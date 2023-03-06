Is California’s billion-dollar homelessness strategy working?

In California, evidence of the homelessness crisis isn’t just seen in its shelters and encampments, but also in its public opinion polls and state budget priorities.

As the number of Californians living in shelters or on the street has risen dramatically — making up almost a third of the 582,500 people recorded experiencing homelessness in the latest Department of Housing and Urban Development count — so has the public’s awareness of the problem and the fiscal heft the state has dedicated to fixing it. In its most recent implemented budget, there was some $4.7 billion worth of discretionary spending on homelessness, up from $515 million in the 2018 budget, according to an analysis by California’s Legislative Analyst’s Office (LAO).

It’s part of a larger shift of responsibility of the homelessness crisis from federal and local governments to the state.

“Historically, local entities have provided most of the homelessness assistance in their jurisdiction, relying in part on federal and state funding. As the homelessness crisis has become more acute, the state has taken a larger role in funding and supporting local governments’ efforts to address homelessness,” the LAO said in a 2023 report.

The massive role California has taken on in funding and implementing homelessness initiatives puts it in place as a kind of complement to the traditional role that local governments and nonprofits play in homelessness programs, often funded by philanthropy, local tax funds or federal funding from the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But, especially since the pandemic, the state of California had begun its own effort to fund local programs and invest in state-run programs. Taking advantage of increased federal funding from covid relief legislation, California spun up its own novel programs, including Homekey, which gave grants to local governments and agencies to purchase buildings, largely hotels, in order to convert into housing, as well as Project Roomkey, which paid for housing that allowed people experiencing homelessness to safely isolate. There are also grants specifically to help local governments provide services and housing to people living in homeless encampments.

But the massive investment in funding, which is relatively recent, is struggling to keep pace with the growing homeless population. It’s not just a matter of the amount of money, but the conditions causing homelessness in the first place.

Bigger scale, bigger problems?

The scale of California’s investment is massive. Between 2018 and 2021, the state has spent $9.6 billion on homelessness programs, according to a report by the California Interagency Council on Homelessness (ICH), serving over 570,000 people. Of that $9.6 billion, $5.5 billion went toward building or acquiring subsidized housing. To put that in perspective, the federal government’s largest homelessness program, the Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Continuum of Care, made some $2.7 billion worth of grants in the 2021 fiscal year nationwide.

California itself received over $500 million in grants from the federal program for the 2021 fiscal year, which funded over 800 local homelessness programs in the state alone. Los Angeles County programs received around $155 million from HUD, more than the whole granted to programs in Florida, Illinois or Texas.

But legislators and state officials have long called for more oversight and accountability over the state’s spending on homelessness. A 2021 report by the California State Auditor described its approach to homelessness as “disjointed,” pointing to how more than 40 programs were administered by nine different state agencies.

“There’s lack of coordination among all the entities working in this field,” said Ned Resnikoff, the policy director of California YIMBY, a pro-housing-construction group, noting that the Interagency Council lacks the funding and ability to “strong-arm other agencies as much as they should be able to.” In addition, “at the local level, it’s just a mess,” with overlapping city and county authorities trying to tackle homelessness.

“In particular, there’s little ICH can do about localities that take a punitive and ineffective approach to dealing with homelessness within their boundaries,” Resnikoff added.

The number of homeless people in the state continues to rise: 171,521 according to HUD’s most recent count in 2022, 115,491 of whom were unsheltered, about half of the country’s unsheltered homeless population. The overall homeless population in the state has increased by almost 10,000 since 2020 and almost 33,000 since 2007. Canada, which has a comparable population, has between 25,000 and 30,000 people experiencing homelessness on a given night; Texas has 24,432, and its numbers have fallen in the past two- and 15-year periods.

Filling in the gaps

California’s local governments, some of which are bigger than many states, are also spending huge amounts of money on homelessness.

In San Francisco, the $672 million allocated for homelessness and supportive housing was largely raised from local sources of funding, whether the city’s general fund or money earmarked from a business tax established by a ballot proposition, and under 15 percent from state or federal dollars.

A Los Angeles County tax measure has provided $355 million in annual funding. Between 2018 and 2021, just over $1 billion per year flowed into Los Angeles County from the state, with the county itself receiving $1.4 billion.

According to the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Los Angeles County’s homeless population has grown from over 56,000 in 2019 to over 65,000 at the most recent count last year.

“LA, despite its huge problem, has done a lot of really good things. They’ve had very aggressive ballot initiatives, spending billions of dollars. They have pulled tens of thousands of people out of homelessness,” explained Gregg Colburn, an economist at the University of Washington and the author of “Homelessness is a Housing Problem.”

But homelessness has continued to rise, Colburn explained, because “the inflow was greater than the outflow.”





This basic problem has been replicated across the state — homeless services are reaching a large number of people, but the number keeps on rising because more people are getting pushed into homelessness than pulled out.

“It became so apparent that this is happening everywhere,” said Shannon McConville, a research fellow at the Public Policy Institute of California. “By most accounts, it’s about housing costs. High housing costs and rents is really the underlying structural issues why we’ve seen this explosion in homelessness.”

Getting everyone on the same page

The legislature, pushing the government to more effectively coordinate with local and federal government, created the Homeless Coordinating and Financing Council in 2017. In 2021, that was updated to the Interagency Council on Homelessness.

Part of the legislation establishing the council was a requirement for more data-sharing among state homelessness programs, of which there are more than 30.

The state’s current data system, known as the Homeless Data Integration System, was established only in 2021. This system is designed to synthesize local data systems that already exist as a requirement to receive federal funds and to track how many people are actually accessing homelessness services, from street outreach to shelters to temporary housing.

But the goal of California’s housing efforts is to follow through on its “Housing First” approach to homelessness — to get people into homes. But that is made difficult not just by disjointed or underfunded programs, but by the sheer cost of housing in California and the difficulty in building more.

“Trying to bail water out of a boat that has a giant hole on the side of it”

The problem, explained Resnikoff, is that “at a certain point the number of people going into homelessness is going to exceed what you can do to get people out of homelessness. The state doesn’t have the capacity to rehouse people at the speed to make the total number of unhoused people go down.”

The Interagency Council report bears out how money spent on homelessness services can only do so much when housing is so hard to access. Over the three years studied, the state added 17,000 emergency shelter beds, many of which were part of a program to prevent covid spread by housing people in unused hotel and motel rooms. The state projects over 58,000 new units of affordable housing will be built, of which almost 10,500 will be for either homeless people or those at risk of entering into homelessness.

The report also tracked what happened to those over 570,000 people who were reported in the data system. About 30 percent, or 174,000, were living in either subsidized or unsubsidized housing, while about 10 percent had exited the programs back into homelessness. Of the roughly 170,000 still enrolled in some kind of program, 55,000 were in a subsidized housing program, almost 40,000 were in shelters, 50,000 were enrolled in a housing program but hadn’t yet gotten a move-in date. A quarter of the whole population was simply unknown to the state.

Many analysts think these programs are unlikely to drive down the number of those living in homelessness — even if they help tens of thousands of people — because of the high housing costs that put people into homelessness in the first place.

“When you’re causing tens of thousands of people per year to become homeless, you’re never going to be able to catch up,” said Resnikoff. “You’re trying to bail water out of a boat that has a giant hole on the side of it.”

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.