Are unions thriving or shrinking? How 2022 reshaped the labor movement.

Labor Lens

How the union movement is changing

The labor movement is small and getting smaller, beset by labor laws that put barriers in front of organizing and aggressive employers seeking to block organizing, especially in growing industries or ones that employ vast swathes of American workers. But amid a decline in the number of unionized workers across the country, there’s one area that’s potentially making a comeback: young, progressive and educated workers at universities and in the service industry.

“It’s a real change,” said Aaron Sojourner, a senior researcher at the W.E. Upjohn Institute for Employment Research. “But still, just like early sparks, it’s not like we’re back to the ‘50s in union density. We’re seeing something like the beginning of that wave.”

In terms of total union elections, the surge in Starbucks unionization has been the most impressive. In the first half of this year, almost a third of the over 600 union elections occurred at Starbucks locations.

“Tiny bargaining units” in major international companies

Starbucks Workers United has organized over 250 locations so far this year. But, according to Bloomberg Law, these units on average had just 27 workers. It would take almost 3,000 Starbucks locations of that size to match the number of unionized workers at the Amazon warehouse in Staten Island that also unionized this year. According to Jake Rosenfeld, a sociologist at Washington University in St. Louis, Starbucks would need 200 more locations to unionize to match a single Amazon plant.

“These are tiny bargaining units,” Rosenfeld said, referring to the Starbucks locations. Amazon, on the other hand — “those are huge facilities, but unlike the auto plants of the mid-20th century, the turnover rates are extraordinarily high.”

It’s long been thought that it’s easier to organize workplaces where workers are more settled, where workers can form long-term relationships and solidarity with each other. Amazon warehouses, for example, have over 100 percent annual turnover. Starbucks, on the other hand, has relatively low turnover for the notoriously grueling food service industry, which may have aided the union’s efforts, according to Casey Moore, an organizer in Buffalo, New York. “You know the co-workers super well, you’re working with the same people in very stressful conditions,” Moore told Grid.

Starbucks and Amazon might be international companies, but a combination of American labor law and strategy tends to favor a location-by-location approach, as union elections can be easier to win among smaller groups of workers.

Organizers at Starbucks and Trader Joe’s both told Grid they and their fellow members frequently talk with workers at other locations and other businesses who are interested in organizing — but the location-by-location approach also makes the campaigns more vulnerable to anti-union pushback by targeting those locations with anti-union messaging, firing workers or even closing specific locations that are involved in organizing. (This kind of retaliation is illegal, but unions have to go through a legal process to get these actions reversed.)

These union campaigns have initiated a massive response from some companies. Starbucks and Trader Joe’s workers have not been able to negotiate a contract with their employers and have encountered resistance to bargaining.

The National Labor Relations Board has repeatedly weighed in on the side of the Starbucks workers, winning an order from a federal judge for the company to rehire fired workers involved in union organizing. In November, a federal labor official filed a complaint alleging a wide range of retaliation against union organizing in Ithaca, New York, including closing one location “because employees of Respondent formed the Union and engaged in concerted activities, and to discourage employees from engaging in these activities,” the complaint said.

“The petitions have slowed a little bit,” said Moore. “A year ago, we had zero unionized Starbucks. We have 15 to 20 filing every month. That’s incredible in the face of what people are going through,” she told Grid, referring to Starbucks anti-union efforts.

College educated — and college — organizing

Another major upsurge in unionization, and another one that could help transform the demographic and social face of the union movement, has been in graduate student organizing. Thousands of MIT graduate students won a union election in April. The United Auto Workers failed to win union elections in manufacturing plants in Tennessee and Mississippi, while winning on the campuses of Harvard University, Columbia University and New York University. UAW members at the University of California are currently on strike, as are UAW member adjuncts at the New School in New York City.

Seventy-one percent of Americans overall support unions, according to a Gallup survey, with virtually the same figure among college graduates.

“What we’re having is a moment of a year or two years of disproportionately young, disproportionately college-educated workers really pushing employers in the knowledge industries and the service sector. If you had called back in 2016-17 and said that [200-plus Starbucks locations] would be organized, that would sound crazy,” Rosenfeld said.

And on the scale of the whole workforce — about 158.5 million — or just the unionized workforce — 14 million — it’s still small.

“It’s sparks of wildfire breaking out rather than a mass firestorm. We’re still just talking about a tiny fraction of the nonunion workers of the country who are involved. It would have to proceed at this pace for decades, it would have to accelerate before it changed the share of workers who are unionized,” said Sojourner.

And that wave could start with politically progressive, largely college-educated workers.

“The problem that Starbucks is going to have,” Moore told Grid, “is that they can try to fire, harass and intimidate all the leaders. … They’re going to have a hard time trying to get rid of everybody. The demographic and type of people they’re hiring are people who want to be involved in this effort.”



