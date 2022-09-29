Storms like Hurricane Ian exact a long-term toll on public health

Hurricane Ian cut a deadly path after making landfall in southwest Florida on Wednesday, a devastating consequence of record flooding and terrible wind.

But the storm will continue exacting a toll on public health long after the skies clear and cleanup begins — often in unexpected ways. As tragic as the injury and death wrought during the storm can be, morbidity and mortality are often greater in the weeks and months that follow a hurricane.

Routine healthcare can get interrupted as hospitals grapple with damage, leading to a worsening of chronic conditions. Waterborne illnesses, such as cholera or leptospirosis, can spread more easily as homes, streets and businesses flood. Mold from water damage can spark or exacerbate allergies and asthma. And mental health can suffer as survivors grapple with loss of loved ones or property.

These longer-term impacts often get less attention than a hurricane’s immediate destruction. Upticks in preterm births or respiratory illness are also harder to directly link to a storm than drownings or blunt force trauma from flying debris. But as climate change threatens to make hurricanes more damaging, these more diffuse impacts will become even more important to understand.

Grid spoke with Naresh Kumar, a professor of environmental health at the University of Miami, about how researchers are just beginning to get a handle on the full scope of public health problems that follow hurricanes.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Grid: What are the most immediate and obvious public health impacts of a hurricane?

Naresh Kumar: The very obvious impacts are unintentional injuries, through blunt force, drowning, electrocution, physical injury due to collapse of infrastructure — these show up during the hurricane or within hours or days. But the story doesn’t end there. Some studies have shown that most of the elevated mortality and morbidity that follow major hurricanes come from indirect impacts of the storm that peak months later.

G: What do you mean? What are the less obvious impacts?

NK: Hurricanes damage infrastructure. They completely modify the social and physical landscape wherever they have impact — trees are down, buildings collapse, people move. It triggers a very different social and physical environment. The type of air people breathe, the type of water they drink and interact with, those become contaminated, with debris, mold, bacteria, fungi, other toxins. Tap water becomes unsafe for drinking, and people may not be able to boil water if they don’t have electricity. After Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, there was lots of flooding in the petrochemical industry, and all those chemicals became part of the water system.

Lack of electricity can also lead to heat stress if you don’t have air conditioning. If you have a preexisting condition, you may not be able to access your medication because pharmacies are down, so conditions like diabetes or asthma can go untreated and get worse. Cancer patients may have their care interrupted, which makes them worse. These are some of the things that pop up within days to weeks to months.

But there are other impacts we rarely think about that lead to more chronic disease. Water damage can lead to mold buildup in buildings, which can cause allergies and other health problems. People can lose access to fresh fruits and vegetables and could be relying on more sugary and salty canned food. On top of that you can’t exercise or function normally; people who might have been prediabetic before the hurricane could become diabetic. These are the kinds of things that begin to pop up within weeks and months, and many of these comorbidities get exacerbated, but we rarely tie these comorbidities to hurricanes. We focus on how many people were killed directly, but those are often limited; the main burden isn’t perceived as coming from the hurricane.

G: Any other surprising impacts?

NK: We rarely talk about hurricanes’ impact on pregnancy and pregnancy outcomes, but there seems to be an association. I’ve done some preliminary work on this; after Hurricane Maria, we talked to about 1,000 people after the hurricane. Among them 11 women reported they were pregnant during the hurricane. All 11 of them had premature babies, perhaps because of the buildup of environmental, social, physical and mental stresses. [Other studies have also found an association between hurricanes and more preterm births.]

G: What about the mental health impacts of hurricanes?

NK: They can be really significant. The loss of a family member, a job, or personal property. It can be very hard to recover from this and depression or anxiety can persist for a long time. After Hurricane Sandy, psychiatric emergency department visits surged for a few months. [These impacts can last even longer. One study found that 15 months after Hurricane Katrina hit, nearly half of New Orleans residents continued to experience poor mental health, and kids’ mental health was impacted up to four years later.]

G: How do existing disparities, in health or income, play into the impact of hurricanes?

NK: Lower-income communities are at greater risk of adverse health impacts. There are often pretty striking differences in the documented death toll in higher- and lower-income countries. A Category 5 hurricane in a low-income country may cost thousands of lives, compared to the same category hurricane in the U.S. that may have fewer than a hundred.

There are also disparities in hurricane preparedness. If you’re lower income, you may not have resources to evacuate. You might need to work every day up to the very last minute, because every day’s income matters to you, and then it could be too late.





G: What about disparities between places that get hit often and those where hurricanes are more rare?

NK: Most people in places like South Florida, or the Gulf Coast, know that hurricanes are going to happen so they’re more prepared. In many of these places, infrastructure is designed with hurricanes in mind, to a point, and people who have resources are more prepared with things like insurance.

But places that don’t get hurricanes often can be much worse off, because their infrastructure isn’t designed for it. Take Hurricane Sandy in New York; that was catastrophic, with flooded subway tunnels that weren’t designed to handle hurricanes.

