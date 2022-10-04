U.S. Policy Lens

Clawing back into the lithium game

The fact that Chinese companies tower over the supply chain for some of the commodities most central to the future economy and global efforts to fight climate change has caught the attention of policymakers in Washington.

The pandemic has proved that depending on one source for any material has risks, and for some in the U.S., depending on China appears particularly risky. Under the most extreme scenarios, such as conflict with China over Taiwan, the U.S. could lose access to China’s big mineral refiners. Even under less dire straits, China could weaponize its control over the mineral supply chain in a trade war.

In response to this fear, and its own interest in getting the maximum economic reward from the clean energy transition, the U.S. has recently planted a flag in its own trailing lithium and minerals industry. The landmark Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law by President Joe Biden in mid-August, contains several provisions aimed at bolstering the entire supply chain for EVs. The most notable include a requirement that 40 percent of EV battery materials must be sourced from North America or certain U.S. trade partners starting in 2023, and at least half of a battery’s components must be manufactured domestically in order to qualify for tax credits. By 2024, batteries must also be made without parts from China and other “foreign entities of concern,” including Russia.

Experts have warned that these provisions will be hugely challenging to meet given the current minerals landscape. “The U.S. is way behind, so we need to stimulate [production] and catch up,” said Henry Sanderson, executive editor at Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. “But I think the problem is that we’ve let ourselves get so far behind that trying to cut China out is now an impossibility in the near term, to decarbonize and meet the demand,” he said.

Only one-fifth of EV models will be eligible for the full tax credit, and the Made in America requirements will only be ratcheted up over the coming years under the law. If very few vehicles qualify for the EV tax credits, that will mean consumers have to pay a higher price for EVs, which will make conventional cars look more attractive for longer. “It’s suboptimal from the climate perspective,” Nakano said.

A number of car companies have responded to these steep requirements, as well as California’s recent legislation to ban sales of gas-powered vehicles by 2035, announcing big plans to invest further in U.S. EV and battery manufacturing facilities. Mining companies are responding, too.

“When we look at what we were asking for four months ago, much of it has really been delivered” by the Inflation Reduction Act’s passage, said Ellen Lenny-Pessagno, the global vice president for government and community affairs at Albemarle, a large lithium producer that operates the only active mine in the U.S., the Silver Peak mine in northwestern Nevada. “The Inflation Reduction Act is asking for very quick, short timelines. And so permitting is going to be critical for that. … The demand will continue to be very high — but the sooner that we can begin meeting these requirements, the better,” she said.

Albemarle is planning to double production at Silver Peak, and it is working on feasibility assessments at another site in North Carolina known as Kings Mountain, where lithium was previously extracted decades ago and resources remain abundant. The company is also planning a large lithium processing facility located in the southeastern U.S. to manage the Kings Mountain output — but it estimates the mine might only start producing by 2027, if not later.

Other companies are trying to get a foot in the American door. The Biden administration has approved a huge open-pit mine at Thacker Pass in Nevada to be built by Canadian company Lithium Americas, but local opposition has left its fate up in the air.

“There’s a lot of really solid lithium assets within the U.S. that are under development. The issue is the timeline to bring those to production is several years — best case,” said Miller of Benchmark. “There are some serious question marks about, you know, whether you can really move the needle by as early as 2024, 2025. It’s going to be incredibly difficult. The U.S. won’t be able to be self-sufficient in lithium for a long time to come.”

Lenny-Pessagno said streamlining the permitting process in the U.S. is now the clearest path to increased production. Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia tried this month to attach a permitting reform bill that would include mining operations to government funding legislation, but Republicans and some Democrats teamed up to tank its progress; it is unclear if such legislation will be revived in the coming months. Speeding up permitting would come with likely increased environmental risks in the short term, even while potentially helping with the longer-term climate goals — an endlessly difficult balance to strike.

“The permitting system is basically difficult, we’ll say, or uncertain,” said Lange. “That weighs on a lot of firms’ investment decisions or a lot of investors’ decisions. ... These kinds of things just make people say, ‘You know what? Canada’s happy to have us. Australia is happy to have us.’”