Grid’s horizon: A comeback for climate legislation? Trouble for China’s zero-covid crackdowns? And a look at housing costs

On our minds this week:

What will emerge from the charred remains of Build Back Better, the $2.2 trillion social-spending bill championed by President Joe Biden? We’re closely watching the future of the bill’s sweeping climate provisions — including $555 billion for clean energy and other climate-friendly programs — that could bring the U.S. much closer to Biden’s goal of halving U.S. greenhouse gas emissions by 2030.

The president on Wednesday admitted that the legislation is all but dead, in large part to opposition from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). But Biden also dangled the possibility of resurrecting the climate portions of the bill, and there is growing support from congressional Democrats for the plan. “It’s clear to me that we’re going to have to probably break it up,” the president said.





In a way, this was always the fate of this bill, given the constraints Democrats were facing in the Senate. Sometimes, however, constraints can be focusing. Democrats might have to make hard choices about what they really prioritize and match those with what a coal-state senator like Manchin can live with. Coal is bound to be a huge sticking point. As Climate Reporter Dave Levitan reported last week, getting to a future without coal is going to be tough — especially with Manchin making major decisions about the bill. Congress is off this coming week, which may give everyone time to think about what they really want to push ahead with.

Meanwhile, as housing costs continue to rise, our Domestic Economics Reporter Matthew Zeitlin takes a close look at some markets where housing costs are going up, up, up. And for all the talk about the pandemic pushing people away from big cities to cheaper places to live, one of the biggest increases can be found in a very familiar place: New York City.

From the Investigative Team — as covid vaccine mandates proliferate, we’re taking a look at their Achilles’ heel: the booming underground trade in fake vaccination credentials. In many parts of the country, proof you “got the jab” is increasingly necessary for employment, travel and even leisure activities. We’ll look at how the underground market is reacting, and what the feds and policymakers are doing about it.

From our legal affairs editor — the Supreme Court, which this past week declined again to halt enforcement of Texas’ restrictive vigilante anti-abortion law, is expected to issue one or more opinions on Monday. While we normally don’t get decisions in the biggest cases of the term until June, the current Supreme Court is an institution in flux. As such, we’ll be ready for anything, up to and including the possibility of a ruling in the Mississippi case (Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health) that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond our borders this week: a look at one of the great global disparities when it comes to responses to the pandemic. Our Deputy Global Editor Nikhil Kumar reported on one of these on our launch day: the deep and damaging gulf between the “vaccine-rich” and the “vaccine-poor.” Next week, something different. Here in the U.S., where we now regularly see three-quarters of a million daily cases of the omicron variant, and no lockdowns or restrictions beyond mask and vaccine mandates, consider this: Authorities in China locked down a city of more than 5 million after two cases of omicron were detected. And that’s not an isolated story; it’s happening in several large cities in that country. Meanwhile, China’s lockdowns live up to the name; people kept indoors, tens of thousands of students forbidden from leaving universities for the Lunar New Year holiday and hospital protocols so severe that people in need of critical care have been forced to wait for hours outside the doors. It’s all part of China’s desperate desire to maintain it’s covid-zero policy — no matter the cost. It is also sparking that rare thing in China: public dissent. And we’ll look inside Myanmar, one year after the military took power in a coup.

See you on the Grid.