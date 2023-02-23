How Jimmy Carter inadvertently shaped the 21st century economy

From nearly the moment he left office, Jimmy Carter’s presidency has been associated with what not to do when it comes to economic policy. And more than 40 years later, his record served for some as a cautionary tale for President Joe Biden, who encountered the highest inflation since the late 1970s and early 1980s during his first term in office.

Some of what Biden has done to combat inflation, which has included using the bully pulpit to criticize some price hikes and investing in alternative energy, are right out of the Carter playbook. And the modern idea that the ultimate responsibility for inflation reduction lies with the central bank also dates back to the Carter administration, even if it wasn’t fully realized until the presidency of his successor, Ronald Reagan.

The Carter era was a transitional period between a time when elected governments and legislatures were expected to take responsibility for overall economic conditions, including inflation — through regulations, fiscal policy, and even explicit mandates on how fast prices and wages could grow — to today, when those types of explicit and specific government interventions are considered largely unthinkable among mainstream economists.

Carter’s magpie approach to curbing inflation — some deregulation there, some energy policy here and asking Congress to do more — never had the opportunity to succeed, leaving his selected chair of the Federal Reserve, Paul Volcker, to implement a policy during Reagan’s administration that was unthinkable to the president who appointed him: inducing a recession in order to choke off inflation.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the so-called Volcker Shock — the rise in unemployment and fall in inflation that followed a massive increase in interest rates — began under Carter, the most severe costs and the eventual victory over inflation would go to the credit and detriment of Reagan.

Inflation

The overwhelming fight of Carter’s presidency was inflation. Inflation had risen dramatically in the late 1960s and the mid-1970s, and had started to pick up again when Carter took office in January 1977. When Carter took the oath of office, annual inflation was running at about 5.2 percent, and when he left in 1981, it was 11.8 percent, having peaked at 14.6 percent in 1980.

Before he took office, Carter’s campaign had floated “standby” controls on wages and prices — authority to implement explicit government caps on how quickly prices or wages could rise. Wage and price controls were familiar to the American public — Nixon had implemented them in 1971, and they were in effect in some respect until 1974 — but in meetings after the election and before he took office, his economic advisers put the kibosh on the idea. When this decision was announced in December 1976, the New York Times said it was an “180‐degree turn from the position he had taken throughout the Presidential campaign.”

“Everybody agreed we didn’t want wage and price controls,” Charles Schultze, Carter’s Council of Economic Advisers chair, said in an oral history interview. Looking back at his experience in the Carter administration, Stu Eizenstat, deputy Treasury secretary, said that the administration should have tried to establish “standby” authority to control wages and prices as soon as they came into office, but Carter “was pursuaded [sic] by his economic advisers not to do that because they said it would be too anticipatory a wage/price behavior.” In other words, asking for authority to implement controls would prompt businesses, expecting they would soon be operating under an administered price system, to raise prices.

It wasn’t just on inflation controls where Carter displayed less liberal instincts than some of his advisers. He said in an oral history interview that he, Bert Lance (his first director of the Office of Management and Budget) and Michael Blumenthal (his first Treasury secretary) “were more conservative than anybody else among my advisers” in explaining why he called off a plan to issue $50 tax rebates in the months after his inauguration, angering his Democratic allies in Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Carter would not be the first Democratic president to enter office with allies wanting immediate new spending. Both Barack Obama and Biden passed stimulus bills within months of entering office, the latter of which some economists, even prominent Democrats, blame for helping stoke inflation. Carter would eventually sign a stimulus bill in May 1977, a move that some of his advisers later thought was a mistake. Unemployment was over 7 percent when Carter came into office, but it had been declining since 1975, when it reached 9 percent.

“From an economic standpoint, the biggest error we made from really the outset, from the transition of ’76 all the way through, was underestimating the basic strength of the economy and underestimating the gravity of the underlying inflationary forces,” Eizenstat said. “It was the strength and vitality of those inflationary forces that led us to have a major stimulus package in ’77 when perhaps we would have been better off with either none or a very small one. It led us to another tax cut in ’78, which we didn’t need. It led us to recognize the need for an anti-inflation program too late, and it ultimately led us to do too little too late with inflation.”

