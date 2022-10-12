A coming recession? Depends whether you ask Jamie Dimon or Joe Biden.

First it was storm clouds, then it was a hurricane, and now it’s a recession in six to nine months. As perhaps the most important bank executive in the world, JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon’s prognostications and speculations get a lot of attention in the media, the business world and now in the White House.

In an interview with CNN, Jake Tapper presented President Joe Biden with one of Dimon’s now-frequent prognostications of economic hard times, this time that there was likely to be a recession sometime in the next six to nine months.

“Look, they’ve been saying this now — every six months, they say this. Every six months, they look down the next six months, and say what’s going to happen,” Biden told Tapper. “It hadn’t happened yet. It hadn’t been, there has — there is no — there’s no guarantee that there’s going to be a recession. I don’t think there will be a recession. If it is, it’ll be a very slight recession. That is, we’ll move down slightly.”

Earlier this week on CNBC, Dimon had talked of “very, very serious things which I think are likely to push the U.S. and the world — I mean, Europe is already in recession — and they’re likely to put the U.S. in some kind of recession six to nine months from now.”

No president likes to talk down the economy, and the White House is typically the last place you would go to for a recession forecast. “The basics in the economy are good,” then-President George W. Bush told reporters in December 2007, the same month that the National Bureau of Economic Research, the semiofficial U.S. recession daters, said the economic downturn began.

The fact that Biden is projecting a “slight” recession — if there’s one at all — is him playing his role as the nation’s economic optimist-in-chief. After all, though the economic headwinds are very real, there’s some debate about whether thinking a recession is coming can actually make one happen. If those in charge of corporate investment and hiring decisions start spending (or not spending) like a recession is coming, well, then those actions can create the economic conditions of a recession.

But Biden, as an incumbent in the White House facing a challenging midterms climate, would rather not have thoughts of a recession on the top of voters’ minds as they head to the polls. Recessions are very bad for incumbents.

Still, warnings of economic trouble — even with the caveat that he gave on Monday that the economy is “actually still doing well” presently — are familiar fare for Dimon. In June, he was telling attendees at a financial conference, “That hurricane is right out there down the road coming our way.”

Since then, the economy has trundled along, with two quarters of negative growth in the first half of the year counterbalanced by continued strong hiring by employers, even as the Federal Reserve has tightened monetary policy drastically with no end in sight. While the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s estimate of current economic growth sits at almost 3 percent in the third quarter (i.e., right now), the global picture is troubling.

“Global economic activity is experiencing a broad-based and sharper-than-expected slowdown, with inflation higher than seen in several decades,” the International Monetary Fund said in its latest World Economic Outlook, cutting its projection of global gross domestic product growth in 2022 to 3.2 percent and 2.7 percent. And in the United States, Dimon is hardly the only one projecting a slowdown or even a full-blown contraction. “We continue to expect a moderate recession to occur in 2023, along with a weakening of the labor market,” the housing agency Fannie Mae said in a forecast last month, projecting growth would be flat in 2022 and negative in 2023.

In other words, “a very slight recession.”

Thanks to Alicia Benjamin for copy editing this article.