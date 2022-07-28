Climate change and drug pricing have seemed like intractable problems. The Manchin-Schumer Senate deal takes them on.

Economy Lens

Raising $739 billion in revenue

The tax policy provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act are a far cry from the initial ambition of Democratic lawmakers. Gone are the headline increases of the corporate tax rate or any effort to raise the income taxes of wealthy individuals. The legislation necessary to implement a painstaking multinational agreement for a minimum rate of corporate taxation, which Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen negotiated, is not in this bill either.

And yet, when balanced against provisions to shore up Affordable Care Act subsidies and the most aggressive and expansive investment in clean energy in American history, it still manages to reduce the federal deficit by around $300 billion over the next 10 years, according to preliminary numbers put out by Senate democrats.

How? There are three major revenue provisions in the bill, two of which affect taxation. Of the $739 billion of revenue raised over the next 10 years, $313 billion of it is estimated to come from a 15 percent minimum tax on corporations with over $1 billion in annual profits and $124 billion from increased tax enforcement.

While the headline corporate tax rate is 21 percent, many large American companies like Amazon, FedEx or Oracle pay a tax rate below 21 percent, let alone 15. This is because the corporate tax system also includes a number of deductions and credits for things like research and development and even green energy investments that can bring corporate income taxes down.

According to an analysis of an earlier version of the bill from Sen. Elizabeth Warren’s (D-Mass.) office, it would apply to about 200 U.S. companies.

One thing the minimum tax does not do is implement the global 15 percent minimum tax that Yellen helped negotiate in late last year. The agreement is supposed to reduce the ability of companies to move profits around the world to low-tax countries in order to lower their overall rate of corporate taxation. While versions of the necessary legislation to implement the agreement have been part of various Democratic legislative packages, it did not make into the Inflation Reduction Act.

Larry Summers, a noted critic of the administration’s stimulus efforts who supports the Inflation Reduction Act, tweeted Wednesday evening that the proposed legislation was “great” but called completing the international tax agreement “urgent unfinished business.” The other major revenue raising provision is increased funding for tax enforcement by the Internal Revenue Service, which Senate Democrats say would raise $124 billion over 10 years, citing a Congressional Budget Office report.

That is a net figure; the plan would raise IRS funding by around $80 billion and produce $200 billion in new revenue, the CBO estimated. Summers, a longtime advocate for closing the “tax gap” — the difference between what taxpayers owe according to the letter of the law and what they end up paying — was more optimistic (from the perspective of the federal budget, not from the perspective of large taxpayers), that the IRS provisions could “increase revenues by over a trillion dollars.”

Another estimated $14 billion comes from reforming a longtime bugaboo of tax experts, the carried interest “loophole,” which allows the operators of investment partnerships like hedge funds or private equity firms to pay capital gains tax, which is lower that ordinary income tax, on their percentage of the profits of investments their funds make, even if the capital comes from outside investors.

The provision does not eliminate the treatment for carried interest but does extend the time that assets have to be held before they’re sold to generate the carried interest from three to five years.