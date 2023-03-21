SVB collapse sparks calls to hike $250,000 federal deposit insurance

Left wing elected officials, billionaire investors, investment bank chief executives and tech investors all agree: Federal deposit insurance should be much higher, and perhaps even unlimited, at least for a little while.

As anyone who’s seen an ad for a bank knows, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insures bank deposits up to $250,000, the limit that’s been in place since 2008, when Congress jacked it up from $100,000. That means if a bank goes out of business on a Friday, by that Monday, no matter what’s happened to the bank in the meantime, depositors will have access to all their money — below the FDIC limit. For those with larger deposits, they have to wait for the FDIC to sell the bank or enough of its assets and then get paid out what they can. While in many cases, especially since the 2008 financial crisis, uninsured depositors have been made whole, it’s by no means a guarantee, and that lack of a guarantee can cause panic and instability.

As the initial reaction the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank illustrated, that lack of a guarantee that depositors will get their holdings back in full can cause anxiety and uncertainty, even if they’re the depositors of the 16th-largest bank in the country. Many businesses (and individuals who had deposits over the $250,000 limit) all of the sudden realized that money in the bank is not always in the bank. Even though the deposit limit of $250,000 is probably the best-publicized fact about banking regulation, even some large, publicly traded companies had hundreds of millions of dollars in Silicon Valley Bank, while a D.C.-area coffee shop quickly ran into payroll issues because it couldn’t access its funds.

The FDIC’s announcement that it would use its Deposit Insurance Fund to instantly make these depositors whole, from startups to Peter Thiel (who reportedly had $50 million in SVB), has raised the question of why the deposit insurance threshold isn’t higher — or even unlimited. For one, it seems that many depositors were already acting as if their deposits were insured, and it has also now become clear that the prospect of taking losses on uninsured deposits at even the 16th-largest bank is a threat to financial stability.

Treasury officials are even studying ways to temporarily boost federal deposit insurance to cover all deposits, Bloomberg reported Monday evening. While most analysts have said since the Silicon Valley Bank crisis began that the federal government does not have the authority to unilaterally increase the insurance limit for all depositors, Treasury officials “are reviewing whether federal regulators have enough emergency authority” to do so, the report said. A group of midsize banks has asked regulators to expand the cap, Bloomberg reported.

“I think that lifting the FDIC insurance cap is a good move,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) told CBS on Sunday.

Some in the business world argue that the FDIC’s moves have begun to establish a new norm of fully insuring all depositors and that publicly maintaining even a temporary guarantee is necessary to keep deposits from fleeing all but the biggest banks.

“If you implicitly guarantee deposits for even one bank, you probably have to explicitly do that for all banks … at least a temporary plan for all deposits is in order to bring calm and sensibility,” Rich Handler, the chief executive officer of the investment bank Jefferies, tweeted Sunday. “The government needs to make explicit what a lot of people are assuming: that for the foreseeable future, uninsured deposits don’t exist, everything is insured,” former Office of Management and Budget Director Peter Orszag told CNBC last week.

Depositors aren’t watching over banks — until it’s too late

Another reason to scrap the limit or greatly expand insurance is that large depositors, despite having money at risk (at least theoretically), don’t seem to examine their banks very closely. Issues with Silicon Valley Bank’s bond holdings losing value as interest rates rose, as well as its dependence on the Silicon Valley ecosystem, were hardly secret. Yet those very same depositors withdrew more than $40 billion from the bank in a day, getting the worst of both worlds — ignoring the problems while they festered, and then putting the bank under in a few days.

In reality, many uninsured depositors expect to get all their money back in the case of a bank failure and if they don’t, they get very, very panicky, putting the financial system as a whole at risk.

There appears to be momentum — or at least curiosity — for a higher deposit insurance limit behind the scenes as well. While Warren wouldn’t quite say what she had discussed with the White House regarding banking reform, she did say a deposit insurance increase was “one of the options that’s got to be on the table right now.”

“Almost every client conversation has gravitated toward a discussion of whether the FDIC will guarantee all domestic bank deposit accounts,” Isaac Boltansky, an analyst at BTIG, wrote in a note to clients.

Who wins

The most obvious beneficiaries of a much larger or unlimited deposit guarantee would be banks, especially midsize banks like First Republic that depend almost exclusively on depositors (especially large depositors) for funding and have been experiencing deposit flight since the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

If all deposits were insured, those banks like First Republic that largely rely on uninsured deposits for funding would feel much less stress right now.

While First Republic received $30 billion in deposits from 11 large banks last week, Morgan Stanley analysts estimate that $86 billion worth of deposits have left the bank, about half of its total at the end of last year. When the bond ratings agency Moody’s announced last week that it was considering downgrading First Republic’s bond (which it did later in the week), it explicitly said that the review “reflects the extremely volatile funding conditions for some U.S. banks exposed to the risk of uninsured deposit outflows.”

From its very inception, deposit insurance’s Janus-faced nature as a consumer protection program and a subsidy to banks has drawn skepticism, even from the man who brought the FDIC to life. As steam was gathering for deposit insurance in 1933 following the election of Franklin Delano Roosevelt and the failure of thousands of banks (from 1930 to 1933, there were over 9,000 bank failures), both the banking industry and Roosevelt himself opposed it. While Roosevelt would eventually bow to public pressure and sign the bill that created the FDIC, he had cautioned earlier that “we do not wish … to make the United States Government liable for the mistakes and errors of individual banks, and put a premium on unsound banking in the future.” With the limits, however, there was a balance between protecting consumers and making bank funding essentially guaranteed.

