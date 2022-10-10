Home prices are down but housing is still unaffordable. Why?

The housing market is in a weird place.

Housing is getting more expensive for anyone unlucky enough to need a mortgage, thanks to relentless increases in interest rates. At the same time, sellers are reluctant to play in the current market, limiting the inventory of homes for sale. But demand is also falling as potential buyers shudder at high interest rates. The result is that home prices are finally declining — but the cost of homeownership is as high as ever.

It’s a market where no one is winning.

“It’s a watershed to have seen the national home price index peak and begin to decline,” Zillow economist Jeff Tucker told Grid. But, he said, mortgage rates have made it “much more expensive to buy a house for most people.”

In the past year, mortgage rates have more than doubled, rising from 3 percent for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage to over 6.5 percent.

That lowered demand in housing “is enough to cause prices to decline,” Tucker said, but “it’s nowhere near enough to offset extra borrowing costs that higher mortgage rates are causing.” In other words, even if the sale prices are lower, interest rates are so high that the buyer isn’t even close to saving money — and sellers aren’t getting much more either.

The food is bad and the portions too small

Economists at Goldman Sachs have forecast that home prices will fall about 5 to 10 percent nationally. Morgan Stanley anticipates more mild price decline but with the overall housing market taking a hit, projecting new and existing home sales to fall by at least 15 percent by the end of 2023. The housing market is going through its own version of the classic joke, instead of the food being bad and the portions too small, prices are falling while housing is getting less affordable.

As is often the case, future economic trends are felt on the West Coast first. In San Francisco, home prices peaked in May at just over $1.6 million, while in Spokane, Washington, they started to decline in July after rising more than 20 percent in the last year.

The way Tucker explained it is that cities on the West Coast have typically been very sensitive to high interest rates because home values were already so high, even compared to the elevated local incomes. Even the smallest increases could make homeownership impossibly expensive for potential buyers. Now, the same effects are now being replicated further inland, where incomes have risen at a much slower pace than on the coasts — except for high-income migrants, especially Bay Area techies relocating to the heartland.

“If you talk to longtime locals in Utah, Boise and Phoenix, they are experiencing being completely priced out of the housing market due to a double whammy of higher prices and higher mortgage rates,” Tucker said. “Homeownership itself becomes out of reach at higher interest for a large swathe of the middle class in those markets.”

While one might expect prices to fall dramatically after the Federal Reserve essentially declared war on the housing market, the inventory of houses for sale has only grown modestly. In short, while demand has fallen, supply has only done so modestly.

Various measures of housing inventory are up compared with last September, according to data from Realtor.com, but inventory is still tight compared with any recent year. September inventory is up 27 percent and still below where it was in 2020 and well short of 2017 through 2019, according to Realtor.com’s data.

Housing analyst Bill McBride found that in the late spring and early summer, something weird was happening in the housing market. Typically, when prices are falling, there’s close to six months of inventory — that is, the number of houses on the market would take about six months to sell off. But in July, prices fell slightly while there was only three months’ worth of supply of homes, according to the National Association of Realtors. Typically, when prices are falling, there’s closer to six months of inventory.

“This appears to be an outlier with prices falling even though months-of-supply is still somewhat low,” McBride wrote.

“It’s breaking a rule of thumb that in the real estate market, we have historically not seen prices fall when inventory is rather low. Now it’s begun to happen; it’s sort of striking,” Tucker said.

Sellers

One reason why inventory may be low is that people who have more discretion over when to sell their home — i.e., they’re not pressured by the need to move quickly or by some kind of financial trauma — may be reluctant to do so.

Many existing homeowners, especially those who still have mortgage debt, were able to lock in quite low mortgage rates, either because they bought their homes when rates were at historical lows or they were able to refinance. This can create “golden handcuffs,” Tucker said, forcing sellers to “be a bit more strategic” about their timing. That, in turn, decreases the number of houses on the market.

It’s a sign of how drastic the Federal Reserve’s actions on rates — attempting to drive down inflation by driving up mortgage rates at the fastest pace since the early 1980s — have been.

Renters

One might expect these discouraged buyers to find their way into the rental market, but there too things appear to be cooling off.





There’s been an “unexpected drop in leasing traffic,” said Jay Parsons, vice president of economics at RealPage, “As a result, we saw much lower demand. … In [the third quarter], it was the weakest number we’ve seen in the 30 years we tracked the market,” referring to net new apartment leases.

The cost of rent, while still well above pre-covid prices, started to cool off as well. Median national rent, a measure tracked by Apartment List, fell slightly in September, the first such decline since the end of 2021. Like with homes, rents are still up year over year, but activity seems to have fallen off. Typically, rents fall off around this time of year, but in 2021, they didn’t. The return to seasonal patterns this year means that rents could continue to modestly slide, according to Apartment List research.

While it’s clear why homebuyers are reluctant to buy and thus prices have fallen, the story with rent is a bit more difficult to discern. “There’s freeze effect going on — there’s a pause in household formation — is my theory,” Parsons said.

Household formation refers to, well, just what it sounds like. It could mean moving out from your parents’ house or ditching your roommates. A big jump in household formation likely drove the boom in housing prices in 2021, even though it took a while for the data to show up to confirm it.

“People are staying in place,” Parsons said. “When people are uncertain, they wait it out.”

This also means that rent could go back up if wages continue to grow and unemployment remains low.

“At the end of the day, people need housing,” Parsons said. “The for-sale housing market has more complicated factors to work through.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.