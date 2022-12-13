What surprisingly low November 2022 inflation means for 2023

There was barely any inflation in November, indicating that the economic environment might be more mild than previously thought, potentially giving the Federal Reserve the opportunity to ease up on interest rate hikes and perhaps even avoid a recession — if it wants to.

While this is not the first time that one monthly report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics has shown little to no price increases, November’s report follows a longer period of slowing inflation since its 9 percent peak over the summer.

The financial markets reacted immediately: Stocks shot up as investors anticipated that the Fed might relax its interest rate hikes and investors piled into U.S. government debt, whose value moves inversely to interest rates, even as stock prices then gave up some of those gains later in the day. President Joe Biden even gave short remarks Tuesday morning, saying “inflation is coming down in America.”

But the most important response will come from the Fed, which is set to make an announcement on interest rates on Wednesday. While it’s unlikely that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will change its expected plans to increase interest rates this week, the latest numbers might tempt the Fed to slow down interest rate hikes early next year. And fewer, smaller hikes might mean a more stable global and domestic economy.

Top take-away: Annual inflation fell — and is lower than economists expected it to be

Inflation in November was unexpectedly low, rising just 0.1 percent for all items and 0.2 percent for the “core” index, which strips out volatile factors like food and energy.

Prices overall rose 7.1 percent over the last 12 months — slightly higher than core inflation, which increased 6 percent. Both of those numbers are lower than what economists had anticipated. Inflation reached over 9 percent this summer.

Energy prices and supply-chain fixes helped drive down inflation

The most dramatic numbers were in goods and energy.

Energy prices overall fell by 1.6 percent in November alone as gas prices complete their round trip, falling to levels last seen before the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

With many categories of goods seeing prices fall — including prices of furniture, washers and dryers, and household tools — or increase only slightly, like clothes, it seems that supply chain issues are no longer holding up prices for many goods. Instead inventories for retailers have piled up, leading to larger sales and less pressure on consumers. New car prices were flat, and used car prices fell almost 3 percent.

What kept inflation numbers from falling even further were food prices, which rose by 0.5 percent in November, a smaller increase than in previous months. Overall, food prices rose over 10 percent on the year.

Housing prices could be next to fall

Housing prices were up 0.6 percent and over 7 percent on the year. But there’s reason for optimism.

Zillow found that early this year, growth in rent peaked, meaning that while housing costs might not decrease in the consumer price index early next year, the rate of inflation will likely come down. And, as a result, housing price increases could slow the overall rate of inflation instead of acting as an accelerant.

Private sector measures of rents have already started to turn, and Bureau of Labor Statistics analysts have found that the rent measures it uses tend to lag the private sector ones by about a year.

According to data from Zillow, rents peaked in September and have started to fall. According to RealPage, rents started falling in August and rent growth peaked in the spring. Zillow’s analysts found that there’s about a one-year lag between their data and the BLS’s, and anticipated that housing inflation would start falling early next year.

… And if housing inflation slows, the entire economy could benefit

If housing prices do decrease, it would take a lot of pressure off of prices as a whole. “Shelter” — the BLS word for housing, more or less — makes up about a third of the consumer expenditures the bureau tracks. In fact, housing is holding up core inflation. As the BLS put it, “The index for shelter was by far the largest contributor to the monthly all items increase, more than offsetting decreases in energy indexes.”

A slowdown in housing price growth — or even an outright decrease — would matter tremendously. The Fed is currently operating under the theory that wage growth is primarily responsible for stubborn inflation, especially in the service sector. If housing prices fall, however, the Fed might be able to bring down inflation without having to crash the labor market, using higher unemployment to wrench down wage growth.

Powell called wages “the most important category for understanding the future evolution of core inflation” in a speech earlier this month. “Because wages make up the largest cost in delivering these services,” he said, “the labor market holds the key to understanding inflation in this category.”

So, Powell argued, as long as the labor market was too tight, “wage growth remains well above levels that would be consistent with 2 percent inflation over time. Despite some promising developments, we have a long way to go in restoring price stability.”

In short, the Fed was not looking to necessarily cause a recession to wrench down wages, but would be OK with unemployment rising in order to achieve its goals on inflation.





What this month’s report indicates — especially if it can be repeated for another few months while housing prices start to fade — is that inflation can move around significantly even without wages falling dramatically.

What the Fed will do about that remains to be seen.

