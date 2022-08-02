The world in photos: Aftermath of the eastern Kentucky flooding devastation

The rains keep coming. The toll mounts. Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that 37 people were confirmed dead from the devastating flooding that has battered the eastern part of the state. “There are hundreds of unaccounted for people, minimum,” Beshear said. More than 600 people have been rescued, thousands more forced from their homes, and schools and other municipal buildings have been flooded. President Joe Biden has declared a disaster in the state.

Our curations of photos have brought powerful examples of the ravages of Mother Nature — often exacerbated by climate change — from around the world: record-breaking heat in China, heat and fire across Europe, and fires in the American West. Now, we focus on the rising waters that have been punishing Kentucky for nearly a week, and what they are leaving in their wake.

The photographs give a sense of the damage from the air, land and the region’s rising rivers. They also provide glimpses of the relief and recovery efforts — and ways in which people are comforting one another: praying and sheltering at the Gospel White Church in Hazard; holding a frightened child on board a rescue helicopter.

More rain fell Tuesday, bringing fresh flash flood watches for eastern Kentucky. Meanwhile, the governor had a request for those in his state and beyond.





“With so many more still missing,” he said, “let us pray for these families and come together to wrap our arms around our fellow Kentuckians.”

A Perry County school bus, along with other debris, sits in a creek near Jackson, Kentucky, on Sunday. (SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

Command Sgt. Major Tim Lewis of the Kentucky National Guard secures Candace Spencer, 24, while she holds her son Wyatt Spencer, 1, after being airlifted on July 30 from South Fork, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Sgt. Thorin Brant of the Kentucky National Guard carries children from a helicopter at the Wendell H. Ford Regional Airport after being airlifted from South Fork during a recon and rescue mission near Hazard, Kentucky, on July 30. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

State workers remove debris from Buckhorn School following historic flooding in Buckhorn, Kentucky, on Sunday. (SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

A car and a vintage Hindman Fire Department firetruck remain under a bridge after being washed up by floodwaters in Hindman, Kentucky, on July 30. (Arden S. Barnes/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Receded water levels from the North Fork of the Kentucky River surround a truck on July 30 in Jackson. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Kris Patrick, who works as a luthier, creating or repairing stringed instruments, at the Appalachian School of Luthiery, looks for a fret kisser tool in the mud covering the floor of the shop in Hindman on July 30. (Arden S. Barnes/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

A home is moved from its foundation after devastating and historic flooding took place in Jackson County, Kentucky, on Sunday. (SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

Members of the Lexington Fire Department search and rescue team search an area for survivors in Jackson County on Sunday. (SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

In this aerial view, flood damage is visible as the Kentucky National Guard fly a recon and rescue mission on July 30 in Breathitt County near Jackson. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)

Cots line the sides of the sanctuary as Chris Fugate, pastor of Gospel Light Church, speaks before the congregation in Hazard on Sunday. (Arden S. Barnes/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Volunteers work at a distribution center of donated goods in Buckhorn on Sunday. (SETH HERALD/AFP via Getty Images)

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) embraces State Rep. Angie Hatton as Mayor Tiffany Craft speaks to the press on Sunday in Whitesburg, Kentucky. (Michael Swensen/Getty Images)



