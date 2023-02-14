January 2023 inflation report shows a rocky journey to recovery

Just because the latest inflation numbers are what everyone expected does not mean they’re clear.

After months of price data that confirmed that inflation was clearly slowing down, January’s figures tell a more confusing and muddled story that provides little hint of where prices will go for the rest of the year.

Inflation is, indeed, slowing. Prices overall rose by half a percentage point in January, bringing them up 6.4 percent over the year, the slowest annual inflation rate since October 2021, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics figures. But the report, which includes January’s inflation numbers, doesn’t indicate that we’re out of the woods.

A “surprise” on inflation in the January BLS report, especially on the upside, could have resulted in a more violent market move than the mild decline happening so far Tuesday.

While the last few months of reports indicate that the sky-high inflation of the summer, when annual price increases were over 9 percent, is probably a thing of the past, the new report indicates that there is not necessarily an obvious path to 2 percent annual inflation, especially if goods prices do not stall out or even fall.

Stocks fell early Tuesday morning as investors digested the report. The latest data will likely bolster the case for more interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve as well as staying at an elevated rate for a longer period of time, which will weigh on stocks.

Where prices increased

There are some indications that the prices of stuff consumers buy may not be declining or rising as slowly as they had in the past few months, which could make getting closer to 2 percent inflation difficult. And until inflation reaches that magic number, the Fed will continue to turn to interest rate hikes to cool down the economy.

The overall inflation number is the combination of different parts of the economy telling different stories.

In January, there were some worrying price increases in the goods sector. While used car prices continued to decline, clothing prices jumped up by substantially more than they did in December, while prices increase for appliances perked up as well.

Outside of the goods sector, prices rose by a more moderate pace. Much of the rise in prices in the past month occurred either in housing or in commodities like food, gasoline or natural gas. Egg prices rose over 8 percent in January, while gasoline prices continued to slowly rise higher, reversing some of their long fall through the second half of 2022. Meanwhile, fuel, oil and natural gas were up over 25 percent in the last year.

Housing prices dominate the numbers but may not be telling the whole story

But like with so much of the economy, much of the action was in housing. The Bureau of Labor Statistics is in something of a curious standoff with much of the real estate industry over what’s really happening with housing costs. The price of housing rose 0.7 percent in January, according to the BLS’s figures, and “was the dominant factor in the monthly increase,” for so-called core inflation, which strips out prices linked to volatile commodities like food and energy.

In the past year, shelter has amounted for more than half of core inflation’s increase, with housing prices going up almost 8 percent. But the private sector’s figures disagree. According to several indexes of housing costs, housing cost growth likely peaked sometime last year. According to ApartmentList, rents have been falling for five months; according to Zillow, rents peaked in September.

The Federal Reserve and BLS are well aware of the discrepancy between what the government’s housing cost data shows and what private sector research shows. BLS research shows that its measure of housing costs tends to lag the private sector by about a year, which indicates that housing prices will eventually start pulling annual inflation down rather than raising it up. According to housing analyst Bill McBride, core inflation not counting housing has risen 3.9 percent in the last year, while its annual pace based on the last few months of data is under 2 percent.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.