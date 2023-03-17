After SVB collapse, uninsured bank deposits are still a problem

Silicon Valley Bank was done in by mass depositor flight — i.e., a bank run — as its clients tried to withdraw tens of billions of dollars in a single day, bringing down the whole bank. While no other bank appears to be in as severe stress as the doomed SVB, the deposit problem has not ended for its peers.

Mid-size banks are reliant on deposits to fund their business, and, for some of them, a large portion of those deposits are larger than the $250,000 Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation cap for deposit insurance, which means that if the bank were to fail, many of its depositors would not necessarily get all their money. So when the banks are under stress, it encourages depositors to think about parking their money somewhere else — typically an even larger bank seen as safer.

And it’s not just mid-size banks that could see their deposits flee. Lawmakers, especially Republicans, have warned that community bank customers may prefer a larger institution if they think their uninsured deposits are at risk.

That’s because when Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank failed last week, all of their depositors ended up getting made whole by the following Monday — as if they were all insured — even if they had deposited more than $250,000. That happened because federal officials invoked a special exception to protect them. But going forward, no bank customers know if their bank’s failure would induce the same treatment from regulators.

ADVERTISEMENT

“There is going to be migration of deposits from the smallest institutions to the largest institutions,” Goldman Sachs banking analyst Richard Ramsden said in a podcast hosted by the bank.

The very nature of bank deposits, which are technically loans to banks but are often seen by bank customers as riskless, has put them at the center of the crisis engulfing the U.S. banking system. The roots of the crisis lay both in how banks fund themselves and in rules implemented following the 2008 financial crisis designed to limit how the federal government could assist banks.

First Republic, still wavering, but not the only one

First Republic, which is largely funded by uninsured deposits, received $30 billion worth of deposits from 11 large banks yesterday, which essentially confirmed that its clients were taking money out. The bank’s stock price continued to decline Friday.

Morningstar analyst Eric Compton wrote that the infusion was not as positive news for the bank as it had seemed: It confirmed that First Republic was in need of fresh deposits.

“Prior to this event, we did not know for sure if First Republic had indeed experienced a true run on the bank or if perhaps it would be able to maintain its deposit base relatively intact. Disclosures made by First Republic regarding this latest liquidity injection remove all doubts that a significant runoff of deposits has occurred.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And First Republic is highly reliant on deposits, especially large, uninsured deposits, for its funding.

According to First Republic’s annual report, of its $176 billion in deposits, $120 billion are uninsured. And deposits overall made up 92 percent of its “funding liabilities,” the bank said, referring to money it borrows to fund itself.

While First Republic may be experiencing some of the most severe deposit stress, the issue is sector-wide, at least for regional and mid-size banks, argued Lazard executive and former Office of Management and Budget Director Peter Orszag on CNBC Friday. “Writ large, the regional banks have relied on a business model that relied on uninsured deposits.” At First Republic, for example, 92 percent of the bank’s debt came in the form of deposits, meaning that much of its funding could walk out the door at any moment.

“Our [government’s] failure to provide a temporary guarantee on all deposits is causing an unnecessary banking crisis which could have a profoundly negative effect on the economy,” hedge fund manager Bill Ackman tweeted Thursday.

The FDIC, Treasury and Fed’s actions on Sunday have put the nation’s uninsured bank deposits into a state of limbo. It’s possible that if a given bank fails, all of its depositors may be made whole, but it can’t be guaranteed — especially in advance.

“Here’s what needs to happen at this point, the government needs to make explicit what a lot of people are assuming: that for the foreseeable future, uninsured deposits don’t exist, everything is insured,” Orzsag said — while acknowledging that the federal government lacks the tools to make this happen by fiat.

Post-financial crisis limitations

The government can’t explicitly guarantee deposits by administrative fiat because of restrictions placed on the FDIC following the financial crisis.

Even making uninsured depositors instantly whole can only come after a bank has gone into receivership and the FDIC gets the permission of two-thirds of its board, two-thirds of the Federal Reserve’s board of governors and the Treasury Secretary to invoke the “systemic risk exception.” What Orszag, Ackman and others are demanding now is that the deposits be guaranteed before banks fail again in order to prevent their failure.

