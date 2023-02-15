What happened to pensions? A Grid ‘No Dumb Questions’ Video

Whatever happened to pensions? For people of a certain age, they were a fundamental feature of working life in America — and a retirement benefit that millions of Americans came to expect at the close of their careers. For younger people today, the better question may be: “What is a pension?” That benefit that so many took for granted has almost vanished from the landscape.

In this week’s episode of “No Dumb Questions,” Domestic Economics Reporter Matthew Zeitlin has answers for young and old — as in, both the “What happened?” and the “What are they?” questions about company pensions. The history of the pension actually dates to the Continental Army in the Revolutionary War — although the private sector version didn’t get traction until the latter part of the 19th century. The trend away from pension programs has a lot to do with sea changes in the American workplace — in particular, the slow erosion of the traditional one-company career. As Zeitlin explains, “A pension system works best when you have the type of job where you’re going to be there for decades.” And that, of course, is a rarity these days.

But as is the case in other episodes in this series, it’s more complicated than that, and it’s also by no means a “dumb question.”

We’d love to hear from you with other ideas for the series. We like to think there are no “dumb questions”; or put differently, that there’s almost nothing out there in the world of news and information that couldn’t use a little more clarity and context in terms of the answers. We also know that we have really smart readers and that even the smartest among them can’t be expected to have every shred of important context or background on all the events that are roiling the world at any given moment. Send your ideas and questions to tips@grid.news.

The Transcript

What happened to pensions?

Domestic Economics Reporter Matthew Zeitlin: A pension is a type of benefit that workers get. And typically what’s referred to as a “pension” is what’s known as a “defined benefit pension.” So this is a system that either you pay into, or that your employer provides, and that after you retire, you get a set amount of money every month or every year, typically based on some combination of how long you’ve worked at an employer and what your salary was when you were working.

Where do pensions come from?

MZ: They actually originate from military systems, you know, the Continental Army. So before kind of the creation of the United States itself had something that was like a pension system. As far as kind of private sector employee pensions, they start in the second half of the 19th century, American Express actually offered one. And then they kind of spread to kind of railroads, utilities, financial companies. Public sector pensions start showing up in the early 20th century, that would be public employees getting them. Social Security then, of course, comes in the 1930s as part of the New Deal.

What ever happened to pensions?

MZ: They, defined benefit pensions, really started kind of decaying kind of the ‘60s and ‘70s. They were very expensive for employers to provide. The “defined benefit” part of it really put a lot of pressure on employers to get the amount of investment returns, or the amount of contributions necessary to make those payouts. We still have a retirement system. It’s largely based on what’s known as “defined contribution systems.” This would be like a 401(k) or something, where what’s set is how much money you pay into it is a choice that the employer and employee make together. And then just really, depending on the investment returns.

How do pensions differ from Social Security?

MZ: Yeah, in a way Social Security kind of is a pension scheme, and public pensions are kind of similar. The way Social Security works is that you make payroll contributions throughout your working life. But what makes Social Security different is that it’s a government benefit. Also, unlike private pensions or a 401(k) or something, the money is not invested into the financial markets. Social Security is funded through people’s payroll taxes.

What are the pros and cons of pensions?

MZ: The pros of a pension system is that workers really tend to like them. They don’t have to take on the mental overhead and stress of picking their investments. The cons is that they are kind of difficult to maintain. They require a certain amount of investing acumen on the part of the employer instead of the employee. As far as for employees, and maybe another downside is that a pension system works at best when you have the type of job where you’re going to be there for, like, decades. For employment where you’re kind of moving around from company to company, a defined contribution system you can kind of take 401(k) with you.

