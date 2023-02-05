State of the Union: What Biden did and didn’t do in 2022

China Lens

A punishing year for the U.S.-China relationship

The Trump administration was openly hawkish when it came to China (not to mention openly racist), but one can make the case that Biden’s actions have hurt China more than anything his predecessor did.

On Oct. 12, Biden issued his first national security strategy document, and although it came as Russia was pounding targets across Ukraine, it identified China as “America’s most consequential geopolitical challenge.” It was a powerful, almost bellicose statement, echoing a forceful speech Secretary of State Antony Blinken had delivered three months earlier. “Even as President Putin’s war continues,” Blinken said, “we will remain focused on the most serious long-term challenge to the international order — and that’s posed by the People’s Republic of China.”

When it came to actions, however, nothing moved the needle as much as an October Commerce Department directive that severed China’s access to U.S.-made, high-end semiconductor chips, along with the design software and components used to make them. The top-tier chips power everything from electric vehicles to military and AI technologies, and they are critical to China’s high-tech industry and its goal of achieving dominance in the sector. Commerce’s export controls were aimed at thwarting those goals — and more broadly, they were a punishing step taken in the name of national security and economic competition. The CSIS called the measures “strangling with an intent to kill.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. CHIPS and Science Act, which Biden signed into law in August, was a domestic cousin to the Commerce measure, providing $52 billion over the next decade to production and research in the U.S. semiconductor industry.

For all the tensions over Taiwan and human rights, these were concrete U.S. actions that will hurt China. And they made the third “moment” that much more important — because it carried glimmers of hope for the US-China relationship. After meeting Xi Jinping at the November G-20 gathering in Bali, Indonesia, Biden gave a news conference at which he sounded conciliatory and optimistic. Equally important, the Chinese sounded a positive tone as well.

Among other things, Biden reassured Xi that the U.S. still maintains its “One China” policy — i.e., in no way supporting an independent Taiwan; and the two sides agreed to a reboot of collaboration on climate change and “global financial, health and food stability.” It was noted that Xi - who until then hadn’t left his country because of the pandemic - was willing to shake hands with Biden, who came to Bali nursing a cold.

The meeting and its aftermath recalled the gentler elements of Blinken’s July address: “We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War,” he said then. That statement still holds — but on Friday, thanks to the discovery of a Chinese balloon hovering over the U.S. and the Pentagon’s determination that it was on an espionage mission, Blinken canceled a planned visit to China. He was meant to have been there this weekend. A U.S.-China thaw will have to wait.