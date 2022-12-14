How Qatar won over the Arab and Muslim worlds at the World Cup

When Qatar won the bid to host the World Cup in 2010, the choice shocked and surprised soccer fans around the world. Concerns about lack of infrastructure, the country’s conservatism, summer heat waves and allegations that the country had bribed its way to the bid dominated the international media. FIFA, the global governing body for soccer, responded to the heat issue by moving the tournament to the winter, and the Qatari government threw up stadiums, hotels, roads and even new cities in record time — only to raise new concerns about its treatment of migrant workers.

Then, two days before the tournament opened, Qatar and FIFA announced the decision to ban alcohol from stadiums and bar players from wearing the OneLove armband in support of the LGBTQ community. As the games began, Qatar drew a fresh wave of negative publicity, and FIFA was blasted again in the global media for having given Qatar the games.

When I told American and European friends that I was heading to Qatar to watch the World Cup, many urged me not to go. I had a few extra tickets, but even die-hard soccer fans refused to join me. For American and European observers, Qatar’s World Cup had failed before it ever began.

As Grid reported in the tournament’s first week, “What should be a public relations bonanza for any country is anything but for Qatar.”

But that assessment has proved only partly true. In another important way, Qatar has already won.

Who’s the audience?

Much English-language news coverage of the World Cup and Qatar’s role as host has shared the mistaken assumption that Qatar’s efforts were always aimed at a global PR bonanza and winning over the West. But the Qataris had another mission: They wanted to host the World Cup to gain popularity in the Arab and Muslim worlds. And in this regard, Qatar’s games have been a resounding success.

Ever since the Arab Spring revolutions in 2011, Qatar has worked relentlessly to increase its influence in the Middle East. The government has spent billions of dollars in this effort through charitable work and nonprofits like the Qatar Foundation, which was established by the former ruler of Qatar to advance education, innovation and community development throughout the region. Qatar has also hosted peace negotiations with the Taliban, brokered reconciliation talks between Palestinian factions, and supported the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt, Tunisia, Syria and Palestine. This aggressively interventionist foreign policy has ruffled feathers in other Arab states: In 2017, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain severed relations with Qatar. The crisis was only resolved in 2021.

Hosting the World Cup has been a very different element in the same strategy. And it’s worked. While Western media has complained about the event, Arab-language influencers, public relations managers, social media pages and media outlets have heaped praise on Qatar in a variety of ways.

According to a popular narrative in the region, in these few weeks Qatar has transformed itself from a tiny Arab country to a regional power broker, and one willing to stand up to the West. As an Al Arabiya journalist wrote on Twitter, twinning the on-field successes of the Moroccan team with Qatar’s as host nation, “Qatar has succeeded on merits in hosting the World Cup and our joy in Morocco is unprecedented. We can organize a World Cup. We can win. Great Job Qatar and Morocco.”

“Thanks to Qatar!” — a tale of two narratives

I grew up in Jerusalem. Growing up, a Palestinian under occupation, I found an escape in soccer. I played soccer every day. I remember my father saving money so he could buy a television for us to watch the 1986 World Cup at home. I always wanted to travel and be part of this amazing tournament.

I have been fortunate enough to go to the World Cup many times. Most of the conversations that I had with spectators in Russia (2018) or Brazil (2014) were about the teams and the players. In Brazil, local fans invited me and other foreign travelers to their homes, we watched games together, we talked about our cultures and about the teams we support.

Here in Qatar, there is of course no shortage of talk about “the beautiful game” and all the remarkable performances and surprise outcomes. But there have also been conversations with fellow Arab spectators unlike any I’ve experienced at other World Cups, in which politics have pushed the game itself aside.

Take the case of the now-infamous alcohol ban.

In the Western narrative, it was an outrage — both the decision to ban alcohol and the fact that it was done at the last moment. But many Muslims praised the move as a sign that Qatar was unafraid to uphold Muslim values and wasn’t trying to please the West at any cost. Arab pundits have repeatedly made the point that Qatar could have banned alcohol from the vicinity of stadiums at any time — but by announcing the decision only two days before the tournament, when the entire world was watching, Qatar shrewdly created the largest possible impact.

Mohamed Aboutrika, a revered former Egyptian soccer star, responded to Western media criticism of the ban this way: “We will not change our religion, our customs and our traditions for 28 days … and you have to adapt to us and respect the laws of our country.” Aboutrika, who has been an outspoken advocate for the fight against global hunger and poverty, praised Qatar’s decision and added that “Western campaigns will not frighten us. There is envy and hatred of the State of Qatar, which will honor all Arabs and Muslims.” (Never mind, by the way, that it has been easy to find alcohol and wild parties all around Qatar; the “ban” was in place only in and around the stadiums.)

