Why Adnan Syed’s case from Serial became a national phenomenon

LENSES

Adnan Syed, whose story was chronicled in the true crime hit podcast “Serial” in 2014, has rocketed back to the top of the news after a judge vacated his conviction for the murder of his former high school girlfriend, Hae Min Lee, when he was 17 years old.

Syed maintained his innocence through the 23 years he was in prison. He was released Monday when a judge vacated his conviction. Prosecutors were given 30 days to decide whether to hold a new trial.

Over the course of a dozen episodes, “Serial” creator Sarah Koenig brought listeners — tens of millions of them — along on her quest to determine whether Syed is telling the truth about his innocence and whether he was given a fair shake in court. Her series inspired a groundswell of support for Syed, including legal assistance from top defense lawyers.

The trajectory of the Syed’s story — from 1999 when Syed was arrested, to 2014 when it his case aired on “Serial,” to now — shows how much cultural norms have changed since the rise of Black Lives Matter, digital-first news and the #MeToo movement. Looking at the details through lenses of the law, media, race and gender, some elements of “Serial” proved to be ahead of their time, while others show their age.

Through her reporting, Koenig raised doubts about the fairness of Syed’s trial, though the judge’s decision this week isn’t based on evidence revealed in the show. A new law took effect in Maryland last year that allows people who were convicted of a crime when they were a minor, and served 20 years or more, to ask for a reduced sentence. When prosecutors started to look at Syed’s case, they found problems.

“The prosecutors today are not saying Adnan is innocent,” Koenig said in a special episode of “Serial” she aired Tuesday. “They stopped short of exonerating him. Instead, they are saying that back in 1999, ‘We didn’t investigate this case thoroughly enough. We relied on evidence we shouldn’t have. And we broke the rules when we prosecuted. This wasn’t an honest conviction.’”

Prosecutors said there are two alternative suspects who weren’t revealed to the defense. One of them, they said, had the means and motive to commit the murder. Koenig said Tuesday that prosecutors seemed unlikely to bring a new case against Syed.