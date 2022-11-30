We hear these two words each year — sometimes on many occasions during the year — typically describing some budgetary crisis on Capitol Hill: “debt ceiling.” Like many of the subjects in Grid’s “No Dumb Questions” series, those two words aren’t always well understood, or perhaps they are understood only in simple ways. As Grid Policy Reporter Maggie Severns puts it in this week’s edition, the debt ceiling is a concept that can “be hard to fully understand and wrap your head around.”

In part that’s because the way the U.S. debt ceiling works is complicated — from both the political and budgetary perspectives. It may also be due to the fact that “ceiling” is a bit of a misnomer, given that this is a ceiling that lawmakers routinely break through or readjust.

Technically, a debt ceiling is a legislative mechanism that limits the amount of debt a nation is permitted to carry. Typically it’s calculated not as a flat figure but as a percentage of the national economy. This week, Severns tackles the core question but also several others that come to mind: Who holds U.S. debt? Why has the debt ceiling become such a regular feature of American political battles? And perhaps most important: How problematic might the current huge levels of U.S. debt become?

Here, then, is Maggie Severns, helping us all feel smarter about those two words in this week’s installment of “No Dumb Questions”: What is the debt ceiling?

