How post-2008 reforms did — and didn’t — prepare us for the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the largest bank failure since the Great Financial Crisis, is something of a test run and proving ground for the post-2008 rulebook.

In response to the 2008 Great Recession, regulators put in place clearer and more constrained authorities on how to deal with systemic threats to the financial system. And, since the immediate post-financial crisis period, the political environment shifted such that medium-sized banks like Silicon Valley Bank won a reprieve from some of the new rules and restrictions precisely because they argued that their size and activities did not pose a risk to the whole financial system.

Now, this set of regulatory authorities is under stress as the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation attempts to sort out the failure of a $200 billion bank that was a key part of the technology, life sciences and venture capital industry.

Executives are scared that they can’t make payroll because their deposits are over the limit for the FDIC’s deposit insurance and may not be paid back in full. Meanwhile, prominent investors are warning of bank runs that go far beyond Silicon Valley Bank.

What happened after 2008

Following the financial crisis, Congress responded by drafting regulations with two broad goals: making the system as a whole more resilient and limiting regulators’ ability to bail out individual institutions. This meant that large banks would have to be run more conservatively, both in how they funded themselves and in how they operated their businesses, and regulators would have to follow limited and narrow procedures to deal with a crisis.

Almost immediately after these regulations were passed in the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act in 2010, banks of all sizes started complaining that the regulations were making it harder for them to do business.

Much of the banking industry — especially large regional banks like SVB — also supported a 2018 rollback of some of the post-financial-crisis banking regulations. Congress allowed and encouraged regulators to scrap some of the rules that applied to banks between $50 billion and $250 billion in assets that had been imposed by Dodd-Frank.

In documents first reported on by The Lever last week, SVB Chief Executive Gregory Becker said in 2015 that the prudential standards imposed by Dodd-Frank would put “significant burdens” on banks like his own. At the time he submitted a statement to Congress, the bank had short of $50 billion of assets — by the time it collapsed, it had over $200 billion. The bank’s business, Becker told the Senate, had a “low-risk profile.” The regulatory rollback for SVB-sized banks has worried some regulators from more or less the moment it happened. Lael Brainard, the vice chair of the Federal Reserve who’s been designated to be the White House’s next national economic director, opposed a regulatory change that would reduce the amount of assets banks the size of SVB would be required to hold that could help them withstand a bank run. She argued it would “weaken core safeguards against the vulnerabilities that caused so much damage in the crisis.”

The current FDIC chair, Martin Gruenberg, said in a 2019 speech specifically outlining the difficulties in resolving a large regional bank of Silicon Valley Bank’s size that “given the risks associated with the failure of large regional banks, these measures are unwarranted and misguided. They only increase the challenges posed by the resolution of these institutions and the potential for disorderly failure and disregard the lessons of the financial crisis.”

Resolving the failure

The role the FDIC plays in response to a bank failure is relatively clear. “In a normal resolution, the FDIC takes over a bank, figures out what’s going on and starts selling off the bank’s assets to first make insured depositors whole, and whatever is left goes to paying uninsured depositors to make them as whole as possible,” explained Todd Phillips, a fellow at the Roosevelt Institute.

“In a normal situation, the Silicon Valley uninsured depositors are likely to get back a significant chunk of their uninsured deposits,” Phillips added. At the end of last year, Silicon Valley Bank had around $150 billion in uninsured deposits. Depositors tried to pull over $40 billion from the bank on Thursday, according to California regulators.

But for many in the technology industry, this is not a normal time. They see SVB as essentially the lifeblood for much of their industry and are worried about depositors fleeing other non-megabanks if the Silicon Valley Bank depositors aren’t made whole — and soon. Many investors and executives have raised the possibility of companies being unable to pay their employees this week absent full or rapid recovery on their deposits.

Prominent Silicon Valley figures and the hedge fund billionaire Bill Ackman have also warned that the risks to the system go far beyond Silicon Valley Bank in particular. The fear is that uninsured depositors, wary of what happened to Silicon Valley Bank depositors, will take their money from regional banks it and park it at the biggest bank.

“ON MONDAY 100,000 AMERICAN WILL BE LINED UP AT THEIR REGIONAL BANK DEMANDING THEIR MONEY — MOST WILL NOT GET IT,” tweeted technology investor and podcast host Jason Calacanis on Saturday. An hour later, he called for the FDIC insurance guarantee to be increased to $10 million.

What can the FDIC do?

Any huge change to the FDIC’s authority is unlikely to happen by regulatory fiat. Such increases in its deposit insurance limits (i.e., going from $250,00 to $10 million) require legislative action, which, if it could happen at all, would likely not happen on the time frame necessary to shore up other possibly endangered banks.

During the financial crisis, the FDIC also took broad action to guarantee debt issued by banks as well as institutes unlimited deposit insurance for accounts used for transactions that didn’t receive interest payments. Today, such authority would require a congressional resolution.

The FDIC is also restricted from assisting individual banks before they fail to prevent the banks from collapsing, as they did several times during the financial crisis, including controversial deals to assist Citi and Bank of America. “It can’t do anything for an individual institution until it’s under receivership,” explained Steven Kelly, a financial regulation researcher at Yale. In general, Dodd-Frank made it more difficult for the Federal Reserve and FDIC to assist individual financial institutions instead of crafting broad-based programs.

And even if Congress were to increase the deposit insurance limit, it would then require higher premiums from FDIC-member banks that they are often unhappy about paying. When the FDIC raised its “assessment rate” last year — essentially the premiums banks have to pay to maintain the Deposit Insurance Fund — the banking industry universally opposed it, with a group of trade organizations calling it “a preemptive strike against a nonexistent threat.”

But the FDIC could perhaps act to protect the uninsured depositors of SVB. The FDIC could use what’s called the “systemic risk exception” to act in a way that exposed its Deposit Insurance Fund to potentially higher losses, explained Jonah Crane, a regulatory adviser who previously worked in the Treasury Department. This would require the sign off of the Secretary of the Treasury and two-thirds of the FDIC and Fed boards. Typically, the FDIC is required to resolve a failed bank in a way that will impose the “least cost” on its insurance fund. “I believe they could probably stretch the regulatory and statutory language” to pay out Silicon Valley Bank’s uninsured depositors the difference between what the FDIC is able to get in assets sales and what money those depositors had at SVB, Crane said.





Doing so would be “controversial,” Crane said, because it may be seen as special treatment for SVB depositors and because the banking industry itself would have to pay back the FDIC’s losses in paying out the uninsured depositors.

But, Crane said, “they can’t use that authority to backstop” the uninsured depositors at other banks that may be under stress as well. In other words, don’t expect the FDIC to say that the uninsured depositors at First Republic, a California bank that caters to wealthy individuals and has also come under stress in the past week, will be made whole no matter what.

“The least-cost resolution requirement for FDIC spending is myopic because it only considers the cost to the fund and not the costs to the larger business and consumer economy caused by an unplanned and unprepared-for seizure. Costs like the ones we are facing now,” explained Todd Baker, a fellow at Columbia University, on LinkedIn.

