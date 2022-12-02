Mauna Loa erupts after nearly 40 years of quiet: World in Photos

It hadn’t happened in nearly 40 years. Hawaii’s Mauna Loa may be one of the world’s most active volcanoes — according to the U.S. Geological Survey, there had been 33 eruptions recorded since 1843 — but recently it’s been in a kind of slumber. Sunday’s eruption was the first since 1984.

Mauna Loa is also the world’s largest active volcano, and so while an eruption is always a stunning thing to look at, the images in this World in Photos are particularly dramatic.

Of course, volcanoes are also dangerous. Reports from Hawaii and the USGS suggest that lava flows are moving toward the Daniel K. Inouye Highway, a main link between Hilo and Kona. It’s a slow-moving flow; the USGS said it might be several days before lava reaches the highway. But its scientists also warned that lava flows “can destroy everything in their path.” And on an island with few large roads, commerce and essential traffic could be severely impacted. On Thursday, Democratic Hawaii Gov. David Ige said he would call on the Hawaii National Guard to help if and when lava reached the highway.

As Grid’s Dave Levitan reported earlier this week, the eruption has also cut power lines to the Mauna Loa Observatory, which sits on one side of the volcano, and caused the shutdown of the world’s leading measurement site for global carbon dioxide levels. There are also concerns for air quality in the vicinity of the volcano.

ADVERTISEMENT

As you see here, that hasn’t stopped some people from trekking as close as they can get with their cameras. Again, whatever one’s vantage point, it’s a stunning sight to see.

Lava fissures flow downslope from the north flank of Mauna Loa Volcano as it erupts on Wednesday near Hilo, Hawaii. (Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)

Smoke and gas rise above lava fissures on the Mauna Loa Volcano on Wednesday near Hilo. (Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)

People take photos of lava on Wednesday in Hilo. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Lava flows down from the Mauna Loa Volcano on Wednesday near Hilo. (Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)

A Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologist documents a lava flow from the Northeast Rift Zone of Mauna Loa Tuesday morning in Hawaii. (F. Trusdell. )

USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory geologists deploy buckets downwind of the erupting fissures to collect samples on Thursday in Hawaii. (J. Schmith, USGA)

Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, erupts on Thursday in Hawaii. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

People gather on top of a hill to watch Mauna Loa erupt on Thursday in the Big Island of Hawaii. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

From the road, a person takes a photo of Mauna Loa on Wednesday near Hilo. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Lava moves from Mauna Loa on Wednesday in Hawaii. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Mauna Loa erupts on Monday on the island of Hawaii. (Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)

People gather on top of a hill to watch Mauna Loa erupt on Thursday in Hawaii. (Anadolu Agency/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Two people watch the Mauna Loa Volcano erupt on Monday in Hawaii. (Andrew Richard Hara/Getty Images)







