give Democrats a legislative achievement to run on going into tumultuous midterm elections. It would also allow Biden to say he delivered on his promise to address climate change.
The Senate is expected to take up the bill next week.
Grid breaks down the most important parts of the bill below.
ADVERTISEMENT
Economy Lens
Raising $739 billion in revenue
The tax policy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act are a far cry from the initial ambition of Democratic lawmakers. Gone are the headline increases of the corporate tax rate or any effort to raise the income taxes of wealthy individuals. The legislation necessary to implement a painstaking multinational agreement for a minimum rate of corporate taxation, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen negotiated, is not in this bill either.
And yet, when balanced against provisions to shore up Affordable Care Act subsidies and the most aggressive and expansive investment in clean energy in American history, it still manages to reduce the federal deficit by around $300 billion over the next 10 years, according to preliminary numbers put out by Senate democrats.
How? There are three major revenue provisions in the bill, two of which affect taxation. Of the $739 billion of revenue raised over the next 10 years, $313 billion of it is estimated to come from a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations with over $1 billion in annual profits and $124 billion from increased tax enforcement.
While the headline corporate tax rate is 21 percent, many large American companies like Amazon, FedEx or Oracle pay a tax rate below 21 percent, let alone 15. This is because the corporate tax system also includes a number of deductions and credits for things like research and development and even green energy investments that can bring corporate income taxes down.
According to an analysis of an earlier version of the bill from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) office, it would apply to about 200 U.S. companies.
One thing the minimum tax does not do is implement the global 15 percent minimum tax that Yellen helped negotiate in late last year. The agreement is supposed to reduce the ability of companies to move profits around the world to low-tax countries in order to lower their overall rate of corporate taxation. While versions of the necessary legislation to implement the agreement have been part of various Democratic legislative packages, it did not make into the Inflation Reduction Act.
Larry Summers, a noted critic of the administration’s stimulus efforts who supports the Inflation Reduction Act, tweeted Wednesday evening that the proposed legislation was “great” but called completing the international tax agreement “urgent unfinished business.” The other major revenue raising provision is increased funding for tax enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service, which Senate Democrats say would raise $124 billion over 10 years, citing a Congressional Budget Office report.
That is a net figure; the plan would raise IRS funding by around $80 billion and produce $200 billion in new revenue, the CBO estimated. Summers, a longtime advocate for closing the “tax gap” — the difference between what taxpayers owe according to the letter of the law and what they end up paying — was more optimistic (from the perspective of the federal budget, not from the perspective of large taxpayers), that the IRS provisions could “increase revenues by over a trillion dollars.”
Another estimated $14 billion comes from reforming a longtime bugaboo of tax experts, the carried interest “loophole,” which allows the operators of investment partnerships like hedge funds or private equity firms to pay capital gains tax, which is lower that ordinary income tax, on their percentage of the profits of investments their funds make, even if the capital comes from outside investors.
The provision does not eliminate the treatment for carried interest but does extend the time that assets have to be held before they’re sold to generate the carried interest from three to five years.
ADVERTISEMENT
Climate Lens
Rewiring the U.S. energy sector to cut climate emissions
Climate portions of the new Senate bill aim for a 40 percent cut in U.S. carbon emissions by 2030, in a massive push toward turning energy industries away from fossil fuels. Overall, the bill contains $369 billion in tax breaks and other climate incentives, meant to kickstart a green economy.
In the next decade, tens of billions of dollars in tax incentives and other subsidies would be steered to wind, solar, geothermal and other green energy technologies by the bill. Nuclear plants, which don’t generate greenhouse gasses, would receive subsidies to stay open (0.3 to 2.5 cents per kilowatt-hour of electricity a plant produces in a year), and coal and natural gas plants would be eligible for subsidies for installing devices to capture their emissions. There are incentives for “sustainable aviation fuel” and “clean hydrogen,” as well as for reducing leaks of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, from shale gas wells.
Middle- and low-income people would be eligible for a $7,500 tax credit to buy an electric car or $2,000 credits for more efficient heat pumps for their homes. Homeowners could receive $150 for a “home energy audit” telling them where they could make the most improvements for efficient heating, cooling and appliance use. Communities affected by air pollution would be eligible for grants from a $60 billion environmental justice fund.