Those sentiments have been echoed by social media influencers in the region. As the World Cup began, Arabic social media buzzed with stories about Qatar’s heroic resistance to the West and its commitment to Islam. Jaber al-Harmi, a Qatari journalist and editor with almost 1 million followers, tweeted a video of the Qatari minister of energy saying, “The West are criticizing Qatar regarding migrant workers and homosexuality. Regarding the first, we have improved. But for the second issue, they want us to change our religion.”

When I called my father after arriving in Qatar, he spoke as though I was there for a Muslim festival. “Isn’t it great that you are finally experiencing a Muslim World Cup?” he said. Reading social media accounts about the tournament, he had been led to believe that matches weren’t being played during traditional times for Islamic prayer, that alcohol had been banned completely in Qatar, that all celebrations surrounding the World Cup have been “Islamic” and that thousands of visiting spectators had been converting to Islam. (Not one of these assumptions was true.)

My dad is not alone: This perception has been prevalent among my Arab friends, back home and here in Qatar.

After Morocco’s victorious round-of-16 match against Spain, I headed to the fan village to meet people and enjoy some shawarma. I ended up sitting next to Abdelrahman, a Saudi 25-year-old who had come to support Morocco, the one Arab team that made it to the knockout rounds. I asked him what he thought about Qatar hosting the World Cup. He was blunt: “When I heard Qatar would host the World Cup, I thought it would fail. Such a small country. But I am amazed at the success! Qatar has been able to say no to the West— ‘We don’t need to follow the West!’ Qatar has made us proud of ourselves. No one can overlook Qatar anymore.”





As for Qatar’s relations with other Arab countries — which in recent years have been fraught at best — Abdelrahman said, “I don’t want to talk about politics, but [our problems with Qatar,] it’s all over now. This event has raised Qatar’s position among Arabs and Muslims. Look, even Argentines and Brazilians are converting to Islam! I saw them on social media. People who came here have seen that Arabs are opposite to the image they have about us in the West. This is all thanks to Qatar!”

As with my father, this was a pretty wild exaggeration. There haven’t been any documented reports of Argentines and Brazilians converting. But it also showed that whatever Qatar has been doing to win over the Arab world over these few weeks, it has done it well.

What did Qatar do?

Long before the games began, Qatar was looking to use the World Cup as a moment to position itself in these ways. Several months ago, the emir of Qatar claimed that critics of his country’s bid were discriminating against Arabs and Muslims.

“For decades now, the Middle East has suffered from discrimination,” he said. “And I have found that such discrimination is largely based on people not knowing us, and in some cases, refusing to get to know us. Even today, there are still people who cannot accept the idea, that an Arab-Muslim country would host a tournament like the World Cup.”

Qatar realized early on that when it came to the Arab world, its best bet for positive coverage lay in social media. Whatever narratives it put forward on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook were far less likely to be tested and fact-checked. Qatar invited 450 social media influencers from the teams’ countries.

In March, Qatar went so far as to host an influencers’ “World Cup” with “teams” from four regions to play soccer and learn about Qatar and its plans for the actual tournament. It’s not clear whether these people were compensated for their posts during the tournament, but I interviewed two influencers who worked with Qatar on previous projects, and they reported being paid for their social media messages.

During the tournament, Muslim influencers have spread the word on Twitter and Facebook that the World Cup has been a proselytization event — and a popular one, resulting in large numbers of fans converting to Islam. By day two of the World Cup, this had become a widely circulated story on Arabic and English-language Muslim social media accounts, some claiming that more than 500 people had converted to Islam. This, clearly, was what my dad had been hearing. Again, there was no evidence that any such thing had happened — but it didn’t matter. The news was one more nugget positioning Qatar as a leader in the Muslim world.

In manufacturing this buzz, Qatar has had to navigate carefully. When the Indian government heard that Qatar had invited the Islamic preacher Zakir Naik — an Indian who is currently a fugitive from his country — Delhi made it clear that India’s vice president wouldn’t attend the opening ceremony if Naik was there. In response, Qatar didn’t invite Naik to the opening ceremony — but did ask him to host at least one major event during his stay, entitled “Does God Exist?”