“The principle of deposit insurance that FDR set up was government is there to protect the average American, the ordinary American, and that the wealthy and big business have to fend for themselves,” Aaron Klein, a fellow at the Brookings Institution and former Treasury official, told Grid.

Since the creation of the FDIC, deposit insurance has always been capped, starting at $2,500 in 1934 and growing to $250,000 today. The deposit insurance cap jumped 150 percent in 2008 in the midst of the financial crisis, form $100,000 to $250,000. Deposit insurance has always been paired with regulation and supervision of the banks that offer insured deposits due to the FDIC not wanting to lose the money from its deposit insurance fund, the fund that banks pay into in order to pay out depositors.

“Providing unlimited deposit insurance is a guarantee of Uncle Sam that the wealthy can hold perpetual wealth in the banking system and the Treasury will always be there for them,” Klein said.





Banks, big and small

There are not just concerns about how smaller and larger depositors are treated by the deposit insurance system, but also smaller and larger banks. For community banks, the concern is that the “implicit” guarantee of uninsured deposits after the failure of Silicon Valley Bank has left them out. Lawmakers have raised concerns that, by saying the failure of Silicon Valley Bank was a “systemic risk” to the whole economy and thus guaranteeing its deposits, the government has set up a dividing line between banks so big that all its depositors will get bailed out and those whose failure won’t disrupt the economy.

The Independent Community Bankers of America, the trade group representing community banks, has eyed the developments since the collapse of Silicon Valley bank warily, skeptical of both the depositor bailout and the possibility that its members might be on the hook for it.

The group’s senior vice president and public policy chief, Anne Balcer, said in a statement to Grid that while “it may make sense for Congress to look at the insurance limit cap and revisit raising it based on metrics demonstrating increasing deposit balances since the previous increase … the tone coming from Treasury of picking winners and losers defies logic and is largely inappropriate.

“If the FDIC decides to provide unlimited deposit insurance for some institutions, even on a limited basis, they cannot discriminate and leave others out, particularly those that have been operating on a safe and sound basis, such as the nation’s community banks.”

Will more insurance mean more rules?

Advocates for more insurance have always seen deposit guarantees and regulation as two great tastes that taste great together. Likewise, that pairing has always been looked at skeptically or even opposed by more free-market-minded thinkers.

An early advocate for deposit insurance, the populist Democratic presidential candidate and later Secretary of State William Jennings Bryan, sketched out a plan for deposit insurance following the Panic of 1907. Bryan, historian Christopher Shaw writes, “foresaw guaranty curbing banker autonomy,” and Bryan himself said that the plan would “enable us to get some regulation that we need” of the financial system.

But with unlimited or much higher deposit insurance, Klein argues, “you’re doubling down on the government always getting it right, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned in 20 years of federal bank regulation is that the government misses things, too.”

Past experience with regulation may be sobering. After the 2008 financial crisis, Congress massively expanded regulation of large banks in order to make them more resilient in the face of a crisis and less likely to set one off in case they failed.

Some of these rules were then rolled back by Congress and regulators in 2018 and 2019, including rules that would have applied to Silicon Valley Bank. What’s likely is that a deposit insurance increase would never get rolled back even if new regulations do. While banking regulations have waxed and waned since the creation of the FDIC, deposit insurance caps have never gone down.

“We have never in our history, not once, walked back a deposit limit. We have walked back regulation, supervision, and pricing of banks that benefit from this support over and over and over,” Penn historian Peter Conti-Brown tweeted.

A radical move

This pairing of insurance and regulation is perhaps why the idea of a deposit insurance increase is appealing to Warren, even if a bank like First Republic, which largely serves a high-end clientele, would be the immediate beneficiary.

The way Warren sees it is that it’s not just high-end depositors who would benefit, but a wider range of stakeholders. “Small businesses need to be able to count on getting their money to make payroll, to pay the utility bills. Nonprofits need to be able to do that,” Warren told CBS.

For Warren, however, this increase in deposit insurance would come with an increase in bank regulation, which other actors may be wary of.

More expansive visions of unlimited deposit insurance put forward by legal scholars who specialize in the banking system often come with a regulatory apparatus that limits or even bans a whole host of financial actors that serve similar purposes to banks but outside the depository banking system, like money market mutual funds or the overnight funding much of Wall Street relies on.

In a review of one such call for unlimited deposit insurance, Columbia law professor Kate Judge described the whole proposal, which would also include a ban on anyone besides the government or a depository bank issuing debt that comes due in less than a year, among other restrictions over the financial system that would be “unprecedented in any advanced economy.”

Any unprecedented intervention may require unprecedented times. Even during the financial crisis, the FDIC, which had more authority than it does now to make broad, emergency actions, guaranteed only non-interest-bearing deposits used in transactions, not all deposits (despite having the power to do so). “Despite some chatter, we do not believe there is the political will on Capitol Hill to expand the FDIC’s guarantee to all accounts,” Boltansky wrote over the weekend. “Market conditions will need to deteriorate further before a political consensus can emerge on this issue. Congress will only act if there is more widespread panic in the banking system and, at least as of this hour, market conditions are not yet volatile enough to catalyze a compromise.”

Thanks to Dave Tepps for copy editing this article.