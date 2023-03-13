How the Fed’s interest rate hikes led to SVB’s collapse

Over the last year, the Federal Reserve has increased interest rates at its fastest pace in recent history, deliberately throwing sand in the gears of the financial system in order to bring down inflation. But in the process, the Fed inadvertently blew a hole in the finances of Silicon Valley Bank and many of its peers.

The hikes — which moved from zero early last year to the current rate of more than 4.5 percent — are specifically supposed to slow down markets that depend a lot on borrowed money, like the residential and commercial property sectors, as well as bring down the rates of hiring and wage growth. But they can also wreak havoc on bank balance sheets because of the effect of interest rate hikes on the value of long-term bonds.

How are interest rates and the health of a bank connected?

It all comes down to how banks are financed and make money.

Banks rely on a mixture of short-term and long-term financing. The short-term financing largely consists of deposits, which are essentially loans to a bank that individuals can withdraw at any minute, and then the bank also sells longer-term debt to investors. A bank’s assets, on the other hand, are typically more long-term than its liabilities in the form of deposits.

These assets include loans that get paid back with interest over time as well as bonds the bank purchases that pay out over the term of the bond. Banks are thus always at risk that their funding will disappear or become more expensive all at once while its assets only pay out over time typically at fixed rates.

These bonds on the asset side of the balance sheet are often securities issued by the federal government or federal mortgage institutions like Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. More than half of Silicon Valley Bank’s assets at the end of last year were these types of securities. These bonds are considered to have very low or even no risk of not being repaid in full, but that doesn’t mean their value can’t rise and fall.

As interest rates rise, the value of these long-term bonds decreases because bonds that were issued after interest rates were hiked will now pay out more than similar-length bonds when interest rates were lower, thus making the years and years of payments from the older, longer-term bond less attractive. “The current interest rate environment has had dramatic effects on the profitability and risk profile of banks’ funding and investment strategies,” Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation Chairman Martin Gruenberg said in a speech earlier this month. “As a result of the higher interest rates, longer term maturity assets acquired by banks when interest rates were lower are now worth less than their face values.”

This interest rate risk ended up hammering the finances of Silicon Valley Bank, which had fewer loans compared to the value of its deposits than its peers and a balance sheet stuffed with longer-term bonds. The bank was thus uniquely exposed to how rising interest rates hammer the value of long-term bonds. When depositors began to pull money out and Silicon Valley Bank had to sell off some of its bond portfolio, it posted an almost $2 billion loss. The run on the bank accelerated, and the rest is history.

On Sunday night, the Federal Reserve, along with the Treasury Department and the FDIC, announced a far-reaching plan to rescue depositors at Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank — a crypto-focused bank that also collapsed — and institute an expansive lending program to support the banking sector as a whole.

While the Fed is perfectly happy to contemplate large increases in unemployment that could throw more than a million people out of work, it doesn’t seem to want to contain inflation by allowing rolling bank failures, explained Skanda Amarnath, the executive director of Employ America, in an interview with Grid.

The Fed will now lend banks cash in exchange for their Treasury bonds and mortgage-backed securities issued by federal housing finance companies, the very types of securities that got Silicon Valley Bank in trouble.

“This has the benefit of taking away any concerns about being forced to sell these securities at fair value and therefore taking a hit to capital while also exposing the U.S. taxpayer to minimal risk of loss, as most securities held by the banks are either agency-backed MBS or Treasuries,” explained Morningstar analyst Eric Compton in a note Monday morning.

However, Compton wrote, “we’re not sure there is any way to completely undo the psychological change that has happened in the banking sector … the negative surprise risks are increasing here.” And that psychological change is being expressed in the markets, with a large number of regional banks experiencing a vertiginous decline in their stock prices.

What does this mean for the Federal Reserve’s plan to continue hiking interest rates?

The dramatic moves by the Fed on Sunday probably mean that it was not aware of just how fragile the banking system was when, early last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell indicated during congressional testimony that a half percentage point interest rate hike, which would be an acceleration of the expected increase in interest rates, was a possibility.

The Federal Open Market Committee, which determines interest rate policy, has a meeting later this month, and inflation data for February will be released on Tuesday.

Investors last week speculated that there was a decent chance that rates would be hiked by half a percentage point instead of a quarter of a percentage due to economic data showing the economy was still running hot. Those expectations have collapsed overnight. According to data collected by the derivatives exchange CME Group, traders think there’s a roughly two-thirds chance there will only be a quarter-point hike and a roughly one-third chance there will be no hike. The half percentage point hike has been essentially taken off the table in the eyes of financial markets.

Late last week, by contrast, bond traders saw a slightly over 50 percent probability of a quarter-point hike and then an over 40 percent chance of a half-point hike. That there would be a hike was seen as a near-certainty. But then the greatest banking crisis since 2008 emerged.

Now that the risks to the financial system from a rapid hike in interest rates are “on [the Fed’s] radar,” Amarnath said, “they need a dose of humility here.” That the Fed let expectations for a dramatic interest rate hike rise even as the banking sector was in turmoil, was “a failure of how they think about interest rate policy,” he added.

“For banks that had really poor risk management and didn’t manage assets prudently, further rate hikes are going to further endanger them,” Amberwave Partners co-founder and former Treasury official Stephen Miran told Grid.

Thanks to Lillian Barkley for copy editing this article.