The Palestinian question

Perhaps no issue has galvanized the Arab world, and the proverbial “Arab Street,” more than Qatar’s championing of the Palestinian cause.

To understand this, it helps first to understand that in recent years that cause has had few champions. The Qatar Foundation invited Palestinian activists to speak at events during the tournament. They put up Palestinian flags in prominent places, including along Lusail Boulevard (next to the largest of the World Cup stadiums). In the run-up to the games, Qatari officials were more outspoken on behalf of the Palestinian cause. In March, Qatar announced it would send $360 million to Gaza in 2022.

Over dinner with some fellow Palestinians who had traveled to Qatar to attend their first World Cup, these fans said without reservation that this was one of the most pro-Palestinian events they had ever attended. They had bought into the idea that Qatar was emerging as a leader when it came to the Palestine issue, especially in the wake of the Abraham Accords, the peace deals with Israel signed by other Arab countries, which many Palestinians saw as a betrayal of their cause. As one of my dinner companions put it, “Qatar is showing Israel and the world that the Arab people will not abandon Palestine, even if there are agreements with other governments!”

Another example of this — and an example of sport meeting politics — came when the Moroccan team held up a Palestinian flag after its win over Spain. The photo was shared widely and seen as another “win” for the Palestinians — even though Morocco had also recently signed a peace deal with Israel.

As a Palestinian, I am always happy to see Palestinian flags. But this is nothing new at a World Cup. In 2014, I attended Algeria’s match against Russia in Curitiba, Brazil. Hundreds, if not thousands, of Algerian fans waved Palestinian flags in the stadium. They even sang for Palestine during the match. What’s different now is that this World Cup is being played in an Arab country. That alone means that such actions have received far more attention in the region. And for many Arabs who have never traveled to a World Cup before, all the flag-waving seems like a revolutionary act.

Qatar had to do some damage control on this issue when activists pointed out that the country was allowing direct flights from Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion Airport to Qatar, despite claiming no direct relationship with Israel. Once again, a pro-Palestinian narrative was put forward: Those social media influencers posted a wave of retorts, including false claims that Israelis visiting the World Cup had been forced to write in “Occupied Palestinian Territory” as their residence in their visa applications. Israeli fans at the World Cup let me review their entry cards, and I verified that this story was also false; they had written “Israel” on the documents. I asked a large tour group of Israelis traveling in Qatar, and they verified that no such thing had been required. Nonetheless, such stories have been widely shared on Arabic and Muslim social media.

Is being outspoken at this global gathering, and waving Palestinian flags in public, enough to make Qatar the champion of the Palestinian cause? For some Palestinians, Qatar’s one-sided support for the Islamic party Hamas makes it part of the problem. And it remains to be seen whether this has been a public relations exercise, a full-throated expression of support only while the world’s attention is focused on Qatar — or something more constructive and meaningful.

When the last games are played and the champion is crowned, Qatar is unlikely to win any accolades from the West about this World Cup. But Qatar may have “won” in this other effort — its play for stature in the Arab and Muslim worlds. You might say, It’s just a soccer tournament — but global sporting events often carry this kind of political weight. (See the Beijing Winter Olympic Games earlier this year, or Russia’s hosting of the 2018 World Cup, for a pair of recent examples). And of course, the results on the pitch haven’t hurt; Morocco’s unprecedented success has brought even more attention to this World Cup from Arabs everywhere. On Sunday night, I received three phone calls from Palestinian friends asking how they might get tickets for Morocco’s semifinal match with France. I had to tell them, it’s almost impossible.

For the record, I believe we Arabs and Muslims should all be concerned about the migrant workers in Qatar, and we should have been outspoken about it before the Western media was. I also believe the anti-LGBTQ campaign is absolutely wrong. We of course have our own LGBTQ community in the Arab world, and they shouldn’t be treated like outcasts or used for popular campaigns. They deserve much more support.

However, like it or not, the host nation has used these issues — and other, more appropriate ones — to make its case that Qatar is a champion for Arabs and Muslims in the Middle East. And in these past few weeks, Qatar has won a great many Arab and Muslim hearts and minds.

As an Omani couple named Noor and Ahmad told me about their time in Qatar, “It has been perfect, everything was perfect. Qatar has put the Arab world on the map in a way we didn’t expect! We will never forget this experience.”

This is the sentiment I have heard from every Arab I’ve met in Qatar. The facts may not always be right, but the impression is the same: To them, Qatar’s World Cup has been a victory.