This “systemic risk exception” used by the FDIC on Sunday used to be far wider and was used to enact wide-ranging guarantees for bank deposits. Under the systemic risk exception, the FDIC was able to guarantee all bank debt and extend deposit insurance to noninterest-bearing transaction accounts held in banks beyond the $250,000 cap.

The concerns about accounts primarily being used for transactions have not gone away and, in fact, were at the center of the debate this past weekend about what to do with Silicon Valley Bank.





ADVERTISEMENT

When the FDIC announced the program in 2008, it explicitly said that the accounts it was guaranteeing were “mainly payment-processing accounts, such as payroll accounts used by businesses. Frequently, these exceed the current maximum limit of $250,000.”

Some of Silicon Valley Bank’s large depositors used the bank to pay their employees and move money around their businesses. These accounts could be over $250,000 but would have potentially been inaccessible the Monday after the bank failed and could have led to businesses laying off employees or even potentially shutting down. But to help those depositors, the FDIC guaranteed all depositors, even wealthy individuals who had put savings in the bank and were earning interest.

These deposit preemptive deposit guarantees are no longer allowed without Congressional approval, nor is “open bank assistance,” where the FDIC works with a still-operating bank to keep it running, merge it with another bank and even offer direct financial assistance, Steven Kelly, a financial stability researcher at Yale, told Grid.

While the FDIC can still try to arrange mergers where another bank picks up both the assets and liabilities (including deposits) of a bank, the FDIC can now only do it with banks already in receivership after they’ve failed.

Referring to the FDIC’s actions during the crisis to directly help still-functioning banks and guarantee a broad range of bank liabilities, “None of that can be done without Congress,” said Kelly, explaining that the FDIC’s powers are now largely limited to already-failed institutions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The idea behind the Dodd-Frank financial reform overhaul, which limited the FDIC’s powers, was that new regulations would make large banks safer and more resilient. The new rules would make their failure less likely and enable them to be resolved in the case of failure without endangering the whole economy.

That the FDIC and Federal Reserve were required to go to extraordinary lengths to protect the economy following the failure of the 16th-largest bank — a bank that had lobbied for more lenient regulatory treatment on the theory that it was inherently lower risk because of its size and activities — shows that Dodd-Frank and subsequent legislative and regulatory actions were not able to properly calibrate which banks’ failure presented risks to the whole financial system.

What about everyone else?

But it’s not just the mid-size banks like First Republic that are at risk because of this new uncertainty around deposits. Even smaller banks may not have the same proportion of uninsured depositors that First Republic does, but they face a different worry: Are they big enough so that their depositors could get made whole too because if they didn’t, the economy would be at risk?

In a Senate testimony that was widely shared, Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) asked Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen if a community bank in Oklahoma were to fail, would its depositors get the same exigent treatment as those for Silicon Valley Bank or Signature Bank. All Yellen could say was that bank depositors would only get that treatment if the “systemic risk exception” was invoked after it was determined that not guaranteeing those deposits would “create systemic risk and significant economic and financial consequences.”

Lankford followed up with the question that’s been percolating in the banking industry since last weekend: What was the government’s plan to “keep large depositors from moving their funds out of community banks into the big banks” — the idea being that the biggest banks are more likely to have their uninsured depositors protectors under the systemic risk exception?

ADVERTISEMENT

“You’re fully insured no matter what the amount is if you’re in a big bank; you’re not fully insured if you’re in a community bank,” Lankford said, arguing that there was now implicit full deposit insurance — but only for larger banks. “Biden’s two-tiered banking favoritism punishes community banks in Oklahoma to pay off billionaires in Silicon Valley & New York,” Lankford tweeted Friday.

All Yellen could say in response was to reiterate why the federal government acted to protect Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank depositors — “We felt there was a serious risk of contagion that could have brought down and triggered runs on many banks. … and we took these actions” — while also insisting that they did not intend to create a two-tiered system for deposits.

Correction An earlier version of this article misstated that deposit preemptive deposit guarantees are no longer allowed with Congressional approval. This version has been corrected.

Thanks to Brett Zach for copy editing this article.