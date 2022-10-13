How the Dobbs abortion ruling reshaped America’s privacy debate, from health to politics and law

Law Lens

The Dobbs decision is about privacy

Dobbs’ biggest impact in a legal sense is around the right to privacy, which is not codified in the Constitution but has been established by a series of court cases over time. Roe v. Wade, the now-overturned 1973 Supreme Court ruling establishing a national right to abortion, has been among the most significant.

Roe was predicated in large part on the notion that the 14th Amendment contains an implicit right to privacy that protects a woman’s decision about whether to terminate a pregnancy and protects against state interference in a person’s private decisions more generally.

But that changed with Dobbs. The Supreme Court’s new 6-3 conservative majority ruled that this implicit right does not extend to abortion, saying its “inescapable conclusion is that a right to abortion is not deeply rooted in the Nation’s history and traditions.”

The decision sharply departed from decades of rulings that insulated American private lives from government intrusion. The strongest legal precedent is the 1965 case Griswold v. Connecticut, which forbade states from banning contraceptives. Along with allowing abortion in Roe, this principle undergirded the right to interracial marriage and same-sex relationships and marriage in court decisions.

“When we are talking about this kind of privacy, we are talking about the right to make intimate personal decisions about one’s life, marriage, contraception and things like that,” said Sonia Suter, founding director of the Health Law Initiative at George Washington University. “There’s certainly lots to worry about with other rights backed by substantiative due process.”

The 6-3 majority decision in Dobbs essentially argued that abortion lacked due process protection since it wasn’t mentioned in the Constitution and was outlawed in many states at the time that Roe made it legal nationwide. While the same could be argued about same-sex marriage, contraception and other due process rights when they were recognized, the majority argued that abortion is fundamentally different because it ends a potential life.

However, both the dissenting opinion in the case and a concurrence written by Justice Clarence Thomas dismissed this caveat. The basic problem, said Suter, is that the court’s special case exception for abortion is tacked on to the end of the majority’s argument, added after its historical test had already undermined due process. Nothing would stop a future court from conjuring up another special-case exception for whatever right it decides no longer exists for historical reasons.

“If you think a little bit about it, who had rights when the 14th Amendment was ratified?” said Greer Donley of the University of Pittsburgh Law School. (The amendment was ratified in 1868.) “It’s certainly not women, people of color, LGBT folks.”

“So, the second that you realize the test the court is using is historical, and consider how that test would be applied for considering, for instance, the right to contraception or the right to gay marriage, you start to get pretty nervous about how those cases would come out,” she added.

Digital privacy is privacy

In July, the Biden administration released an executive order aimed at protecting access to abortion and treatment for pregnancy complications, as well as insulating medical records from legal investigations. The Federal Trade Commission followed the order to start making federal privacy rules for consumer data a month later, citing a need to protect people’s right to seek healthcare information.

“The Dobbs decision opened up a lot of people’s eyes who never had to worry about surveillance or their privacy rights being infringed upon before,” said Sara Geoghegan of the Electronic Privacy Information Center, citing concerns about abortion-banning states looking for people seeking abortions based on their travel data. “Digital privacy is privacy.”

On one side, there is concern about people’s digital records, their instant messages, location data, search history and the myriad app data ending up packaged and sold to law enforcement by data brokers, or subpoenaed. Privacy agreements with apps and HIPAA medical privacy rules are no protection against subpoenas. On the business side, those data brokers sell every bit of personal information they can find to anyone willing to pay for it.

The FTC’s rule-making process averages five years, however. In the meantime, the U.S. has no strong nationwide privacy law like the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, leaving people with few real privacy protections and dependent on online guides to protect their data themselves.

“No individual person should have to make a trade-off between useful tools on their phone or their internet use and worry about surveillance. And an individual should not be responsible for protecting themselves from corporate or governmental surveillance,” said Geoghegan. “Unfortunately, this is the reality of our post-Roe legal landscape.”