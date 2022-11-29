Why Black Friday is going on forever this year

This Black Friday, retailers were operating from a position of weakness. They warned their investors that they had built up high inventories and were starting sales in October, not because shoppers were worried about getting their gifts on time, but because retailers needed to get rid of the inventory they had accumulated.

Amazon essentially set up a second Prime Day in October, while Target pushed up its Deal Days earlier in October than last year. Kohl’s sales kicked off Oct. 6, about two weeks earlier than in 2021.

It wasn’t just that retailers were eager to empty shelves that had been overloaded with inventory over the last several months, as the great pandemic-era buy-off cooled down. It was also a broad awareness that, primarily due to pocketbooks that were tightening to keep up with inflation, customers would be looking for lower costs than usual. The result was major promotions and discounts across the board — and starting in October.

The surplus is indicative of a nervous economy — one in which companies are trying to offload their inventory to customers who may be nervous about the economy going forward. Gone are the days of stimulus checks and strained inventories. Consumers are gloomy, the amount people save versus what they spend has fallen substantially from its early pandemic-era highs, prices for staples like food are rising, and many retailers have stocked up on goods they now need to get off their shelves.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to data from Mastercard, sales on Friday specifically were up 12 percent from last year. But, Mastercard Chief Economist Michelle Meyer attributed the high sales totals to “deals that enticed consumers to fill their carts despite the inflationary environment.”

Wedbush Securities analyst Tom Nikic told clients in a note that two-thirds of the apparel and footwear brands Wedbush tracked had increased their sales compared with last year, and only a seventh had decreased them. “The discounts were pretty widespread, across both apparel and footwear, brands and retailers, athletic and nonathletic,” Nikic said.

Last year, shoppers showed up earlier than usual, likely anticipating delays due to concerns about the supply chain. This year, on the other hand, retailers extended sales because they were worried about whether shoppers would show up at all. And profitability has been declining across the retail industry, meaning that aggressive promotions are likely cutting into profits as costs remain high.

Target’s Vice President of Investor Relations John Hulbert said during an earnings call earlier this month that “consumers are feeling increasing levels of stress, driven by persistently high inflation, rapidly rising interest rates, and an elevated sense of uncertainty about their economic prospects.” That financial anxiety means people are “exhibiting increasing price sensitivity,” Hulbert said, and therefore are “more focused on and responsive to promotions and more hesitant to purchase at full price.”

In short, nervous shoppers were looking even more heavily toward sales than usual. While unemployment remains quite low, it is widely anticipated to rise in the coming year, with Federal Reserve Bank of New York President John Williams projecting that it would rise to between 4.5 and 5 percent by the end of next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kohl’s was explicit about concerns that lower-income shoppers may not have the same ability to buy as they had in 2021 or 2020, trumpeting on a November earnings call that “we’re going to have gifts that even start at $35.” The company’s Chief Financial Officer Jill Timm said Kohl’s was “leaning into the fact that we’re bringing in a little bit lower-income customer and how can we make sure that we’re fulfilling their needs across the store.”

“In terms of the promotional intensity. … I definitely think it’s going to be widespread,” she added.

Target’s Minnesota neighbor Best Buy reported similar adversity in its early holiday shopping season results, with year-over-year sales diving 15 percent in the month.

“While holiday shopping was more prevalent this October compared to pre-pandemic fiscal ’20, it was lower than last year when there was more of an urgency for consumers to get products early due to supply chain fears,” Best Buy Chief Financial Officer Matt Bilunas said to analysts on an earnings call.

For so-called softline retail — items like apparel — Nikic declared the holiday shopping season so far reported “a big escalation of promotional activity,” (i.e. sales) after “one of the least-promotional Black Friday weeks in recent memory” in 2021.

From the perspective of the brands and retailers themselves (and their investors), Wedbush’s Nikic asked, “Were the Black Friday promos successful enough to keep pricing somewhat rational through year-end? Or are we headed for a race to the bottom between now and January?”

For the consumers that do have money to spend, this could be a race they win — if they choose to show up.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.