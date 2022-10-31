Stakes for abortion, climate change, and the war in Ukraine couldn’t be higher in the 2022 midterm election

Global Lens

U.S. policy’s wide-reaching impact

Ukraine

It’s not an exaggeration to say this midterm election could have major strategic implications in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Congress has allocated more than $65 billion in military, economic and food aid to Ukraine this year. Support for Ukraine has, for the most part, been a rare point of bipartisan agreement in Washington. Back in March, McCarthy’s line of attack was that Biden wasn’t providing Ukraine enough firepower, namely aircraft. But there is something of a partisan divide opening on the issue.

McCarthy, who would become speaker of the House if Republicans take over, last week told Punchbowl News, “I think people are gonna be sitting in a recession and they’re not going to write a blank check to Ukraine.” And some Trump-aligned Republicans this year are campaigning on their opposition to further aid for Ukraine. Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance said in a recent interview, “I think we’re at the point where we’ve given enough money in Ukraine, I really do. … The Europeans need to step up.”

Fifty-seven House members and 11 senators, all Republicans, voted against the last $12 billion Ukraine supplemental budget allocation in September. A recent Reuters poll found that while 81 percent of Americans believe the U.S. should continue providing support to Ukraine despite Russia’s nuclear threats, only 66 percent of Republicans agreed. Sixty-six percent support for any policy is unusually high, but the Ukraine skepticism of influential conservative media figures including Fox News host Tucker Carlson — not to mention Trump, who has called for immediate ceasefire negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin — may be having an impact.

McCarthy’s position could put him at odds with his Senate counterpart, Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.), who has vowed to push for more Ukraine aid, not less, if he becomes majority leader next year.

China

In terms of other foreign policy issues, a Republican Congress would likely push the Biden administration, which has already made “strategic competition” with China a centerpiece of its national security strategy, to take an even harder line with Beijing. One hint of what’s to come could be the Countering Communist China Act released last year by the Republican Study Committee, a group of conservative lawmakers, in response to what they viewed as insufficiently aggressive proposals from Democrats. The act includes a collection of anti-China measures: banning U.S. companies from receiving federal subsidies affiliating with businesses tied to the Chinese military, blocking funding to U.S. universities that affiliate with Chinese government organizations and mandating a new investigation into the origins of the covid-19 pandemic. House Republicans are also calling for greater oversight of technology exports to China that could potentially benefit the country’s military.

Oversight hearings

Another way that Congress is likely to make itself heard on foreign policy — assuming a Republican victory — is via oversight hearings. House Foreign Affairs Committee ranking member Rep. Michael McCaul (R-Texas) recently sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken asking for the preservation of documents related to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, during which 13 U.S. servicemembers were killed and which was followed immediately by the collapse of the U.S.-backed Afghan government and the Taliban’s return to power. A Republican committee staffer told Grid that a list has been prepared of administration officials to be brought in for testimony and that the House majority’s subpoena power could be used if necessary.

Republican staffers for the House Foreign Affairs Committee also told Grid they are preparing the groundwork for hearings on Hunter Biden’s laptop, which they allege will show the president’s sons ties to China and other foreign powers.

Immigration

The current surge of undocumented people crossing the U.S.-Mexico border could be a major factor that costs Democrats control of the House of Representatives. But changing leadership in Washington will likely not result in a big change to U.S. immigration policy: Lawmakers have been stuck for decades when it comes to how to create comprehensive immigration reform, despite several bipartisan attempts to pass new laws.

Even over the last two years when Democrats controlled both the House and the Senate, there weren’t enough votes in the Senate to clear a filibuster on immigration. The Biden White House has instead made minor modifications to Trump’s immigration policies, like ending Trump’s travel ban for people from Muslim-majority countries.

Yet people are coming to the border seeking asylum in record numbers for a variety of reasons that have little to do with what’s happening in the United States. These immigration problems will only continue to mount as Washington struggles to cope. With gridlock only likely to increase in divided government, it doesn’t look like the next Congress will have any better chances of accomplishing immigration reform.

