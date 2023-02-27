Early springs and harsh winters signal nature is off-kilter

Small green buds have started to make an appearance on Washington, D.C.’s iconic Yoshino cherry trees — the first indication that the cherry blossoms are on the path to a record-breaking early bloom this week and that spring is here. While it’s a welcome sign to many that the end of a dreary winter is coming, it’s also an alarming indicator that climate change is bringing spring weather earlier — and scrambling ecosystems in the process.

Cherry blossoms, particularly the Yoshino variety found in Washington, are especially sensitive to spring temperatures, said Richard Primack, biology professor at Boston University. So the blossoms are a great signal that spring is upon us.

According to the National Park Service, which monitors the cherry trees in the nation’s capital and forecasts peak bloom each year, the earliest bloom on record was March 15 in 1990. This year is predicted to beat that mark by two full weeks.

It’s part of a disturbing pattern, said Deborah Landau, director of ecological management at the Nature Conservancy. Even though many celebrate early spring, it is indeed a sign that the natural systems are off-kilter. Our ecosystems evolved over millions of years, with plants, animals and insects developing patterns of interdependence in which seasonal cues play important roles. But as the climate warms, individual members of an ecosystem can react differently — upsetting the delicate balance of the wider community.

“There are so many connections that are happening behind the scenes,” she said. “That’s what makes our world go round.”

That is bad news for other plants and animals — including humans, say experts.

The extreme weather large swathes of the U.S., including California with record rainfall, are experiencing this year is a preview of the coming decades as climate change intensifies, driven by the world’s growing greenhouse-gas emissions. “It’s very clear that the climate is changing and that it’s affecting people and natural systems,” Primack said.

A system out of whack

The past eight years have been confirmed as the warmest years on record globally, according to the World Meteorological Organization. Last year was either the fifth- or sixth-warmest year on record, depending on which data set you consult. The average global temperature was about two degrees Fahrenheit higher than the preindustrial baseline, the years 1850-1900.

These trends show no sign of stopping: This January was the sixth warmest on record in the United States. Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Rhode Island, and Vermont are among the states that just experienced the warmest January on record, according to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration.

According to the USA National Phenology Network (USA-NPN), which tracks the status of spring across the country, spring has already arrived earlier than is typical (the period of 1991-2020) in parts of the Southeast, lower Midwest, and mid-Atlantic area. More specifically, New York City’s spring is 32 days early and Baltimore’s is 20 days early. The coastal Northwest is seeing a spring that is days to weeks early as well.

The USA-NPN has also indicated that parts of the Southeast, lower Midwest, and the mid-Atlantic are experiencing the earliest spring on record — or, at least, a spring that hasn’t been this early in 40 years. That includes parts of Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Louisiana.

The effects vary by species and location, often in unpredictable ways. Different species are triggered by warming temperatures at different rates, Landau explained. That means insects, triggered by soil and air temperature, will emerge early. Trees do not respond to warming temperatures as quickly as insects, so insects will emerge first but will find that trees, which insects feed off, haven’t produced leaves yet. Insects without food will die. This will impact migrating birds, which are triggered by daylight. Birds will arrive on schedule, but they won’t have anything to eat either.

Another issue with a premature spring? If some flowers bloom before their pollinators are out, they will miss out on an entire year’s worth of reproduction. “So, it’s not just warming temperatures, but it’s this unpredictability,” Landau said. “And just everything in this in-sync cycle that we’ve had for millenniums is now off-kilter.”

Bad news for food production

The shift in seasonal timing also affects agriculture. Because 75 percent of global food crops rely on pollination, an out-of-sync pollination process will impact the availability and prices of the foods we eat.

“Globally, absolutely, it’s just going to be more and more challenging to continue food production as we’ve been used to,” said Landau.

Another danger to crops is a “false spring” — when unusually warm temperatures are followed by freezes, said Samantha Brewer, volunteer engagement coordinator at the USA-NPN. When spring weather arrives early, a subsequent frost will kill those premature flowers for the season and have significant implications for orchards, peach trees, cherry trees and apple trees, among others.

“Farmers can lose an entire crop for the season,” said Brewer. “And then consumers will feel that as well.”

In some areas, forget early spring. Instead, a harsh crazy winter

But while climate change generally makes the planet warmer, it also makes weather weirder. So while some areas of the U.S. are getting an early start on spring, there are parts of the country that are colder than usual now. According to the USA-NPN, parts of Arizona are slated for late-arriving spring weather of the sort that usually happens only once every 40 years.

How do we know when spring has actually arrived?

Meteorological spring in the Northern Hemisphere starts March 1. But the arrival of spring weather is normally judged by the behavior of plants, which can only produce flower or leaf beds in a certain temperature, said Brewer.





Similarly, Landau said it’s all about temperature: “An early spring is a consistent number of days that air temperature and soil temperature are above a certain degree Celsius.” She also acknowledged that every species has its own definition of early spring, so some species will be more thrown off by an early warm season than others might.

