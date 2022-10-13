Inflation is above 8%. It’s not slowing down despite lower gas prices.

Prices rose 0.4 percent in September and are up 8.2 percent from a year ago, according to the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The 0.4 percent increase is an acceleration of monthly inflation of 0.1 percent, while annual inflation has shrunk very slightly.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg forecast that annual inflation would be 8.1 percent. The rise in “core” inflation, which is all prices except food and energy, was higher than forecast.

Inflation has become the most closely watched economic statistic in the world recently, as whether it starts to substantially decrease is the key to whether the Federal Reserve can or will slow down its rapid increase in interest rates, which has hammered financial and housing markets in the United States and sewn instability across the globe.

In its September meeting, the Federal Reserve projected that it would hike rates two more times this year and that inflation could rise by about a percentage point by the end of next year.

Grid Managing Editor Kay Steiger asked Domestic Economics Reporter Matthew Zeitlin to break down the latest inflation report.

Kay Steiger: What does this report say? What stands out to you about it?

Matthew Zeitlin: Many of the categories that were rising rapidly when inflation kicked off last year have actually started falling, but overall inflation remains quite high. There were declines in the prices of energy, which includes gasoline, as well as used cars. However, this was easily overwhelmed by many of the other items in someone’s typical budget — things like housing, food and healthcare. There’s not much in here to show inflation slowing down particularly quickly. The Fed’s plans to continue raising interest rates were likely solidified today — if not made more aggressive.

KS: What about housing? We know the Fed’s interest rate hikes have a disproportionate effect on housing. Is that starting to show up in this report?

MZ: This is probably the most important — and strangest — aspect of the inflation situation right now. Housing — what the BLS calls “shelter” — makes up about one-third of the Consumer Price Index and even more of the core index, which strips out food and energy. Right now, it shows price increases of 6.6 percent over the last year and monthly inflation of 0.7 percent, which is a bit higher than where it’s been earlier this year. This is worrying for the overall inflation picture because there isn’t a sign of price increases slowing down in the Bureau of Labor Statistics figures.

But the Bureau of Labor Statistics is not the only source of data on housing prices. Private sector indexes maintained by companies like Zillow have shown housing prices beginning to decline. When BLS economists looked at this, they found that the official index of rental housing costs tends to lag other rental data sources by a year. This is “entirely explained by differences in rent growth for new tenants relative to the average rent growth for all tenants,” the economists found.

In other words, renters signing new leases will pay more when the housing market is hot and less when the housing market is cooling down compared to existing renters. What the private sector rental indexes are telling us is that the housing portion of the CPI will come down, but maybe not until sometime in 2023. Until then, core inflation, of which housing makes up a large portion, will likely stay high.

KS: OK, but what about energy? We know the U.S. isn’t in quite the same crunch as Europe right now, but with the recent news about OPEC cutting back its production a little, it seems like gas and energy prices might be on the rise again. I know this report is backward-looking, but what does this tell us about where we might go from here?

MZ: Energy tends to drive movements in the so-called headline inflation rate, while still having some effect on the core rate, which excludes items like food and gasoline, because of how linked the whole economy is with energy prices. Gas prices started rising again more than halfway through September but still fell about 11 cents from the end of August to the end of September. And so energy prices have fallen substantially in the latest inflation figures. Overall, energy prices were down about 2 percent and gasoline prices were down about 5 percent.

KS: So stepping back a minute here, the Fed has been pretty aggressively and rapidly raising interest rates — they say to curb inflation. Do these inflation reports show that it’s working? Why or why not?

MZ: There are two ways to think about this. One is by looking at inflation right now. And it is slowing — but only a little. The other way is to look at what individuals and the financial markets expect inflation to be in the future. And there’s some indication that expectations of future inflation have gone down, but this may largely be due to gas prices, which of course can always go back up.

KS: I know I keep bothering you about this, but with countries around the world looking at a global recession, how much control does the Fed really have here? If other countries start falling like dominoes, is it even possible for the U.S. to avoid the same fate?

MZ: When Fed Chair Jerome Powell was asked about the effects the Fed’s action has on the rest of the world, he maintained that the Fed is “very aware of what’s going on in other economies around the world and what that means for us, and vice versa,” but that ultimately “we all serve a domestic mandate, domestic objectives, in our case the dual mandate, maximum employment, price stability.”

In short, the Fed will not adjust its policy in light of the effects it’s having overseas, except inasmuch as something the Fed causes overseas has a major effect on prices or employment. What makes the current situation so odd is that the Fed might be “offshoring” economic pain to other countries that are facing an objectively more challenging economic situation, namely in terms of the cost of energy, and essentially forcing them to hike their interest rates in order to “keep up” with the Fed. And that doesn’t appear to be stopping any time soon.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.