



by Nikhil Kumar

The U.S. refusal to recognize the Taliban — and free up billions of dollars in frozen funds — has led to a financial crisis for the nation.

Many former officials believe the Biden administration should work with the Taliban to restore basic services — and that failure to do so risks not only humanitarian disaster but the likely aftereffects: a spike in the drug trade, mass migration and violent extremism.

by Dave Levitan

What’s driving global warming, and what we should do next.

Some of the world’s emissions don’t come from building and powering things, but from destruction. Globally, deforestation and forest degradation contribute an enormous chunk of emissions. It is obviously a complicated project, but if we could just … stop doing that … here’s what it would look like.

by Anya van Wagtendonk

Fact-checking is presented as the antidote to misinformation, but it’s not a silver bullet.

Over the last decade, researchers have tested how well fact-checking works at changing minds and behaviors. They’ve discovered that fact-checking does make us better informed, but whether or not we change our behavior is a different story. It turns out misinformation is not just about what we know is true or false.

by Tom Nagorski

From inflation to the pandemic, Taiwan to Ukraine, and beyond — Grid’s global editor looks at the year ahead and what to watch for.





Global forecasts tend to aim narrowly at markets and elections and datelines for crisis. But this is a moment to set aside traditional focal points and think big. “Big” as in large-scale issues and trends, and the planet’s ability to handle them.

by Maggie Severns

Parents and rivals have sued Varsity, alleging its iron grip on the industry violates antitrust laws.

Some cheerleaders wore Varsity shoes. Others had jackets, warm-up uniforms and backpacks purchased from Varsity. The competition’s rules were by USASF, the governing body that’s effectively controlled by Varsity. And judges used Varsity’s scoring system to assess the cheer routines, lest the cheer teams have to recalibrate their routines, which are choreographed to maximize scores at Varsity tournaments.

by Lili Pike

Chinese officials hoped for a baby boom, but China experienced only a baby blip. That could pose major challenges for the government.

Surveys reveal some of the reasons behind the decline. To begin with, fewer young people, particularly women, even want to get married. In a recent survey of urban Gen Zers conducted by a research institute affiliated with the Communist Youth League, 44 percent of women said they either didn’t want to get married or weren’t sure if they would. The men and women surveyed cited difficulty finding the right partner and a lack of time and energy as reasons for not wanting to marry.

by Joshua Keating

One way to avoid conflict may be to understand just how destructive it would be.

Less discussed in the war games and white papers is the potential impact on Taiwan’s civilian population. Beyond the fighting itself, the damage could prove catastrophic. Taiwan imports much of its food, fuel and medicine, and an extended blockade could have devastating humanitarian consequences.

by Matthew Zeitlin

The fast-growing consumer credit service is attracting attention from regulators.

These companies offer “buy now, pay later” (BNPL) financing that lets consumers get the items they want now and keep paying for them for months or years to come. They’re also experiencing explosive growth — with estimates of $100 billion in buy now, pay later spending in the U.S. in 2021, up from around $24 billion in 2020. By some estimates, 1 in 5 consumers uses some type of buy now, pay later company.

by Steve Reilly

The party’s efforts have been dangerously ill-matched to the moment, experts say.

Instead of securing our democracy, experts and insiders familiar with the process say, the Democrats’ push to safeguard national elections has become a complete failure of political strategy, ill-matched to the demands of the moment and so overreaching that it was doomed from the start despite the broad popularity of several of the reforms it proposed.

by Jason Paladino

A year later, the bureau still won’t come clean on why it ignored piles of evidence and outside warnings about political violence before the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Even though journalists, watchdog groups and even social media platforms themselves were able to spot the clearly emerging threat, and the FBI itself was reportedly in contact with members of key participant groups of the day’s events, FBI leaders have repeatedly told Congress that the Constitution ties their hands — a claim that baffles legal experts.