When inflation did start substantially rising again in 1978 (jumping from 6.8 percent to almost 14 percent), Carter again did not pursue full wage and price controls, instead setting out guidelines for wages and prices. “Inflation has, therefore, been a serious problem for me ever since I became president. We’ve tried to control it, but we have not been successful. It’s time for all of us to make a greater and a more coordinated effort,” he said in an October 1978 speech.

The resulting policy, Eizenstat said in an oral history interview, consisted of “partial austerity, enough to make all the constituencies mad without accomplishing the result.” It hedged in enforcing wage and price controls, instead setting out guidelines that, Eizenstat said, were an effort to prompt Congress into passing a more comprehensive tax plan to fight inflation that was never seriously pursued.

“It was the timing of things that were totally outside anybody’s control. The external forces that were at work, the elements of oil shortages and increasing prices. But those are realities that a president has to deal with. He can’t just wish them away, so he has to deal with them,” Lance said in an oral history interview.

Global distractions

In Carter’s 1978 speech, he laid out two extreme paths to ending inflation that he tried to avoid, the first being “a complicated scheme of federal government wage and price controls on our entire free economic system,” the second being “deliberate recession, which would throw millions of people out of work.” Both of these proposals, Carter said, “would not work, and they must be rejected.” Carter instead proposed a combination of fiscal austerity, deregulation, and specific policies aimed at boosting the production and lowering the prices of essential goods such as food.

It didn’t work. Inflation would peak at over 14.5 percent in the spring of 1980, and Carter would go on to lose reelection to Reagan.

In Carter’s eyes, it wasn’t so much that his administration’s ideas and policies were poor, but that the administration was hammered by an external force: the uprising against and eventual overthrow of the shah of Iran in 1979. There was a resulting shock to oil prices due to Iranian oil production being reduced by strikes in the oil sector, oil prices more than doubled in a year, and then, in the fall of 1980, Iraq invaded Iran, with a resulting war that slowed production in another massive oil producer. The gas lines of the 1970s returned in the summer of 1980, and the National Bureau of Economic Research declared that a recession had begun earlier that year.

Eizenstat said the revolution “from both the domestic and foreign policy perspective was the watershed event of the Carter administration. … It led to the gasoline line crisis, and to a 120 percent increase in world prices between February of ’79 and February of ’80, which was another shock to the economy similar to the one it received in 1973-74 with the first Arab oil embargo.”

“I think we would have gotten at the inflation problem had it not been for the uncontrollable oil price question,” Carter said in an oral history interview.





ADVERTISEMENT

Hindsight

The inflation problem would eventually be solved, but Carter would not get the credit for it, even though the man who commonly does, Volcker, was appointed by Carter. Almost exactly a year after Carter’s speech in 1978, Volcker began what is now today known as the “Volcker Shock,” when he implemented a policy that would allow interest rates to rise extraordinarily high in order to bring inflation down. By 1981, the federal funds rate, which now sits at around 4.5 percent, would be as high as 19 percent, and unemployment would start rising by the end of 1979, getting as high as 10.8 percent in 1982.

Some members of Carter’s cabinet thought the whole Volcker approach was an error. “I think it was a bad idea to appoint Paul Volcker and to believe that somehow you solve the inflation problem with rising unemployment,” Ray Marshall, Carter’s secretary of Labor, said in an oral history interview in 1988. “I still think it was a mistake to do it. I think that if our analysis of the cause of inflation was correct, it was mainly because of external oil price shocks.” Volcker himself took a dim view of organized labor’s demands and applauded Reagan’s efforts to break union power.

But it wouldn’t be Eizenstat, Marshall or Carter who was around to make those decisions. A combination of bad luck and scattered responses to events had doomed Carter’s reelection campaign, putting Reagan in position to oversee an eventual decline in oil prices, a massive increase in interest rates, and an end to the Great Inflation that bedeviled three of his predecessors and would make Volcker into a figure admired by both Republicans and Democrats (though still despised by some in organized labor) as the man who beat inflation.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.



