What’s spookier than all the ghouls, goblins and ghosts roaming the streets on All Hallows Eve? That’s right — inflation! But despite prices creeping upward, consumers are still expected to fork over the cash for Halloween festivities comparable to pre-pandemic levels. Bottom line: The Halloween party is back on.

About 69 percent of consumers say they plan on celebrating this year, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual survey. That figure is up 4 percentage points from last year’s and on par with that of 2019.

Driven in part by this renewed Halloween enthusiasm and soaring prices, Halloween spending is expected to hit a record high of $10.6 billion this year, according to survey data.

Get out your ABBA costumes, because Halloween’s going to cost you money, money, money

The survey also found that the average household can expect to fork over roughly $100 on Halloween-related expenses. What are people buying? The usual: candy, costumes, décor and cards. In 2019, that figure was at $86.

Stocking up on treats (so you don’t get tricked — ever tried to scrub dried egg off your car?) may be particularly pricey this year. As of September, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for candy and gum had risen by more than 13 percent over the last year — the highest increase on record.

The cost of baked goods, like the ones you might set out at a Halloween party or bake sale, are also rising. The CPI for cakes, cupcakes and cookies rose by a whopping 16 percent over the last 12 months.

By comparison, the CPI for all goods and services purchased by urban households rose by more than 8 percent in the last year.

These high prices for sweets are driven by supply chain issues, with refined sugar prices soaring after droughts affected beet-sugar crops in the northern U.S., Bloomberg reported.

Chocolate, too, has recently become a victim of inflation. “Supply chain chaos caused by the pandemic and then the war in Ukraine have been spilling over into cocoa markets,” the outlet reported.

A representative from Hershey’s told the Los Angeles Times that the company hiked prices by 14 percent in June because of cost pressures, but added that they didn’t target seasonal Halloween candy.

Regardless, increasing prices add up to costlier festivities across the board. The average retail price for a jack-o’-lantern pumpkin was $5.19 during the first week of October, compared to $4.83 over the same period last year, according to the Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Marketing Service. Drought and rising fuel and fertilizer prices are contributing factors.

Ticket prices for Halloween haunt events have also risen. Since 2019, the average ticket prices for Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash have risen by 19 percent, the Los Angeles Times reported. But the event still sold out — and in just three days compared to 140 days two years ago. Haunted hayrides and corn mazes in the area have seen similar price hikes. Some companies are using dynamic pricing to offer lower prices for days with less demand to appeal to consumers.

Consumers are showing up — early and often

Despite high prices, many consumers are still excited to celebrate, though some may be shopping at discount stores, thrift stores and online to score deals, according to the federation’s survey data.

Wherever they go, they’re going early: Almost half of consumers also said they were hitting the stores doing a majority of shopping in September.

Easing covid restrictions has likely contributed to increased enthusiasm and how consumers spend their money around the holiday. “Economists and Halloween experts attribute the increasing participation in the autumn spook fest to a combination of factors, including a rebound in activities by Americans who stayed home in recent years because of the pandemic and the continued popularity among young people of attending unique events to post photos and videos on social media sites,” the Los Angeles Times reported.

“Although the country’s economic future seems uncertain, many middle- and upper-middle-class Americans have built up a stash of savings over the last year or two from stimulus checks and other outside funds and are ready to spend those reserves,” Lee McPheters, a professor of economics at Arizona State University, told the newspaper.

Younger adults, who, before the pandemic, were more likely to celebrate the holiday, are also once again ready to lead the way to the Halloween festivities. About 87 percent of adults ages 18 to 24 said they plan on celebrating this year, up more than 10 percentage points from two years ago.

“Over the last two years, many in this age group decided to opt out of the holiday as the pandemic put a damper on events like Halloween parties, bar crawls or haunted houses,” a press release from the National Retail Federation said.

About 28 percent of adults plan on throwing or attending a party, up 6 percentage points from two years ago.





The take-away: Halloween isn’t getting ghosted this year.