In return, oil drillers will receive new sales of federal leases in the Gulf of Mexico and on federal lands, and natural gas pipelines would see faster permitting, a demand meant to placate fossil fuel-state senators like Manchin, the central figure in the deal. The pipeline permit agreement comes in a side promise made by the administration and has been mentioned by Manchin in connection with the delayed Mountain Valley Pipeline, which will carry shale gas from his state, West Virginia, to the East Coast.
Overall, climate advocates have praised the deal, seeing any trade-offs for turning the energy sector toward clean technologies as a win. “This is the big gorilla, the one we had to have to set the economy on the path to a low-carbon future,” said Christina DeConcini, director of government affairs at the World Resources Institute. “It was the best kept secret in Washington D.C., and we are thrilled to cross our fingers and toes for it to happen, which looks likely.”
The estimated benefits of the bill bring the U.S. close to climate pledges made by the Biden administration and are seen as giving the country more credibility in international climate negotiations ahead. The congressional action comes a month after a Supreme Court decision limited the power of the Environmental Protection Agency to undertake such a wholesale rewiring of the energy industry through Clean Air Act regulation. To the surprise of many — especially after the recent defeat of a larger Build Back Better bill that contained even bigger climate incentives — Senate Democrats appear to have produced a deal that would significantly move the country toward a greener economy after decades of stalled efforts.
ADVERTISEMENT
Health Lens
New tactics for prescription drug prices
The biggest healthcare provision of the bill is one that would allow Medicare to negotiate some prescription drug prices, a long-standing goal for Democrats. The insurance program for seniors has historically been unable to negotiate prices, giving pharmaceutical companies the upper hand. They have argued that allowing Medicare to negotiate prices will stifle innovation. An analysis by the Congressional Budget Office estimates that the provisions would save Medicare about $100 billion dollars over 10 years, reducing the number of drugs coming to market by 1 percent over the next 30 years.
Meanwhile, Medicare’s huge buying power could mean big price drops for certain drugs covered by the program; the new legislation would gradually make specific drugs subject to price controls over the next several years. “The short-term impact may not be all that dramatic, since the first-year negotiated prices would be available would be 2026,” said Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the Program on Medicare Policy at the Kaiser Family Foundation. But over time, “it will translate into big savings for the Medicare program and out-of-pocket costs for Medicare beneficiaries,” she said.
But there’s one major gap in the plan: Insulin, which has skyrocketed in price, is not included. The House passed a version of the Build Back Better bill that included caps on insulin copays, but the Senate bill removed that provision. The price of various forms of insulin, which Type 1 diabetics need to survive and many Type 2 diabetics depend on as well, is so high that California recently announced a plan to manufacture its own insulin for state residents.
The Senate bill would cap out-of-pocket drug costs for seniors at $2,000 per year, which would be especially helpful to people who take extremely expensive drugs for conditions like cancer or multiple sclerosis. No cap on out-of-pocket spending currently exists. In 2020, Medicare beneficiaries spent an average of $6,200 on the cancer drug Revlimid, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. “Starting in 2024, Medicare beneficiaries who face really high prescription drug costs will see relief,” said Cubanski.
The bill also extends the pandemic-related tax subsidies for health insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act through 2025, pumping $64 billion into the program. Those subsidies, which were due to expire at the end of this year, help reduce health insurance premium costs for the 13 million people who buy insurance through public marketplaces. Had those subsidies not been extended, 8.9 million people would have to pay about $400 more each year, on average, in health insurance premiums.
Seniors and low-income adults on Medicaid would be able to get all adult vaccines for free under the bill, a significant change from previous plans. Currently, vaccine coverage under these programs is variable across states, with about half not requiring coverage of recommended vaccines for Medicaid beneficiaries. But with the rollout of free covid vaccines, the idea of making more shots free to low-income adults has gained favor — mirroring an existing program to make routine vaccinations free for low-income children.
Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.
Contributors
- Maggie Severns
Domestic Policy Reporter