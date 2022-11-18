The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has a dark side

LENSES

It’s the most popular sporting event in the world. It lures huge crowds in person, and more than 3 billion people watch from their screens. It evokes passion and pride and has been known to make or break individual careers — not to mention the hearts of millions of fans. When it comes to sporting events — or indeed, any global events — World Cup soccer, held once every four years, is in a class of its own.

It has also had its share of controversy — not least because the institution that rules over the event is the Fédération Internationale de Football Association, and FIFA has been dogged by corruption investigations for years.

But this year, the World Cup and FIFA are under unusual scrutiny. The 2022 tournament is being held in the tiny Persian Gulf nation of Qatar in one of the hottest parts of the world. And it’s not only being played under allegations of corruption and bribery but also the shadow of abuse of migrant workers and discrimination against LGBTQ communities.

So what exactly is the World Cup doing in Qatar?

The decision was made more than a decade ago because even the richest country needs time to prepare; in this way, the timing of the selection is similar to the Olympic Games.

The prime reason given for awarding Qatar was that the Arab world deserved to host — having never been given the privilege before — and that Qatar, one of the world’s wealthiest nations, would have no trouble building whatever was necessary to support the games.

That was one explanation. Another: Qatar bought the 2022 games.

“The 2022 World Cup is being played in Qatar because back in 2010 a majority of FIFA’s Executive Committee members effectively sold it to the highest bidder, in defiance of all logic, precedent and their long-term fiduciary duties to the sport and their federation,” said Andrés Martinez, editorial director at Future Tense and Global Sport Institute Scholar at Arizona State University.

His is not a lone view. The Justice Department and other European investigators have alleged that bribes were paid to FIFA voting members to help Qatar secure hosting rights. Similar suspicion hung over the awarding of the 2018 World Cup to Russia. FIFA denied those charges. So did Qatar’s Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy — the entity responsible for the tournament’s planning and operations.

Meanwhile, other questions and concerns have swirled around the choice of Qatar.

How could the games be played without risk to the players, given that they are traditionally held in the summer months when temperatures in Qatar reach beyond 100 degrees Fahrenheit?

And given that the World Cup is, among other things, a monthlong global party, could it really be held in a place where public drunkenness is a criminal offense?

Then there’s perhaps the most delicate question: Was it appropriate to award the World Cup — a coveted prize for any nation — to a country that has landed often on global lists of human rights violators, including the open repression of women and members of the LGBTQ community?

The questions were answered in different ways — the first by arranging an unprecedented shift on the calendar: For the first time in the 92-year history of the World Cup, the games would be played during the cooler months of November and December. This caused additional controversy, given that the new dates would land squarely in midseason for the world’s most prominent and successful soccer leagues — the Premier League (U.K.), La Liga (Spain), Serie A (Italy), Bundesliga (Germany) and others. To accommodate Qatar, the leagues would have to take a midseason break, and their top players — the ones gifted enough to earn places on their national teams — might risk injury in the tournament.

Meanwhile, in the sprint to build the stadiums and other facilities (and it has been a sprint, albeit a 12-year-long one), accusations of harsh treatment of migrant workers have flared as well.

For their part, the authorities in Qatar and FIFA believe that all these questions have been asked and answered — in some cases many times over. Last year, the CEO of the Qatar 2022 bid, Nasser Al Khater, said that the country had been “unfairly treated and scrutinized.”